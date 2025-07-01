Hope, Care & Love

Every student deserves the right to an academic, inclusive, and even spiritual education if that’s what they so desire, and two local schools have been taking the steps to ensure this reality for their communities.

In Houma, Vandebilt Catholic High School [VCH] instituted their HOPE program around 2015-2016. The program aims to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered Catholic education to students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. As a part of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart ministry, VCH allows these students to strive for personal, social, spiritual, and intellectual growth.

Each HOPE student follows an ICEP (Individualized Catholic Education Plan). This education is paired with individual job coaching by the HOPE faculty, encouraging either off or on-campus employability.

Program director and HOPE teacher Gretta Jo Calongne emphasizes the importance of meeting each student where they are. Although each HOPE student does have their own ICEP, they also participate in general education classes such as physical education, certain electives, and religion. This allows the HOPE students to continue an inclusive education among the rest of the student body.

“They still participate in school wide pep rallies, mass, any of our special events at school. They’re part of our big/little program once they enter eighth grade,” said Gretta Jo. “The purpose of the program is just to allow them to have a Catholic education like their siblings, or perhaps the education their parents always imagined they’d have, and still allow us to meet them where they are academically and socially.”

Gretta Jo, who has spent eight years now with the HOPE program, teaches the academics such as math and English, and also takes charge of the planning. Her two paras are Rebecca (Becky) Gaudet and Rebecca Mcnamara. They both assist her in the classroom as well as accompany the students to their general education classes as needed. Gretta Jo said, “I couldn’t do it without them.”

“Because of the student body we have, that works so great with our kids, we’re able to allow these students to feel like any other student on campus. They come in the morning, they participate in regular morning activities. They’re in the quad with friends and, with the exception of the academics during their day, they really feel like they’re getting that true high school experience,” shared Gretta Jo.

The HOPE students also partake in the same lunch and recess periods as the rest of Vandebilt’s student body, and are treated equally to their peers. With help from the school’s HOPE Buddy system, the students are paired with typical students who are there to aid in any way they can.

Students in the HOPE program have their needs met even when engaging in general education classes such as being permitted extra time on tests and utilizing notes. According to Gretta Jo, HOPE is for students who go beyond the resource program.

“We have students that have a variety of disabilities, and we meet them all where they are. We provide what they need socially and academically just to make sure that they’re successful,” Gretta Jo shared.

A large focus point within the HOPE program is gearing the students up for future career opportunities. The goal is to ensure these students are college and/or career ready. One recent graduate from the program now works at TARC’s Cajun Confections and has been so successful in her employment that TARC has since reached out to VCH to partner with them in the fall, allowing the HOPE juniors and seniors to get some hands-on work experience through an internship program provided by TARC.

“We also have a paes lab that helps us to prepare them to be career ready. It’s over 200 job skills that they work on in the class throughout their time with us, and that I think, is a big help for their future,” Gretta Jo said.

VCH president Jeremy Gueldner and science department chair Mary Catherine Gueldner know firsthand how important the HOPE program is to our families. Not only are they employees at VCH, they are also parents of two students. Their daughter Cate graduated from VCH in May and their younger daughter Macy is currently a student in the HOPE program.

“It was a big piece of the puzzle as to why we wanted to move back to Houma and be part of the Vandebilt community. The idea that they’re both educated, loved and formed in the same way, yet differently, was important,” shared Jeremy. “We know they’re both being taught at a high level. They’re both being pushed to reach their potential. Now, that potential is vastly different for the two of them, but the idea is that they’re both being pushed to reach whatever their potential is in a supportive environment. I think it’s one of the many things that makes Vandebilt so special. Over the years, our appreciation for the program has grown immensely–to see how the rest of the student body interacts and supports the whole program, to see the love that they show for those kids– it’s been amazing. The Buddy Program doesn’t just exist in isolation; it’s a fully embraced part of our school.”

Alongside inclusion within the school campus, HOPE also encourages involvement within the larger community, and they do so by sponsoring Treats at the Track, a Halloween event open to the special needs community regardless of age and connection to the school. All exceptional adults, children, and their families are allowed to participate in this allergy-friendly, sensory safe gathering.

Gretta Jo shared, “It just allows our special needs community to come and have a safe place to trick-or-treat if they choose to. They can dress in costumes. […] But the best part is that not only does it involve our HOPE students, but it involves our student body.”

According to Gretta Jo, every club and team at VCH participates by providing a game or an activity at this event, and there are also some therapy centers that have joined in the putting together of Treats at the Track. Another group very present at this event is the C.A.R.E.S program from E.D. White.

Edward Douglas White Catholic High School [EDW] in Thibodaux also provides a program for students with exceptionalities, providing them with a faith-based education centered on fostering growth. The C.A.R.E.S program stands for Compassion, Achievement, and Respect for Exceptional Students. Similar to VCH’s HOPE program, C.A.R.E.S provides each student with a tailor-made IEP and strives to ensure these students with a successful future as well as an inclusive high school experience.

Also a part of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart ministry, C.A.R.E.S focuses on academics, life skills, building community relationships, and having their students be included in every aspect of the EDW campus. Many of their C.A.R.E.S students are involved in extracurriculars like dance club, sports, drama club, and music ministry.

Mary Jane Milam-Hull, also known as MJ, serves as a C.A.R.E.S teacher alongside Whitney Griffin, and C.A.R.E.S support Cameron Rutter. MJ finds herself blessed to be able to partake in the spiritual aspect with her students such as attending Mass, adoration, and providing the students with a religious education.

