People’s Choice 2025 Winners!

Locals know best — that’s why the Point of Vue People’s Choice 2025 highlights your favorite local businesses, restaurants, events, and more across Terrebonne and Lafourche. Congratulations to all the winners, including Jennifer Robinson of Paisley Park, who graces our cover and continues to be a community favorite! We’re proud to share this year’s results and encourage everyone to keep supporting local.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Festival

Rougarou Fest- 3rd year in a row!

Weenie Spaghetti Festival

Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie

May the 4th Be With You Festival

Twin Fest

Local Artist

Kassie Matherne Voisin- 2nd year in a row!

Stacey Fabre

Blondie Balloons

Sarah K. Kreations

Hans Geist

Local Band/Musician

Caleb Lapeyrouse and the Drivers

Snapper and the Fishsticks

Gina and Seth

Bang Bang

Riding Robin

Local Event

Louisiana King Cake Festival

Relay for Life

Market at the Marina

Dancing with the Stars

May the 4th Be With You Festival

Place to Hear Live Music

La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!

The Canal Bar

Cajun Critters

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

The Balcony

Performing Arts Theater

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne – 2nd year in a row!

Thibodaux Playhouse Inc

Broadway on Bayou (Lafourche Performing Arts)

SOLA Center for the Arts

EATING & DRINKING

Bakery

Chez Cake Bakery – 3rd year in a row!

Taylor Made Cakes

Bertinot’s Best Bakery

Brown Sugar Crumbs

The Prairie Bakehouse Farm Stand

Barbecue

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 3rd year in a row!

Honest Abe’s Barbecue

Blake’s Deli

Buy-U BBQ

Bar

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

Cuveé Wine Bar and Bistro

Mahony’s Irish Pub

Rox’s Bar

Bayou Cane Sports Bar

Bartender

Ashley Neal (Mahony’s Irish Pub) – 2nd year in a row!

Jeffery Markel (Cinclare Southern Bistro)

Tiffany Bray (It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere)

Cami Pitre (Cuvee)

Jacoby Pitre (531 Liberty)

Beer Selection

Cannata’s Market

Spigots Brew Pub

Pour House

Mahony’s Irish Pub

The Balcony

Bloody Mary

Spahr’s Downtown – 3rd year in a row!

Cajun Critters Seafood

Spigots Brew Pub

531 Liberty Cafe

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Breakfast

The Buttery Crumb –30.7%

Downtown Jeaux – 30.2%

Runneth Over Cafe

New York Bagel Houma

Plantation Inn – 84 votes

Brunch

Spigots Brew Pub – 3rd year in a row!

The Buttery Crumb

La Carreta

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Chef

Lindsay Mason (Cristiano Ristorante) – 3rd year in a row!

David Sonnier (531 Liberty Cafe)

Erica Duthu (The Buttery Crumb)

Kevin Templet (Fremin’s Restaurant)

Brent Daigle (Grady V’s)

Chinese Food

Golden Dragon – 3rd year in a row!

Gourmet House

Chinese Gourmet

Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

Ocean Star Super Buffet

Chicken Wings

Wingstop – 29.9% – 3rd year in a row!

Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings – 28.0%

B&B Wings

Honest Abe’s Barbecue

Spigots Brew Pub

Coffeehouse

Runneth Over Cafe – 2nd year in a row!

Downtown Jeaux

Sweet Envy

PJ’s Coffee

The Blended Bean

Donuts

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts – 2nd year in a row!

Tasty Cream Donuts

Golden Donuts and Breakfast

Petersen Donuts and Desserts

Sweet Kraving Donuts

Food Truck

Runneth Over Cafe – 2nd year in a row!

Fatboy Phillies

Flami-Nguyen Food Truck

The Blended Bean

Sweet Kraving Donuts

Fried Chicken

Bayou Delight Restaurant – 3rd year in a row!

Ceana’s Cajun Cookin

Blake’s Deli

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Gumbo

Off the Hook – 3rd year in a row!

