PoV Summer Staycation 2025 – Sponsored Content

As the summer season beckons, families eagerly anticipate the freedom and adventure that come with school break! It’s a time for exploration, fun, and creating cherished memories together. And what better way to make the most of the summer months than by delving into the wonders of our local communities?

In our Summer Staycation special section, we invite you to embark on a journey of discovery right here in our own backyard. With endless possibilities awaiting, it‘s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the unique experiences our area has to offer. From captivating attractions to hidden gems, it’s easy to make the most of a summer staycation here in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

So join us in celebrating the spirit of adventure and community as we invite families to explore, indulge, and create unforgettable memories right here at home. Get ready to be part of an exciting journey that promises to make this summer one to remember!

17TH ANNUAL BUBBA DOVE FISHING RODEO

CAST A LINE FOR A CAUSE AT THIS FAMILY FRIENDLY FISHING RODEO!

The 17th Annual Bubba Dove Fishing Rodeo, hosted by the Gordon Dove, Jr. Foundation, will take place June 5–8. This non-profit organization, founded in memory of Gordon “Bubba” Dove, Jr., aims to honor his legacy and raise funds for charitable causes. Since 2009, the Foundation has donated over $465,000 to local charities and student scholarships. Rodeo tickets are $30 each and include entry fee, t-shirt, door prize entry, food, and soft drinks during scale times. Your ticket purchase includes entry for a chance to win $1,000 cash. Winner must be present. Don’t miss the chance to win $1,000 for the Biggest Redfish under 27”, or $1,000 for the Largest Fish Overall, compete for medals in the kid’s categories, and enjoy a shrimp boil and live music by Gina and Seth on June 8!

For more info: gordondovejr.org

TFAE CAJUN FOOD FESTIVAL & RUN FOR EXCELLENCE

TERREBONNE FOUNDATION FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE PRESENTS THE SUMMER’S CAN’T-MISS EVENT — THE CAJUN FOOD FESTIVAL AND RUN FOR EXCELLENCE!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 10, and get ready for a day full of flavor, fun, and community spirit in downtown Houma! The TFAE Cajun Food Festival & Run for Excellence returns with everything you love— plus a few exciting updates. This annual event helps raise vital funds to support teachers in the Terrebonne Parish School District.

Highlights include the high-energy Battle of the Bands high school competition, more than 30 delicious food booths, a scenic 5K run through historic downtown Houma, a jam-packed Kids Corner, and this year’s headliner—Souled Out!—bringing the party to the main stage.

May 10, 2025 | RunForExcellence.com

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU FESTIVAL

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU FESTIVAL IS LOUISIANA’S ULTIMATE STAR WARS-THEMED CELEBRATION!

Set for Saturday, May 3, in Downtown Houma from 9 AM to 6 PM, the event supports local student musicians, specifically the H.L. Bourgeois High School Band. Packed with galactic fun for all ages, the festival includes the Jedi Academy, live music from No Posers, the H.L. Bourgeois Band, and others. Don’t miss the hilarious Wookiee Calling Contest, the exciting Kessel Run 5K and Ewok Trot, and the deliciously competitive Roux Wars Cooking Competition. Fans can shop local vendors in the bustling marketplace, enter the costume contest, and immerse themselves in interactive Star Wars-themed entertainment. Whether you’re a Padawan or a seasoned Jedi Master, this free, family-friendly festival is a celebration of community, creativity, and the Force.

For more info: mayfourthfest.org

TERREBONNE PARISH LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM

Get ready to LEVEL UP at Your Library this summer with the Terrebonne Parish Library Summer Reading Program! From May 27 to July 31, this year’s theme invites players of all ages to power up their reading skills and unlock epic rewards. Here’s how it works: read for five days, 20 minutes a day and score a coupon from local restaurants (while supplies last)! This initiative promotes reading and literacy but also encourages support for our local businesses. It’s your first power-up on this awesome reading adventure.

But that’s not all! The program includes boss-level performances that will keep you on your toes. Prepare for a series of free, high-energy shows, including Crescent Circus, Creature Farm, Harvey Rabbit, Frank and Tammy Magic Show, Dinosaur Experience, Everyone Hooping, Professor Universe, TMM Project, and Kids Six Productions. These performances are a special bonus, made possible by the Friends of the TPPL, so you can enjoy each one without spending any coins.

The ultimate challenge? Grand prizes for top readers! Here’s what you could win by reading the most books in your category:

Birth to Kindergarten: Free tickets to any of the Audubon Institute facilities—think of it as unlocking a new level of adventure!

Free tickets to any of the Audubon Institute facilities—think of it as unlocking a new level of adventure! 1st through 6th Grade: A brand-new bike and helmet, powered by the Books for Bikes program, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club and Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. Ride into summer like a hero!

A brand-new bike and helmet, powered by the Books for Bikes program, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club and Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. Ride into summer like a hero! Teens and Adults: Special prizes available at each library branch. Power-ups for everyone!

Start your adventure by registering at your local library branch and receive your game board! Get in the game, read, and earn rewards by marking off each reading milestone on the board. The more you read, the higher your level—and the bigger your rewards!

985.876.5861 | visit mytpl.org

HYPERVELOCITY RACETRACK

GET READY FOR HIGH-SPEED FAMILY FUN AT THE ULTIMATE INDOOR GO-KARTING EXPERIENCE IN THE BAYOU COUNTRY!

HyperVelocity, the area’s top family entertainment center, delivering non-stop excitement in a safe, all-electric mini go-kart arena. With a 11,700 square-foot facility, HyperVelocity offers thrills for all ages, from first-time racers to seasoned speedsters. Safety is a top priority—each kart features a four-point harness, ASME certification, and responsive braking for total peace of mind.

Whether you’re racing your family, challenging your friends, or hosting a birthday bash, HyperVelocity guarantees unforgettable moments.

Ready. Set. Race!

5953 W Park Ave, Houma | (985) 746-5210 | hypervelocityracetrack.com