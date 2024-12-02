The Alford Home – Home for the Holidays

The Robichaux Home – Home for the HolidaysDecember 2, 2024
Home of: Tony and Glenda Alford
Built Circa: 1999
I decorate for Christmas each year, so I like to change it up. I often use traditional colors, but I decided to embrace my favorite this year: pink. It’s a tradition to use special Christmas decor that I have inherited from my mom and grandmothers. I also have had the privilege of working with Shannon Bella for about 15 years now. She is the one who executes and makes our Christmas decor come to life. She has a true gift and the ability to add old with new to keep it fresh.