A-Bear’s Café

Spahr’s Downtown

Politz Restaurant

1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar

Hamburger

Alumni Grill

Grady V’s

Ground Pati

531 Liberty

Vic’s Touchdown Grill

Health Food/Drink

The Salad Station (Houma) – 2nd year in a row!

Body By Thomas

531 Liberty

Carrot Patch

Healthy U Nutrition

Ice Cream/Yogurt

Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor – 3rd year in a row!

Zack’s Frozen Yogurt

Brooke’s Sno World

J-Six Ice Cream

El Rinconcito Llamas

King Cake

Cannata’s Markets – 3rd year in a row!

Rouses Markets

Bourg Supermarket

Bertinot’s Best Bakery

Chez Bakery

Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Pepper’s Pizzeria – 3rd year in a row!

Cajun Critters Seafood

La Carreta

531 Liberty

Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

Japanese Food

Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi – 3rd year in a row!

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

Geaux Fish Restaurant, Sushi & Hibachi

Kampachi Sushi and Hibachi

Italian Food

Cristiano Ristorante – 3rd year in a row!

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

West Main Pizza and Spaghetti

Margarita

La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!

Herradura Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican Grill

La Casa Del Sol

531 Liberty

Mexican Food

Herradura Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican Grill

La Casa Del Sol

Taqueria El Mundo

La Terraza Restaurant

Outdoor Patio

La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!

Cajun Critters Seafood

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

On the Canal Bar

Cristiano Ristorante

Pizza

Pepper’s Pizzeria – 3rd year in a row!

West Main Pizza and Spaghetti

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

Redfish Pizza Co

Po-Boy

Mr. Po-Boy – 2nd year in a row!

Bayou Blue Po-Boys

Blake’s Deli

Griffin’s Louisiana Grill

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin

Salad

The Salad Station (Houma) – 2nd year in a row!

531 Liberty

Athenos Greek & Lebanese Café

Rotolo’s Pizzeria

The Shack of Houma

Seafood Restaurant

Cajun Critters Seafood – 3rd year in a row!

The Shack of Houma

Big Al’s Seafood Restaurant

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin

1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar

Soul Food

Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings – 3rd year in a row!

The Buttery Crumb

Politz’s Restaurant

NadieB’s Taste of Homeah

Sweet/Dessert (non-bakery)

The Buttery Crumb

Crumbl

Brown Sugar Crumbs

Gimme That Sugar

The Sugar Canvas

Thai/Vietnamese Food

Song Phi Nong Thai Restaurant – 3rd year in a row!

White Bowl

Flami-Nguyen Food Truck

Siam House

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Aesthetic Clinic

SLMA Skinbar Medi Spa

MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology

The Beauty Lab Med Spa

360 Wellness

Roberts Aesthetics and Wellness

The Skin Refinery

Assisted Living Facility

St. Joseph Manor – 3rd year in a row!

The Suites of Sugar Mill Point

Homestead Assisted Living

Heritage Manor of Houma

Thibodaux Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

Cardiologist

Dr. Craig Walker

Dr. Shane Prejean

Dr. Richard Abben

Dr. Peter Fail

Dr. Matthew Finn

Chiropractor

Dr. Greg Pizzolato – 3rd year in a row!

Dr. Beau Porche

Dr. Natalie Lirette

Dr. Jake Bordelon

Dr. Ricky Melancon

Dentist

Dr. Stephen Morgan – 26.0% – 3rd year in a row!

Dr. Christian Walker – 25.8%

Dr. Ryan Walker

Dr. Pedro Cuartas

Dr. Jacob Robichaux

Dermatologist

Dr. Lee Grafton

Dr. Sarah A. Haydel

Dr. Ryan Matherne

Dr. Alexis Duke

Dr. Ian Watson

Dietitian

Allison Cazenave – 2nd year in a row!

Becky Gautreaux

Leah Porche

April Sins

Ryan Orgeron

Michelle Briceno

Eye Clinic

SEECA Medical Inc.

Mitchell Family Eye Care

Advanced Eye Institute

Family Vision Clinic

Eye LA

Home Hospice

Haydel Memorial Hospice – 3rd year in a row!

