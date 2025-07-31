People’s Choice 2025 Winners!

Point of Vue – August 2025July 31, 2025
Locals know best — that’s why the Point of Vue People’s Choice 2025 highlights your favorite local businesses, restaurants, events, and more across Terrebonne and Lafourche. Congratulations to all the winners, including Jennifer Robinson of Paisley Park, who graces our cover and continues to be a community favorite! We’re proud to share this year’s results and encourage everyone to keep supporting local.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Festival
Rougarou Fest- 3rd year in a row!
Weenie Spaghetti Festival
Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie
May the 4th Be With You Festival
Twin Fest
Local Artist
Kassie Matherne Voisin- 2nd year in a row!
Stacey Fabre
Blondie Balloons
Sarah K. Kreations
Hans Geist
Local Band/Musician
Caleb Lapeyrouse and the Drivers
Snapper and the Fishsticks
Gina and Seth
Bang Bang
Riding Robin
Local Event
Louisiana King Cake Festival
Relay for Life
Market at the Marina
Dancing with the Stars
May the 4th Be With You Festival
Place to Hear Live Music
La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
The Canal Bar
Cajun Critters
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
The Balcony
Performing Arts Theater
Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne – 2nd year in a row!
Thibodaux Playhouse Inc
Broadway on Bayou (Lafourche Performing Arts)
SOLA Center for the Arts
EATING & DRINKING
Bakery
Chez Cake Bakery – 3rd year in a row!
Taylor Made Cakes
Bertinot’s Best Bakery
Brown Sugar Crumbs
The Prairie Bakehouse Farm Stand
Barbecue
Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 3rd year in a row!
Honest Abe’s Barbecue
Blake’s Deli
Buy-U BBQ
Bar
Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
Cuveé Wine Bar and Bistro
Mahony’s Irish Pub
Rox’s Bar
Bayou Cane Sports Bar
Bartender
Ashley Neal (Mahony’s Irish Pub) – 2nd year in a row!
Jeffery Markel (Cinclare Southern Bistro)
Tiffany Bray (It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere)
Cami Pitre (Cuvee)
Jacoby Pitre (531 Liberty)
Beer Selection
Cannata’s Market
Spigots Brew Pub
Pour House
Mahony’s Irish Pub
The Balcony
Bloody Mary
Spahr’s Downtown – 3rd year in a row!
Cajun Critters Seafood
Spigots Brew Pub
531 Liberty Cafe
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Breakfast
The Buttery Crumb –30.7%
Downtown Jeaux – 30.2%
Runneth Over Cafe
New York Bagel Houma
Plantation Inn – 84 votes
Brunch
Spigots Brew Pub – 3rd year in a row!
The Buttery Crumb
La Carreta
Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Chef
Lindsay Mason (Cristiano Ristorante) – 3rd year in a row!
David Sonnier (531 Liberty Cafe)
Erica Duthu (The Buttery Crumb)
Kevin Templet (Fremin’s Restaurant)
Brent Daigle (Grady V’s)
Chinese Food
Golden Dragon – 3rd year in a row!
Gourmet House
Chinese Gourmet
Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant
Ocean Star Super Buffet
Chicken Wings
Wingstop – 29.9% – 3rd year in a row!
Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings – 28.0%
B&B Wings
Honest Abe’s Barbecue
Spigots Brew Pub
Coffeehouse
Runneth Over Cafe – 2nd year in a row!
Downtown Jeaux
Sweet Envy
PJ’s Coffee
The Blended Bean
Donuts
Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts – 2nd year in a row!
Tasty Cream Donuts
Golden Donuts and Breakfast
Petersen Donuts and Desserts
Sweet Kraving Donuts
Food Truck
Runneth Over Cafe – 2nd year in a row!
Fatboy Phillies
Flami-Nguyen Food Truck
The Blended Bean
Sweet Kraving Donuts
Fried Chicken
Bayou Delight Restaurant – 3rd year in a row!
Ceana’s Cajun Cookin
Blake’s Deli
Copeland’s of New Orleans
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Gumbo
Off the Hook – 3rd year in a row!
