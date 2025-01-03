Modern Innovation – Chateau Chic

In April 2024, Gros Flores Positerry (GFP) Architecture & Interior Design unveiled their new headquarters in Acadia Plantation, located in Thibodaux. The innovative space, designed with a modern aesthetic, extensive use of natural light, and gulf coast style is a reflection of the Firm’s commitment to progressive architecture and sustainability. The building’s silhouette against the clear sky symbolizes the vision to blend the Firm’s creativity with the region’s unique beauty.

The property also features a stunning 30-foot Medjool palm, known for its robust size and lush foliage, was carefully selected to symbolize the growth and resilience of GFP Architecture & Interior Design. This planting marks not only a new phase in the company’s expansion, but also reinforces its commitment to integrating natural elements into its designs. This landmark addition was made possible through the collaboration with the Foret Group (Landscaping Contractor) and JHA Landscape Architects (Jenny Aucoin).

GFP is a highly experienced regional firm with a wealth of expertise in the governmental, healthcare, and educational sectors.The firm has been in operation since 1949 and is currently under its third generation of leadership, with a reputation for delivering quality architectural services to clients within the Bayou region. GFP also recently announced that they have entered the Top 15 of the LSU100 Fastest Growing Tiger-Owned, Tiger-Led Businesses in Louisiana, climbing over 50 spots from last year to secure the #14 position.

GFP maintains a diverse portfolio of projects and has embraced the unique challenges and opportunities presented by our clients and the region we serve. The team is highly versatile and able to effectively contribute to any type of project. GFP has been successful in creating beautiful interior and exterior spaces that offer a pleasing integration of architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical system elements.