St. Joseph Hospice

Hope Healthcare and Hospice Bayou Country

Journey Hospice

Hospital

Thibodaux Regional Health System – 3rd year in a row!

Terrebonne General Health System

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Physicians Medical Center of Houma

Massage Therapist

Heather Theriot

Angelle Trosclair

Angel Deloach

Lynn Weimer

Jessica Demahy Trahan

Mental Health Professional – NEW!

Bliss Cunningham

Tabitha Guidry Turner

Hughes Counseling Services

Nursing Home

The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation – 2nd year in a row!

Heritage Manor of Houma

The Oaks of Houma

Thibodaux Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

Audubon Health and Rehab

Chateau Terrebonne Health Care

OB-GYN

Dr. Amy Ashton

Dr. Richard Clement

Dr. Christine Albrecht

Dr. Michelle Andre

Dr. Sheena Duplantis

Occupational Therapist

Julie Rhodes (Gulf Coast Orthopedics)

Speech and Feeding Therapy

Anna Catherine Hymel (CPT Pediatric Therapy)

Erin Dagate (CPT Pediatric Therapy)

Laura Mitchell

Orthodontist

Dr. Mark LaHaye

Dr. Jake Ellender

Dr. Christy Marcello

Dr. Brent Benoit

Dr. Nicole Thieler

Pediatrician

Dr. Sheila Pitre

Dr. Kenneth Cruse

Dr. Alisha Totina

Dr. Jill Sutton

Dr. Leslie Ber

Pharmacy

People’s Drug Store – 2nd year in a row!

Willow Bark Pharmacy

Bayou Drug Store

Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy

Terrebonne General Pharmacy

Physician

Dr. Lee Grafton

Dr. Brittany Wyger

Dr. Craig Wade

Dr. Joseph Garcia

Dr. Alain Chesnut

Physical Therapy

Gulf Coast Orthopedics – 29.8%

The Center for Pediatric Therapy – 28.9%

Speech and Feeding Therapy

Terrebonne Physical Therapy Clinic

ISR Physical Therapy

Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Jeffrey Rau – 3rd year in a row!

Dr. David Jansen

Spa

SLMA SkinBar Medi Spa – 2nd year in a row!

The Beauty Lab Med Spa

MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology

Le Bijou Salon and Spa

The Skin Refinery

Speech Therapist

Caroline Blanchard – 2nd year in a row!

Ashley Waguespack

Holly Grabert

Lindsay Ellender

Caitlyn Cloud

Urgent Care

Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care – 3rd year in a row!

Delta Urgent Care

Bayou MD Urgent Healthcare

All Access Walk-In Clinic

Lafourche Urgent Care

SPORTS & FITNESS

Golf Course

Ellendale Country Club – 3rd year in a row!

Bayou Country Club

LaTour Golf Club

The Houma Golf Club

Performance Golf Studio

Gym / Health / Fitness

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center – 3rd year in a row!

Planet Fitness

CLUB4 Fitness

Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center

Surge Athletics

Yoga Studio

Root2Rise – 3rd year in a row!

HOTWORX

Houma Health and Wellness

M Power Yoga Studio

EverLimitless Yoga

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

Joan Toups Accounting & Tax Service – 2nd year in a row!

Watkins CPA

Phillip Campo Accounting & Tax Services

Holden Ledet CPA

Everest Tax and Accounting

Auto Detailing – NEW!

M and M Auto Detailing

Get Your Shine On Detail Shop

Bayou Details

Black Widow Detailing

Cleaner Image Auto Detailing

Bank

Synergy Bank – 3rd year in a row!

South Louisiana Bank

Chase Bank

Hancock Whitney

First American Bank

Butcher

Bourgeois Meat Market – 3rd year in a row!

Cajun Meat Market

Bayou Boucherie Meat Market

Southern Farms Specialty Meats

Catering

Rouses Market

Michele’s Catering & Southern Home Cooking

Cristiano Ristorante

531 Liberty

The Buttery Crumb

Child Care

Little Arrows Learning Academy

Merry Oaks Preschool

Pelican Point Preschool

Houma First United Methodist Pre-School

Bright Beginnings Day Care and Pre-School

Cleaning Services

Jani-King of South Louisiana – 3rd year in a row!

