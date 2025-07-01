Play It Safe This Summer

The season when the days grow long and lazy, gardens burst with a cornucopia of fruits and vegetables, and flickering fireflies illuminate the night. Oh well, that might be mid-summer daydreaming.

However, despite the heat, humidity and scorching sun, summer in the South can still be idyllic with a few safety precautions. Remember—hydrate, cool down and cover up.

Heat Safety—cool down

Heading into the hottest part of the summer, temperatures often surge toward triple digits even in the shade. Soaring heat also increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Pay attention to both the temperature and heat index, which is what it feels like to the human body when factoring in temperature and humidity. As a rule, try to stay indoors during peak heat between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Monitor your body to avoid heat exhaustion or more serious heat strokes. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Excessive thirst

Profuse sweating

Headache

Dizziness or confusion

Nausea

If experiencing any of these symptoms, move to a shaded or air-conditioned area, use a fan or immerse in cool water. Also, drink water or other cool, non-alcoholic drinks.

Heat strokes are characterized by a lack of sweating, body temperature rising rapidly to 106 degrees or higher or loss of consciousness. If you suspect someone is experiencing a heat stroke, seek immediate medical attention.

Hydration—drink up

The best way to stay hydrated and avoid heat exhaustion is to drink plenty of water. As the human body is more than 60% water, it helps regulate your temperate, transport nutrients, remove waste and maintain other essential functions.

As a general rule, follow the 8×8 guide—eight 8-ounce cups of water a day. However, in high heat and humidity and during physical activity, you need to drink more water.

Symptoms of dehydration include increased thirst, weakness, decreased urine output, headaches, constipation, dizziness and dry skin. If your urine is a deep yellow or amber color, you probably need more water.

Skin Safety—cover up

Protecting your skin—the body’s largest organ—requires lifelong care. Skin cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the US. Common risk factors include:

Lighter natural skin color

Blue or green eyes

Blonde or red hair

Large number of moles

Family or personal history

Older age

Wearing hats, sun-protective clothing and UV-blocking sunglasses and slathering on sunscreen can decrease skin cancer risks, reduce wrinkles and slow effects of aging.

When selecting sunscreens, look for:

Products without oxybenzone

Mineral-based sunscreen

SPF of at least 30

Broad spectrum to protect against UVB and UVA rays

Lotions, not sprays

Apply properly and reapply often. For full protection, adults need about one ounce to cover the entire body. Reapply every two hours and after swimming.

For more information, contact Thibodaux Regional Wellness Education Center, 985.493.4765.