A-Bear’s Café
Spahr’s Downtown
Politz Restaurant
1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar
Hamburger
Alumni Grill
Grady V’s
Ground Pati
531 Liberty
Vic’s Touchdown Grill
Health Food/Drink
The Salad Station (Houma) – 2nd year in a row!
Body By Thomas
531 Liberty
Carrot Patch
Healthy U Nutrition
Ice Cream/Yogurt
Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor – 3rd year in a row!
Zack’s Frozen Yogurt
Brooke’s Sno World
J-Six Ice Cream
El Rinconcito Llamas
King Cake
Cannata’s Markets – 3rd year in a row!
Rouses Markets
Bourg Supermarket
Bertinot’s Best Bakery
Chez Bakery
Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Pepper’s Pizzeria – 3rd year in a row!
Cajun Critters Seafood
La Carreta
531 Liberty
Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Japanese Food
Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi – 3rd year in a row!
Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
Geaux Fish Restaurant, Sushi & Hibachi
Kampachi Sushi and Hibachi
Italian Food
Cristiano Ristorante – 3rd year in a row!
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
West Main Pizza and Spaghetti
Margarita
La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
Herradura Mexican Restaurant
El Paso Mexican Grill
La Casa Del Sol
531 Liberty
Mexican Food
Herradura Mexican Restaurant
El Paso Mexican Grill
La Casa Del Sol
Taqueria El Mundo
La Terraza Restaurant
Outdoor Patio
La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
Cajun Critters Seafood
Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
On the Canal Bar
Cristiano Ristorante
Pizza
Pepper’s Pizzeria – 3rd year in a row!
West Main Pizza and Spaghetti
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
Redfish Pizza Co
Po-Boy
Mr. Po-Boy – 2nd year in a row!
Bayou Blue Po-Boys
Blake’s Deli
Griffin’s Louisiana Grill
Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin
Salad
The Salad Station (Houma) – 2nd year in a row!
531 Liberty
Athenos Greek & Lebanese Café
Rotolo’s Pizzeria
The Shack of Houma
Seafood Restaurant
Cajun Critters Seafood – 3rd year in a row!
The Shack of Houma
Big Al’s Seafood Restaurant
Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin
1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar
Soul Food
Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings – 3rd year in a row!
The Buttery Crumb
Politz’s Restaurant
NadieB’s Taste of Homeah
Sweet/Dessert (non-bakery)
The Buttery Crumb
Crumbl
Brown Sugar Crumbs
Gimme That Sugar
The Sugar Canvas
Thai/Vietnamese Food
Song Phi Nong Thai Restaurant – 3rd year in a row!
White Bowl
Flami-Nguyen Food Truck
Siam House
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Aesthetic Clinic
SLMA Skinbar Medi Spa
MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology
The Beauty Lab Med Spa
360 Wellness
Roberts Aesthetics and Wellness
The Skin Refinery
Assisted Living Facility
St. Joseph Manor – 3rd year in a row!
The Suites of Sugar Mill Point
Homestead Assisted Living
Heritage Manor of Houma
Thibodaux Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
Cardiologist
Dr. Craig Walker
Dr. Shane Prejean
Dr. Richard Abben
Dr. Peter Fail
Dr. Matthew Finn
Chiropractor
Dr. Greg Pizzolato – 3rd year in a row!
Dr. Beau Porche
Dr. Natalie Lirette
Dr. Jake Bordelon
Dr. Ricky Melancon
Dentist
Dr. Stephen Morgan – 26.0% – 3rd year in a row!
Dr. Christian Walker – 25.8%
Dr. Ryan Walker
Dr. Pedro Cuartas
Dr. Jacob Robichaux
Dermatologist
Dr. Lee Grafton
Dr. Sarah A. Haydel
Dr. Ryan Matherne
Dr. Alexis Duke
Dr. Ian Watson
Dietitian
Allison Cazenave – 2nd year in a row!
Becky Gautreaux
Leah Porche
April Sins
Ryan Orgeron
Michelle Briceno
Eye Clinic
SEECA Medical Inc.
Mitchell Family Eye Care
Advanced Eye Institute
Family Vision Clinic
Eye LA
Home Hospice
Haydel Memorial Hospice – 3rd year in a row!