Sunny Days Cleaning Services

Fixch Cleans

ServiceMaster Quality Services

Joy’s Hygienix

CPA

Denise Bourg CPA – 3rd year in a row!

Ayo, Orgeron & Ayo Inc.

Bergeron & Co. CPAs

Holden Ledet CPA

Demi Zeringue CPA

Dance Studio

Tina Chauvin’s School of Dance

H3 Studio

Benita’s Dance Studio

Paddy Danos School of Dance

Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance

Driving School

South Lafourche Driving School – 3rd year in a row!

South Louisiana Driving Academy

NCR School for Driving

Dufrene Driving School

R & C Driving School

Electrician

Shockwave Generators & Electric

E3 Electrical

Duet’s Electrical Services

Livewire Electrical Services

Tomber Electric

Funeral Home

Chauvin Funeral Home & Crematory

Samart Funeral Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home

Falgout Funeral Home

Glass Repair – New!

Express Glass

Kiss Glass

Mobility Auto Glass

Dwayne’s Glass & Mirror Works

Southern Glass

Hair Salon

Brush: A Blowdry Bar

Salon Moxie

Southern Roots Salon of Houma

Le Bijou Salon and Spa

Vintage Vanity Salon

Heating & Air

Trahan & Sons Heating & A/C

Target Temp LLC

Coastal Mechanical Contractors (CMC)

Nick’s Heating & Air Conditioning

Arctic Air Solutions

Home Builder/Contractor

Gulf Coast Contracting Services

Travis Buquet Home Builders

Chris Ledet Homes

Coastal Homebuilders LLC

Bowen Service Group

Insurance Agency

Jones Insurance – 2nd year in a row!

The Hebert Insurance Agency

Page Insurance

Carmouche Insurance of Houma

Stock & Carrillo Insurance

Insurance Agent

Kade Luke

Erica Brunet

David Stock

Rene Carreker

Robert Adams

Investment Firm

Edward Jones – Brooke Eastridge

Guardian Wealth Advisors (Ameriprise)

True Financial – Gary Birdsall

Ameriprise Financial – Thomas Meyer

Flagship Wealth Partners

Landscaper

Green Acres Nursery – 3rd year in a row!

Wendy’s Landscaping

Angelo’s Landscaping Plus LLC

Berger Land Group

Lancescaping

Law Firm

Ory Law Group

Craig J. Landry Attorney at Law

Waitz & Downer

Malbrough & Gottschalk Attorneys at Law

Broussard Dove Law

Lawyer

Matt Ory

Craig Landry

Jackie Dove

Cheleste Gottschalk

Sye J. Broussard

Martial Arts

Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Houma – 30.1%

Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux – 29.3%

Blacklist Martial Arts

Delta Training Center

Next Level Martial Arts of Houma

Mechanics

Barrow Street Automotive

Keep It Rolling Car Care Center

Adams Auto Care

Ratchet Garage

Houma Diesel Service

Mortgage Lending Company

Synergy Bank – 3rd year in a row!

American South Mortgage

Allegiance Home Lending

Cedotal Mortgage

Mandalay Mortgage

Nail Salon

Kaitlyn Nail and Spa

4 Seasons Spa

Lavish Nail Spa

Majestic Nails

Éclat Spa

Personal Loans / Title Loans

Bon Terre Credit – 3rd year in a row!

1st Franklin Financial

Southern Loans

Foti Financial Services

Faith Financial

Pest Control

Lajaunie’s Pest Control – 34.6%

Fon’s Pest Management – 33.1%

Terminix Pest Control

Orkin Pest Control

Liners Pest Control

Pet Groomer

Cajun Canine Grooming – 2nd year in a row!

Caroline’s Pet Stop

Cajun Clippers

Kori’s Mutt Cutz

The East Side Barking Lot

Photographer

Channing Candies Photography – 28.8%

Kelsey Chauvin Photography – 28.1%

Sapphire Moon Photography

Dristy Foret Photography

Valley Rose Photography

Plumber

Ken’s Plumbing and Heating – 3rd year in a row!

