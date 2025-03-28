MBS Fit Co., also known as “My Best Self,” is a Houma-based, faith-centered athleisure company dedicated to helping women feel strong, confident, and ready to conquer the world with unwavering strength.

MBS Fit Co. was co-founded by Houma-natives Pam Rivet and Mandi St. Germaine, two local women who were brought together by a mutual calling to find their own empowerment. “In 2015 I had just given birth to my third child, and I was in a difficult place physically, emotionally, and mentally. I reached out to Mandi on Facebook because she was doing some personal coaching and I was interested in her program– we had known each other in high school but never really connected before that,” explained Pam. “What we didn’t know at the time is that we were both on the cusp of transformation in our lives. We had both struggled and were working hard to find ourselves.”

Both women spent several years on personal paths to self improvement, but it wasn’t until August of 2023 that Pam felt a calling to pursue something greater. “I had just recently undergone these years of transformation, but I still felt like something was missing. It was tugging at me, so I prayed on it and asked God to show me my path,” said Pam. “One afternoon soon after, I had a total out-of-body experience where for a minute, I saw with total clarity what I needed to do and where I was going— one of my friends told me to go home and write it all down, and I did.” After several weeks of thinking, praying, and researching, MBS Fit Co. was born.

After a booming start to MBS Fit Co., Pam brought Mandi into the business in January of 2024. “When I saw the vision of what MBS Fit Co. was going to be, I knew Mandi needed to be a part of the business as well,” explained Pam. “But I was nervous to ask Mandi to be my business partner. She had been watching MBS Fit Co. grow on social media, but we hadn’t spoken in years at that point. We had coffee together later in the year and I laid it all out for her, and it just all made sense. We had such similar journeys and goals, and a few days later, Mandi called to tell me she was all in.”

MBS Fit Co. became a true embodiment of the resilient spirits of the two women, with the mission to create beautiful, luxurious athleisure which encourages women to be their strongest and most confident selves. “We wanted to create clothes that fit every aspect of your life,” explained Mandi. “We wanted everyone to be comfortable in our clothing, whether you’re dropping your kids off at school, or working, or going to the gym, or whatever your day has in store. We want the pieces to move with you.” Each article of clothing has inspiring affirmations stitched into the inside, such as “I Am Faithful,” “I Am Loved,” “I Am Anointed,” or “I Am Worthy,” as a special reminder to the wearer as they get dressed in the morning.

“These affirmations reflect the strength and grace that come from embracing God’s purpose and strength in our lives,” continued Pam. “And this is inspired by our Beyond the Cape Icons.”

MBS Fit Co.’s “Beyond the Cape” Icons are the embodiment of a sisterhood centered on personal growth, self-care, and empowerment– these four local women were hand-selected by Pam and Mandi to showcase the four special athleisure collections offered by the company. “These four ladies are truly Superwomen. They showcase strength, inspiration, resilience, and so much more,” explained Mandi. “They exemplify the grace and courage that come from deep faith and trust in God’s plan.”

Each Beyond the Cape Icon is able to name and model their own collection, as well as choosing the specific affirmations meaningful to them and their journey that go inside each piece of their clothing. The four Beyond the Cape Icons are currently Brandy Verdin with the “I Am Empowered” Collection, Jenna Guerrero with the “I Am Unstoppable” Collection, Katey Scott with the “I Am Inspiring” Collection, and Gabrielle Barba with the “I Am Fearless” Collection. These four women represent the spirit of MBS Fit Co.’s representative verse, Proverbs 31:16-17: “She wraps herself in strength, carries herself with confidence, and works hard, strengthening her arms for the task at hand.”

“I believe God put me here for a reason, and He sent me down this road for a purpose,” said Icon Katey Scott in a statement for MBS Fit Co. “Every day, I strive to be a reflection of that purpose in the lives of everyone around me. I want the women who wear this collection to know that no matter what she has been through she is an inspiration to those around her.”

“My mantra is, “God is within her, she will not fail.” I know that true failure is never trying at all. Through my journey, I’m not just building a legacy—I’m inspiring others to rise, believe, and achieve,” said Icon Jenna Guerrero in her statement. “This collection is so special to me because it represents more than just athleisure—it’s a mindset I live by every day. I wanted to name the collection something that reminds every woman that she’s strong, capable, and built for more. When you put on anything from this collection, I want you to feel what I feel: that unstoppable force inside that pushes you to show up and chase every dream. Because that’s who we are as women—truly unstoppable!”

As MBS Fit Co. continues to break down barriers and uplift women near and far, Pam and Mandi have no plans to slow down. “Our business stands for “My Best Self, and that goes way beyond workouts— it is all things mind, body, and soul, and when all three pieces of the puzzle are present, that’s when things start to come together,” said Pam. “Going into the future, that’s what we want MBS Fit Co. to be. We are hoping to create affirmation cards, journals, maybe some hormone-balancing protein powders, and an at-home fitness storage cabinet, to name a few– and of course, our ultimate goal is to host a women’s retreat one day.”

MBS Fit Co. is not just a business, but a movement driven by faith and a deep commitment to helping women live their best lives. “When women try on our pieces and say they’ve never felt so good, or so confident in their life, that is what makes everything worth it,” said Pam. “That is what MBS is for, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”