MJ shared that all of the credit for this program should be given first to God, and then to Mrs. Betsy Roques who brought the program to EDW, the principal Michelle Chiasson, and their president Tim Robichaux. “They have led the way and set the example for the standard of the program and the acceptance we have on campus,” MJ shared.

According to MJ, when the originally off-campus program was suggested to be integrated onto campus around 2016, Mr. Robichaux’s response was “Why wouldn’t we and why haven’t we?” For her, this sets the tone for C.A.R.E.S at EDW, a program which is proudly embraced by students, faculty, and staff alike.

MJ strongly feels that the heroes of this story are the parents and students within the C.A.R.E.S program who not only want to be included in this high school education, but also very much deserve to be.

Layle and Ryan Babin’s daughter Hayes has recently graduated from the C.A.R.E.S program and will be returning to the EDW campus in a work role. According to Hayes’ father, it was important for them to make sure their daughter was in an environment where she would be safe. “It just put us at ease knowing she was with MJ, Ms. Whitney, and the other kids over there. The kids in the C.A.R.E.S class as well as the other kids were all really great to her and for her,” shared Ryan.

Meredith Knight’s fifteen-year-old son Jacques Rougeau has found the C.A.R.E.S program to be a huge blessing in his life. According to Meredith, his first year at EDW within the program has been the best school year for Jacques yet.

“He’s excited to go to school. He loves his peers. He’s been accepted into this school, into the program, and everything has just been positive for him. He’s happy, he’s excited, and it’s a blessing as a mom to be able to see that every single day,” Meredith shared.

Jacques was able to play on the EDW football team this past year where they even ran a special play for him called the Jacques Special with which he scored a touchdown. Meredith called it one of the most beautiful experiences she’s ever witnessed, not only as a mother of a child on the spectrum, but also just to be able to watch his teammates celebrate her son. Jacques was also awarded Player of the Week.

“The program just gives parents like myself, with kids, special needs or on the autism spectrum like my son, it just gives us hope. It gives us hope for our children to be able to experience high school like any other child, and that’s all we really want as parents is for them to have the same moment and life we did. The C.A.R.E.S program definitely offers all of those things for them,” Meredith said.

C.A.R.E.S includes children of EDW staff as well. English teacher Kelly Moreaux and Dean of Students Quinn Moreaux’s daughter Ella has grown significantly since starting C.A.R.E.S in the eighth grade. However, what Quinn sees is the impact the C.A.R.E.S students tend to have on the remaining student body.

“It’s amazing, the kids that go and spend time with them at lunch and recess. She [Ella] gets invited to their get togethers. They come pick her up and bring her to the movies, and they go get ice cream. She is a big part of the school, and I think, part of the other students’ day,” Quinn shared. “Every morning, all of the C.A.R.E.S kids are lined up in my office giving hugs to me, my secretary, our SRO. Everybody gets a hug every morning, first thing.”

“It’s been such a blessing to see them be a part of everything, but to see the impact they have on the other students, and how it changes the whole dynamic of the school. Since I started, I just feel like the kids are more welcoming, and kinder, and they think about what they’re about to say. I think it helps them focus on what’s really important,” Kelly shared.

Tim and Kim Badeaux’s daughter Isabella attends EDW as a C.A.R.E.S student, and was diagnosed with a muscle disorder shortly after her birth. Her learning disabilities also became apparent once she started school. Although school had always been a struggle for Isabella, everything changed when she was transferred to EDW and joined the C.A.R.E.S program.

Tim and Kim said, “C.A.R.E.S nurtures the whole child—academically, emotionally, and spiritually. Bella now attends regular classes with accommodations, supported by her attentive, dedicated teachers, Mary Jane and Whitney, who closely monitor her progress. Through C.A.R.E.S she also gains real-world experiences with community-based job training. Today, Bella loves school. Thanks to C.A.R.E.S, her teachers, and the entire EDW community, she is a happy, thriving, and confident young woman. C.A.R.E.S has truly been a Godsend, and we are forever grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible program.”

Like HOPE’s Treats at the Track event, C.A.R.E.S also puts on two community events yearly sponsored by the EDW Key Club. The first is Christmas with C.A.R.E.S, a free event open to the public and those with exceptionalities. Games, activities, snacks, snow cones, and more are provided and the whole event is worked by the EDW clubs and athletic programs.

Their second annual event, just started last year, is called Cardinal Idol which acts as an American Idol-esque talent show and collaborates with VCH’s HOPE program, St. Francis’s GIFT program, and St. Joseph’s GRACE program. Here, students get to perform their favorite songs on stage in the gym surrounded by their friends and student body. Each participant receives a trophy for being in the event. As a school-only event, students from EDW, VCH, and St. Francis can participate in the performing aspect while the students from St. Joseph’s GRACE program watch and participate in the crowd.

The importance of having a program like C.A.R.E.S and HOPE is something you can’t put into words, according to MJ. The involvement of other faculty, staff, and other students on campus are what make these programs extraordinary for exceptional students. As MJ said, “It makes you believe in hope in the world.”

“MJ and I have done an amazing job, I think, of working together to bring both programs together. We go bowling a lot, and we go on other field trips. They help us with our community event, and their big event is Cardinal Idol and we participate in that every year,” said Gretta Jo. “It gives the students an opportunity to be out in the community with friends, and other students that have the same needs. And, it’s not just the same people they’re with in our setting, it’s new friends we get to go meet and plan with. It really has been beneficial to both programs.”

“It allows them to make friends, and to be, in a lot of cases, with their siblings. One of my students is the oldest of four, and because we have this program, she can go to school with her siblings. So, it’s amazing. It’s a phenomenal program, and I’m blessed to be a part of it,” Gretta Jo shared.