Jonathan Blum Plumbing

Coastal Mechanical Contractors

John Barrilleaux & Sons Plumbing

H&C Plumbing

Pool Company

Clearwater Pools – 2nd year in a row!

Aqua Pool Service

Acadia Pools

Arcement Enterprises Inc

Marcus Pool Service

Real Estate Agency

Keller Williams Realty – 3rd year in a row!

Canal & Main Realty

The Realty Group of South Louisiana

Donnes Real Estate

Real Estate Express

Real Estate Agent

Angelle Duplantis – 2nd year in a row!

Shantelle Abshire

Jenna Guerrero

Kelli Guidry

Morgan Davis

Real Estate Broker

Stefany Deroche

Kelli Guidry

Debbie Chauvin

Joe Boudreaux

Bill G. Boyd

Self-Storage

West Park Self Storage

U-Haul

Buquet Storage

Makespace Self Storage

Ecostorage

Tanning Salon – NEW!

Bare Essentials Tanning Salon

Glow: The Tanning Boutique

Jaded Sol

Beach Bums Tanning

Bahama Momma Tanning and Boutique

Tattoo

Monarch Studios – 3rd year in a row!

New Era Tattoo Studio

Another Realm Tattoo (formerly Black Pearl)

Copperhead Tattoo

Orca Tattoo

Tire Shop

Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service – 3rd year in a row!

Thibodaux Tire and Auto

Nam’s Tire Service

Downtown Full Service

Bailey’s Tire Service

Tree Services

Stump Out LLC – 2nd year in a row!

Landry’s Tree Service

Veteran Tree Care

Land Trees

Active Tree Services

Veterinarian

Marcello Veterinary Hospital (Houma) – 3rd year in a row!

Ridgefield Animal Hospital

Walther Animal Clinic

West Park Veterinary Services

Bayou Cane Veterinary Hospital

Videographer

Chillary Films (Chase & Hillary Toups) – 2nd year in a row!

Four Oaks Film and Co.

Agape Wedding Video

LOCAL

Customer Service

Synergy Bank – 2nd year in a row!

Grafton Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Blondie Balloons

Brown Sugar Crumbs

Jani-King of South Louisiana

New Business (2024–25)

The Buttery Crumb

The Blended Bean

Lapels Dry Cleaning

Bayou Luxe Inflatables & Events

Luna Blossom

Nonprofit Organization

The Haven – 3rd year in a row!

CASA of Terrebonne

Junior Auxiliary of Houma

Femmes Natales

South Louisiana Wetland Discovery Center

Place for Kids to Have Fun

Bayou Country Children’s Museum – 40.3%

Da Swamp – 39.4%

The Purple Penguin Art Company

Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours

HyperVelocity Race Track

Place for Date Night

Ember Kitchen + Cocktails

Cristiano Ristorante

Cuvee Wine Bar & Bistro

Cinclare Southern Bistro

531 Liberty

Place to Have a Birthday Party

Da Swamp – 2nd year in a row!

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours

The Purple Penguin Art Company

HyperVelocity Race Track

Place to Work

Thibodaux Regional Health System – 3rd year in a row!

Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Terrebonne General Health System

Synergy Bank

Ochsner St. Anne

Preschool

Merry Oaks Preschool

Houma Christian School

St. Bernadette School

Pelican Point Preschool

First United Methodist Pre-School

Private School

Houma Christian School – 3rd year in a row!

E.D. White Catholic High School

St. Bernadette Catholic School

St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School

Vandebilt Catholic High School

Summer Camp

Bayou Black Gym

YMCA

Wetlands Discovery Center Swamp Camp

BayouSTEM

Houma’s Best After School & Summer Camp

Teacher

Ashley Scott (St. Matthew’s Episcopal School) – 28.8%

Kristi Deroche (Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary) – 27.3%

Ashley Clement (Dularge Elementary)

Yicel Olden (Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary)

Hollyn Davis (Acadian Elementary)

Tourist Attraction

Coco Marina

Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours

Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’

Chauvin Sculpture Garden

Annie Miller’s Sons Swamp & Marsh Tours

Wedding Venue

The Venue at Robinson Ranch – 2nd year in a row!