St. Joseph Hospice
Hope Healthcare and Hospice Bayou Country
Journey Hospice
Hospital
Thibodaux Regional Health System – 3rd year in a row!
Terrebonne General Health System
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Physicians Medical Center of Houma
Massage Therapist
Heather Theriot
Angelle Trosclair
Angel Deloach
Lynn Weimer
Jessica Demahy Trahan
Mental Health Professional – NEW!
Bliss Cunningham
Tabitha Guidry Turner
Hughes Counseling Services
Nursing Home
The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation – 2nd year in a row!
Heritage Manor of Houma
The Oaks of Houma
Thibodaux Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
Audubon Health and Rehab
Chateau Terrebonne Health Care
OB-GYN
Dr. Amy Ashton
Dr. Richard Clement
Dr. Christine Albrecht
Dr. Michelle Andre
Dr. Sheena Duplantis
Occupational Therapist
Julie Rhodes (Gulf Coast Orthopedics)
Speech and Feeding Therapy
Anna Catherine Hymel (CPT Pediatric Therapy)
Erin Dagate (CPT Pediatric Therapy)
Laura Mitchell
Orthodontist
Dr. Mark LaHaye
Dr. Jake Ellender
Dr. Christy Marcello
Dr. Brent Benoit
Dr. Nicole Thieler
Pediatrician
Dr. Sheila Pitre
Dr. Kenneth Cruse
Dr. Alisha Totina
Dr. Jill Sutton
Dr. Leslie Ber
Pharmacy
People’s Drug Store – 2nd year in a row!
Willow Bark Pharmacy
Bayou Drug Store
Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy
Terrebonne General Pharmacy
Physician
Dr. Lee Grafton
Dr. Brittany Wyger
Dr. Craig Wade
Dr. Joseph Garcia
Dr. Alain Chesnut
Physical Therapy
Gulf Coast Orthopedics – 29.8%
The Center for Pediatric Therapy – 28.9%
Speech and Feeding Therapy
Terrebonne Physical Therapy Clinic
ISR Physical Therapy
Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Jeffrey Rau – 3rd year in a row!
Dr. David Jansen
Spa
SLMA SkinBar Medi Spa – 2nd year in a row!
The Beauty Lab Med Spa
MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology
Le Bijou Salon and Spa
The Skin Refinery
Speech Therapist
Caroline Blanchard – 2nd year in a row!
Ashley Waguespack
Holly Grabert
Lindsay Ellender
Caitlyn Cloud
Urgent Care
Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care – 3rd year in a row!
Delta Urgent Care
Bayou MD Urgent Healthcare
All Access Walk-In Clinic
Lafourche Urgent Care
SPORTS & FITNESS
Golf Course
Ellendale Country Club – 3rd year in a row!
Bayou Country Club
LaTour Golf Club
The Houma Golf Club
Performance Golf Studio
Gym / Health / Fitness
Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center – 3rd year in a row!
Planet Fitness
CLUB4 Fitness
Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center
Surge Athletics
Yoga Studio
Root2Rise – 3rd year in a row!
HOTWORX
Houma Health and Wellness
M Power Yoga Studio
EverLimitless Yoga
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
Joan Toups Accounting & Tax Service – 2nd year in a row!
Watkins CPA
Phillip Campo Accounting & Tax Services
Holden Ledet CPA
Everest Tax and Accounting
Auto Detailing – NEW!
M and M Auto Detailing
Get Your Shine On Detail Shop
Bayou Details
Black Widow Detailing
Cleaner Image Auto Detailing
Bank
Synergy Bank – 3rd year in a row!
South Louisiana Bank
Chase Bank
Hancock Whitney
First American Bank
Butcher
Bourgeois Meat Market – 3rd year in a row!
Cajun Meat Market
Bayou Boucherie Meat Market
Southern Farms Specialty Meats
Catering
Rouses Market
Michele’s Catering & Southern Home Cooking
Cristiano Ristorante
531 Liberty
The Buttery Crumb
Child Care
Little Arrows Learning Academy
Merry Oaks Preschool
Pelican Point Preschool
Houma First United Methodist Pre-School
Bright Beginnings Day Care and Pre-School
Cleaning Services
Jani-King of South Louisiana – 3rd year in a row!
