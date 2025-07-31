The Cholesterol Battle: What’s High, What’s Low, What’s Normal

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 86 million people have cholesterol levels exceeding 200 mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter). As there are few symptoms, most people are unaware of high levels.

Cholesterol and its role

The liver produces cholesterol, which the body needs to make hormones and digest fatty foods. Low-density (LDL) and high-density (HDL) lipoproteins—carry cholesterol through blood vessels. The body produces all that it needs. But, things get complicated with dietary cholesterol found primarily in red meat and dairy products.

Dietary cholesterol has good and bad versions. Saturated fats from animal products and trans fats can contribute to high cholesterol. Foods low in saturated fats—seafood, fish, lean meats, low-fat dairy—and high-fiber foods help manage cholesterol.

Optimum cholesterol ranges

A simple blood test (lipid panel) checks cholesterol.

Total cholesterol: about 150 mg/dL; >200 is high

High-density lipoprotein (HDL—the good): >40 mg/dL, women; >50 mg/dL, men

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL—the bad): normal value <100 mg/DL

Triglycerides: <150 mg/dL; fat needed for energy and carried by lipoproteins

High cholesterol risks

High cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease and heart attacks. People with high LDL also have a greater risk of developing carotid artery disease (CAD), which can lead to strokes.

Risk factors for high cholesterol

Age

Gender (men tend to have higher cholesterol levels than women)

Family history

Diet

Being overweight

Physical inactivity

Smoking

Excessive alcohol

Managing cholesterol

Lifestyle changes can help reduce cholesterol levels naturally, as well as boost the effectiveness of statins or other cholesterol-lowering medications. Have your cholesterol checked every 4 to 6 years.

Eat heart-healthy foods. Follow fiber-rich, plant-based eating plans. Eliminate fried and processed foods. Increase fruits, vegetables, oats and beans. Substitute egg whites for whole eggs.

Get moving. Physical activity can reduce LDL and increase HDL levels. The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise weekly.

Lose weight.

Quit smoking.

Limit alcohol to one drink daily for women, two drinks for men.

Calm down. Research shows that stress increases cortisol levels, which can raise cholesterol. Take a few minutes in the morning to practice mindfulness or quietly sip a cup of tea or coffee. Avoid doom scrolling.

