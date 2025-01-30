Dos and Don’ts for a Healthier Heart

Despite the research, warnings and innovations geared toward keeping our hearts healthy, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the US.

Heart attacks strike someone in this country about every 43 seconds. Last year the Food & Drug Administration cited the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy in a century. Alarmingly, Louisiana has one of the lowest life expectancies in the country—an average 72.2 years compared to the national average of 76.4 years.

Keep in mind that family history poses significant risk to heart disease, but adapting heart healthy lifestyles helps mitigate those risks.

Do Stay Active.

Being sedentary impacts your physical and mental health. Increased cardiovascular exercise reduces the amount of energy it takes for the heart to beat and strengthens muscles. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of exercise weekly for adults.

Do Follow a Healthy Diet.

Heart healthy diets include a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean protein, legumes and whole grains. The American Heart Association ranks the DASH and Mediterranean diets as top heart-healthy eating plans. Avoid processed foods and foods high in sodium and added sugars. The body is 70% water, so drink plenty of water.

Do Maintain a Healthy Body Weight.

Excess weight, particularly around the waist, increases heart disease risk. The heavier you are, the higher the risk. Losing just 5–10% of body weight can help improve blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Do Get More Sleep.

A lack of quality sleep can impact heart health. Aim for 7-to-9 hours of sleep nightly, and try to maintain the same sleep-wake schedule each day. Seek treatment for sleep apnea, which causes abnormal heart rhythms.

Do Manage Stress.

Chronic stress contributes to high blood pressure and heart disease. Include stress-management techniques such as meditation, massages, yoga, journaling or quiet nature walks in your daily routine.

Do Limit Alcohol.

Drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure and lead to heart failure. A new surgeon general advisory also links alcohol to increased cancer risk. Men should limit their intake to two drinks per day and women to one drink per day.

Do Schedule Routine Health Visits.

Keeping healthy hearts includes maintaining healthy blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Monitor those with routine doctor visits. Stay up-to-date with vaccines to help protect the heart. Brush, floss and schedule regular dental appointments as gum disease is associated with heart disease.

Don’t Smoke, Vape or Chew.

Tobacco poses significant risks to the heart and entire body. It damages blood vessels, causing plaque buildup that can trigger heart attacks and heart failure.

In the event you need heart care, you can put your trust in Thibodaux Regional, named a 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital in the Nation in 2024 for heart care by PINC for providing the highest quality care. Learn more about our heart services here: https://www.thibodaux.com/centers-services/heart-vascular-center/ or for resources on improving lifestyle health contact Thibodaux Regional Wellness Education Center, 985.493.4765.