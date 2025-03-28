Put Your Feet Up and Show Them Some TLC

One of the hardest working parts of your body is also one of the least appreciated. According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 4,000 to 5,000 steps per day. That’s a lot of wear and tear on the feet. Adding foot care to your health regimen can keep them tuned up and ready to move. Here are recommendations for maintaining good foot and ankle health:

Supportive footwear

Choose shoes with proper arch support, cushioning and a wide toe box. As you age, arches begin to fall and your foot widens. You’re likely to wear a larger shoe in your 60s than you did in your 30s. Getting fit for your proper size is also important.

Avoid high heels and overly tight shoes that can cause foot deformities, skin irritation and rubbing.

Replace worn-out shoes to maintain proper support. This is especially true with athletic shoes, which should be replaced about every six months.

Spend the time and extra money to be properly measured for walking or running shoes.

Good hygiene

Wash and thoroughly dry your feet daily, especially between the toes.

Trim toenails straight across to prevent ingrown toenails.

Moisturize to prevent dry, cracked skin; avoid applying lotion between the toes to reduce skin wetness/breakdown.

Watch for bruises or other skin abnormalities on the toes and nails. A malignant melanoma under his toenail ultimately led to musician Bob Marley’s death.

Regular exercise and stretching

Stretch the calves, Achilles tendon and toes to maintain flexibility.

Perform foot strengthening exercises like toe curls and heel raises; try picking up marbles or wrinkling a towel with your toes.

Engage in low-impact activities like swimming or cycling to reduce foot strain.

Healthy weight

Excess weight increases pressure on the feet, leading to pain and conditions such as plantar fasciitis—inflammation of tissue connecting the heel to the toes.

A balanced diet and regular exercise help reduce stress on feet and ankles. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-brisk walking per week for adults.

Medical attention for foot pain

Don’t ignore persistent pain, swelling or changes in foot structure.

See a podiatrist or other medical provider for issues such as bunions, heel pain or suspected fractures.

If you have diabetes, schedule regular foot check-ups to prevent complications.

Physician Specialists at Thibodaux Regional Foot & Ankle Center treat such conditions as Achille’s tendon disorders, bunions, cartilage injury, arthritis, plantar fasciitis and diabetic foot care. No referral is necessary to schedule an appointment at locations in Thibodaux, Houma and Raceland.