Sunny Days Cleaning Services
Fixch Cleans
ServiceMaster Quality Services
Joy’s Hygienix
CPA
Denise Bourg CPA – 3rd year in a row!
Ayo, Orgeron & Ayo Inc.
- Bergeron & Co. CPAs
Holden Ledet CPA
Demi Zeringue CPA
Dance Studio
Tina Chauvin’s School of Dance
H3 Studio
Benita’s Dance Studio
Paddy Danos School of Dance
Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance
Driving School
South Lafourche Driving School – 3rd year in a row!
South Louisiana Driving Academy
NCR School for Driving
Dufrene Driving School
R & C Driving School
Electrician
Shockwave Generators & Electric
E3 Electrical
Duet’s Electrical Services
Livewire Electrical Services
Tomber Electric
Funeral Home
Chauvin Funeral Home & Crematory
Samart Funeral Home
Thibodaux Funeral Home
Ordoyne Funeral Home
Falgout Funeral Home
Glass Repair – New!
Express Glass
Kiss Glass
Mobility Auto Glass
Dwayne’s Glass & Mirror Works
Southern Glass
Hair Salon
Brush: A Blowdry Bar
Salon Moxie
Southern Roots Salon of Houma
Le Bijou Salon and Spa
Vintage Vanity Salon
Heating & Air
Trahan & Sons Heating & A/C
Target Temp LLC
Coastal Mechanical Contractors (CMC)
Nick’s Heating & Air Conditioning
Arctic Air Solutions
Home Builder/Contractor
Gulf Coast Contracting Services
Travis Buquet Home Builders
Chris Ledet Homes
Coastal Homebuilders LLC
Bowen Service Group
Insurance Agency
Jones Insurance – 2nd year in a row!
The Hebert Insurance Agency
Page Insurance
Carmouche Insurance of Houma
Stock & Carrillo Insurance
Insurance Agent
Kade Luke
Erica Brunet
David Stock
Rene Carreker
Robert Adams
Investment Firm
Edward Jones – Brooke Eastridge
Guardian Wealth Advisors (Ameriprise)
True Financial – Gary Birdsall
Ameriprise Financial – Thomas Meyer
Flagship Wealth Partners
Landscaper
Green Acres Nursery – 3rd year in a row!
Wendy’s Landscaping
Angelo’s Landscaping Plus LLC
Berger Land Group
Lancescaping
Law Firm
Ory Law Group
Craig J. Landry Attorney at Law
Waitz & Downer
Malbrough & Gottschalk Attorneys at Law
Broussard Dove Law
Lawyer
Matt Ory
Craig Landry
Jackie Dove
Cheleste Gottschalk
Sye J. Broussard
Martial Arts
Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Houma – 30.1%
Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux – 29.3%
Blacklist Martial Arts
Delta Training Center
Next Level Martial Arts of Houma
Mechanics
Barrow Street Automotive
Keep It Rolling Car Care Center
Adams Auto Care
Ratchet Garage
Houma Diesel Service
Mortgage Lending Company
Synergy Bank – 3rd year in a row!
American South Mortgage
Allegiance Home Lending
Cedotal Mortgage
Mandalay Mortgage
Nail Salon
Kaitlyn Nail and Spa
4 Seasons Spa
Lavish Nail Spa
Majestic Nails
Éclat Spa
Personal Loans / Title Loans
Bon Terre Credit – 3rd year in a row!
1st Franklin Financial
Southern Loans
Foti Financial Services
Faith Financial
Pest Control
Lajaunie’s Pest Control – 34.6%
Fon’s Pest Management – 33.1%
Terminix Pest Control
Orkin Pest Control
Liners Pest Control
Pet Groomer
Cajun Canine Grooming – 2nd year in a row!
Caroline’s Pet Stop
Cajun Clippers
Kori’s Mutt Cutz
The East Side Barking Lot
Photographer
Channing Candies Photography – 28.8%
Kelsey Chauvin Photography – 28.1%
Sapphire Moon Photography
Dristy Foret Photography
Valley Rose Photography
Plumber
Ken’s Plumbing and Heating – 3rd year in a row!