Foundry on the Bayou

Ellendale Country Club

Mardi Gras Hall

Grand Bayou Noir

Women-Owned Business

Runneth Over Cafe & Coffee Truck

The Buttery Crumb

The Blended Bean

Blondie Balloons

Luna Blossom

SHOPPING

Antique/Vintage Shopping – NEW!

Once Upon a Time Antiques – 35.8%

Cedar Chest Boutique – 34.9%

The Happy Hippie

Lagniappe Shoppe

Jocia’s Vintage Market

Appliance Store

Rod’s Appliances – 3rd year in a row!

Lynn’s Interiors

Richard’s Kitchen Store

Billy’s Best Brands Plus

Precision Appliances

Boat Dealer

Dagate’s Marine – 2nd year in a row!

Southern Outdoors and Marine

H & H Marine

Pellegrin Marine

G & F Sporting Center

Children’s Clothing

Paisley Park – 3rd year in a row!

GG’s Children’s Boutique

Andrée’s Baby Boutique

Mary Lou Clothing Co.

4L Mercantile

Flooring/Carpeting/Tile

Dishman Flooring and Interiors – 3rd year in a row!

Perque Flooring

Morrison Terrebonne

A & H Paint

Home Outlet

Florist

Blooming Orchid Florist – 3rd year in a row!

Attitudes-N-Designs

The Floral Hive

Beautiful Blooms by Asia

House of Flowers

Furniture Store

Louis Mohana Furniture – 3rd year in a row!

Lynn’s Interiors

Landmark Home Furnishings

Wesley Landeche Sales and Services

Jocia’s Vintage Market

Grocery Store

Rouses Markets – 3rd year in a row!

Cannata’s Market

L & N Food Store

Bourg Supermarket

Marcel’s Supermarket

Hardware Store

Morrison Terrebonne Hardware – 3rd year in a row!

Thibodaux Store

The Home Outlet

Sugarland Hardware

LCR The Plumbing Warehouse

Jeweler

Luckey’s Jewelers – 34.6% – 2nd year in a row!

Fakier Jewelers – 33.5%

Bill George Jewelers

Bueche’s Jewelry

Betty White Jewelers

Lawn Equipment

Houma Tractor and Equipment Inc – 2nd year in a row!

Neil’s Small Engine Inc

The Power Shop

Morrison Terrebonne

Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies

Men’s Clothing

Johnny’s Men’s Shop – 3rd year in a row!

Joe’s Work Boots

4L Mercantile

Norman’s Tuxedo

JR and Glenn

Nursery/Garden Center

Ganier’s Southdown Gardens – 2nd year in a row!

Green Acres Nursery

Hebert’s Nursery

Southern Roots Nursery

Double Oak Garden Center

New Car Dealership

Trapp Chevrolet – 2nd year in a row!

Terrebonne Ford

Barker Honda

Geri Lynn Nissan

Robichaux Ford

Outdoor Outfitters

Songy’s Sporting Goods – 3rd year in a row!

Joe’s Work Boots

4L Mercantile

Shoe Store

Felger’s Footwear – 3rd year in a row!

JuJu’s Boutique

Joe’s Boots of Houma

Luna Blossom

4L Mercantile

Specialty/Gift Store

Outside and In – 3rd year in a row!

Blondie Balloons

The Bead Hive

South Coast Baby Company

Lanyap Houma

Toy Store

Paisley Park Resale – 2nd year in a row!

South Coast Baby Company

Used Car Dealership

Trapp Chevrolet

Terrebonne Ford

Geri Lynn Nissan

Barker Honda

Southland Dodge

Western Wear

Joe’s Work Boots– 2nd year in a row!

The Wild J Western Apparel

Dee’s Ranch and Rodeo LLC

Women’s Clothing

HeirLoom By Herringstone’s

MBS Fit Co.

4L Mercantile

Luna Blossom

Mary Lou Clothing Co.