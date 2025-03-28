Spring Style Showcase – Chateau Chic

Spring is in the air, and these four homes showcase the season in beautifully unique ways. Decorator Shannon Bella transformed each space to reflect the homeowner’s style, using florals, color, and texture to create fresh, inviting looks. From soft pastels to bold contrasts, get inspired by these stunning spring makeovers.

Follow Shannon Bella on Instagram at KnightNDayDesigns for more inspiration.

Classic & Cheerful Elegance

Step into a whimsical spring dream filled with live florals, glowing candles, charming bunnies, and delicate bows. This home radiates warmth with a soft yet lively palette of blues, yellows, and greens, bringing the freshness of the season indoors. Traditional Easter charm meets sophisticated touches, creating a space that feels both festive and timeless. Whether it’s an adorned mantle or a dining room softly lit by candlelight, this home captures the essence of springtime joy.

Bold & Luxe Sophistication

For those who love modern elegance, this home is a stunning showcase of contrasts and metallic accents. A mix of live greenery, gold, black, and rich metal elements creates a chic and dramatic ambiance. Lush florals pair with sleek, contemporary décor, offering a bold twist on spring style. The result is a space that feels both opulent and fresh, proving that spring doesn’t have to be all pastels—it can shine in gold and black too.

Playful & Whimsical Charm

This home bursts with vibrant hues of pink, green, and cream, evoking a storybook spring garden. Featuring lush florals, oversized eggs, and delicate cabbage leaf accents, the design embraces whimsy and elegance in perfect harmony. Thoughtful layering of color and texture creates a playful yet refined aesthetic, making this space a true celebration of spring’s renewal. Every detail, from the floral arrangements to the carefully curated décor, invites delight and wonder.

Organic & Serene Simplicity

Soft and sophisticated, this home exudes natural elegance with a palette of creams, golds, muted florals, and just a touch of pink. Woven textures and organic elements create a calming retreat that feels effortlessly chic. The use of subtle tones and natural materials allows the beauty of spring to unfold in a timeless and understated way. This space proves that sometimes, less is more, and a carefully curated mix of textures and hues can make the season’s beauty shine in the most serene way.