Jonathan Blum Plumbing
Coastal Mechanical Contractors
John Barrilleaux & Sons Plumbing
H&C Plumbing
Pool Company
Clearwater Pools – 2nd year in a row!
Aqua Pool Service
Acadia Pools
Arcement Enterprises Inc
Marcus Pool Service
Real Estate Agency
Keller Williams Realty – 3rd year in a row!
Canal & Main Realty
The Realty Group of South Louisiana
Donnes Real Estate
Real Estate Express
Real Estate Agent
Angelle Duplantis – 2nd year in a row!
Shantelle Abshire
Jenna Guerrero
Kelli Guidry
Morgan Davis
Real Estate Broker
Stefany Deroche
Kelli Guidry
Debbie Chauvin
Joe Boudreaux
Bill G. Boyd
Self-Storage
West Park Self Storage
U-Haul
Buquet Storage
Makespace Self Storage
Ecostorage
Tanning Salon – NEW!
Bare Essentials Tanning Salon
Glow: The Tanning Boutique
Jaded Sol
Beach Bums Tanning
Bahama Momma Tanning and Boutique
Tattoo
Monarch Studios – 3rd year in a row!
New Era Tattoo Studio
Another Realm Tattoo (formerly Black Pearl)
Copperhead Tattoo
Orca Tattoo
Tire Shop
Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service – 3rd year in a row!
Thibodaux Tire and Auto
Nam’s Tire Service
Downtown Full Service
Bailey’s Tire Service
Tree Services
Stump Out LLC – 2nd year in a row!
Landry’s Tree Service
Veteran Tree Care
Land Trees
Active Tree Services
Veterinarian
Marcello Veterinary Hospital (Houma) – 3rd year in a row!
Ridgefield Animal Hospital
Walther Animal Clinic
West Park Veterinary Services
Bayou Cane Veterinary Hospital
Videographer
Chillary Films (Chase & Hillary Toups) – 2nd year in a row!
Four Oaks Film and Co.
Agape Wedding Video
LOCAL
Customer Service
Synergy Bank – 2nd year in a row!
Grafton Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
Blondie Balloons
Brown Sugar Crumbs
Jani-King of South Louisiana
New Business (2024–25)
The Buttery Crumb
The Blended Bean
Lapels Dry Cleaning
Bayou Luxe Inflatables & Events
Luna Blossom
Nonprofit Organization
The Haven – 3rd year in a row!
CASA of Terrebonne
Junior Auxiliary of Houma
Femmes Natales
South Louisiana Wetland Discovery Center
Place for Kids to Have Fun
Bayou Country Children’s Museum – 40.3%
Da Swamp – 39.4%
The Purple Penguin Art Company
Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
HyperVelocity Race Track
Place for Date Night
Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
Cristiano Ristorante
Cuvee Wine Bar & Bistro
Cinclare Southern Bistro
531 Liberty
Place to Have a Birthday Party
Da Swamp – 2nd year in a row!
Bayou Country Children’s Museum
Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
The Purple Penguin Art Company
HyperVelocity Race Track
Place to Work
Thibodaux Regional Health System – 3rd year in a row!
Cardiovascular Institute of the South
Terrebonne General Health System
Synergy Bank
Ochsner St. Anne
Preschool
Merry Oaks Preschool
Houma Christian School
St. Bernadette School
Pelican Point Preschool
First United Methodist Pre-School
Private School
Houma Christian School – 3rd year in a row!
E.D. White Catholic High School
St. Bernadette Catholic School
St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School
Vandebilt Catholic High School
Summer Camp
Bayou Black Gym
YMCA
Wetlands Discovery Center Swamp Camp
BayouSTEM
Houma’s Best After School & Summer Camp
Teacher
Ashley Scott (St. Matthew’s Episcopal School) – 28.8%
Kristi Deroche (Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary) – 27.3%
Ashley Clement (Dularge Elementary)
Yicel Olden (Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary)
Hollyn Davis (Acadian Elementary)
Tourist Attraction
Coco Marina
Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’
Chauvin Sculpture Garden
Annie Miller’s Sons Swamp & Marsh Tours
Wedding Venue
The Venue at Robinson Ranch – 2nd year in a row!
Foundry on the Bayou
Ellendale Country Club
Mardi Gras Hall
Grand Bayou Noir
Women-Owned Business
Runneth Over Cafe & Coffee Truck
The Buttery Crumb
The Blended Bean
Blondie Balloons
Luna Blossom
SHOPPING
Antique/Vintage Shopping – NEW!
Once Upon a Time Antiques – 35.8%
Cedar Chest Boutique – 34.9%
The Happy Hippie
Lagniappe Shoppe
Jocia’s Vintage Market
Appliance Store
Rod’s Appliances – 3rd year in a row!
Lynn’s Interiors
Richard’s Kitchen Store
Billy’s Best Brands Plus
Precision Appliances
Boat Dealer
Dagate’s Marine – 2nd year in a row!
Southern Outdoors and Marine
H & H Marine
Pellegrin Marine
G & F Sporting Center
Children’s Clothing
Paisley Park – 3rd year in a row!
GG’s Children’s Boutique
Andrée’s Baby Boutique
Mary Lou Clothing Co.
4L Mercantile
Flooring/Carpeting/Tile
Dishman Flooring and Interiors – 3rd year in a row!
Perque Flooring
Morrison Terrebonne
A & H Paint
Home Outlet
Florist
Blooming Orchid Florist – 3rd year in a row!
Attitudes-N-Designs
The Floral Hive
Beautiful Blooms by Asia
House of Flowers
Furniture Store
Louis Mohana Furniture – 3rd year in a row!
Lynn’s Interiors
Landmark Home Furnishings
Wesley Landeche Sales and Services
Jocia’s Vintage Market
Grocery Store
Rouses Markets – 3rd year in a row!
Cannata’s Market
L & N Food Store
Bourg Supermarket
Marcel’s Supermarket
Hardware Store
Morrison Terrebonne Hardware – 3rd year in a row!
Thibodaux Store
The Home Outlet
Sugarland Hardware
LCR The Plumbing Warehouse
Jeweler
Luckey’s Jewelers – 34.6% – 2nd year in a row!
Fakier Jewelers – 33.5%
Bill George Jewelers
Bueche’s Jewelry
Betty White Jewelers
Lawn Equipment
Houma Tractor and Equipment Inc – 2nd year in a row!
Neil’s Small Engine Inc
The Power Shop
Morrison Terrebonne
Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies
Men’s Clothing
Johnny’s Men’s Shop – 3rd year in a row!
Joe’s Work Boots
4L Mercantile
Norman’s Tuxedo
JR and Glenn
Nursery/Garden Center
Ganier’s Southdown Gardens – 2nd year in a row!
Green Acres Nursery
Hebert’s Nursery
Southern Roots Nursery
Double Oak Garden Center
New Car Dealership
Trapp Chevrolet – 2nd year in a row!
Terrebonne Ford
Barker Honda
Geri Lynn Nissan
Robichaux Ford
Outdoor Outfitters
Songy’s Sporting Goods – 3rd year in a row!
Joe’s Work Boots
4L Mercantile
Shoe Store
Felger’s Footwear – 3rd year in a row!
JuJu’s Boutique
Joe’s Boots of Houma
Luna Blossom
4L Mercantile
Specialty/Gift Store
Outside and In – 3rd year in a row!
Blondie Balloons
The Bead Hive
South Coast Baby Company
Lanyap Houma
Toy Store
Paisley Park Resale – 2nd year in a row!
South Coast Baby Company
Used Car Dealership
Trapp Chevrolet
Terrebonne Ford
Geri Lynn Nissan
Barker Honda
Southland Dodge
Western Wear
Joe’s Work Boots– 2nd year in a row!
The Wild J Western Apparel
Dee’s Ranch and Rodeo LLC
Women’s Clothing
HeirLoom By Herringstone’s
MBS Fit Co.
4L Mercantile
Luna Blossom
Mary Lou Clothing Co.