The Other July Holiday – Under the Scope

July, of course, is one of those months in the U.S. that hosts a major holiday—a holiday that has lived rent-free in your brain for so long that just saying the month’s name makes you start planning for it. Such holidays are so traditional in life that you can fully expect to enjoy days off from the workplace, cooking or catering special foods, visiting friends and family, and sometimes watching major sporting events on television.

But before you don that star-spangled cooking apron and fire-up charcoals in the backyard to grill some hot dogs, let me suggest a different July holiday. Consider holding a more unique celebration, one where you honor your very best friend, where you serve some real chow, and instead of watching baseball or tennis watch the Great American Dog Show. That’s right: July is host to National Mutt Day.

Not quite as historical as our 249th Independence Day celebration on July 4th of this year, the 31st of this month will mark the 20th annual National Mutt Day in the U.S. On that day, Americans recognize and celebrate the diversity of individuals of the species Canis lupus familiaris. And when they say diversity, they really mean diverse: By definition, a mutt is not pure-bred but rather “mixed breed.”

Despite being the least often chosen (although least expensive) canines at Pet Smart or adoption centers, being a mixed breed is actually good. Not only are mixed-bred individuals less likely to inherit genetic health problems but also, because they aren’t bred for specific behaviors like hunting or herding or racing, they can deal better with different situations, are easier to train, and tend to have milder temperaments. So instead of raising a Darth Vader pup you can become best of friends with a furry Yoda. And then the Force will be with you. As well as the Friskies.

Mutts are special in other ways, too. It’s sometimes said that “no two mutts are alike” because their coats tend to be patchy arrays of different fur colors. So, if you own a mutt, you’ll always have one unlike anyone else’s. And, in general, mutts tend to have greater intelligence than pure-breds, not only because of their diverse genetic background but also because of their broader experience of the environment: Because pure-breds are often a significant investment for their owners, they’re more often than not kept indoors living the bougie life instead of roughing it like a mutt. Of course, measuring a dog’s intelligence is not always easy or precise: One common test is putting a towel over its head and timing how long it takes for the dog to remove it. Despite this imprecision, the towel test seems to be preferred by human pet owners because, like dogs, humans don’t like written tests, especially timed ones.

Mutts are all around us. When you see a dog out in your neighborhood, it’s likely a mutt. Though it’s not impolite to call the neighborhood mutt a mutt, this was not always so. “Mutt” is a contraction of the word “muttonhead,” so coined in the 19th century to refer to a stupid or foolish person. That’s because sheep, the meat of which is called “mutton,” are apparently not very smart. The earliest appearance of “muttonhead” in print occurred in an 1803 political commentary by Thomas Fessenden, where he writes “Mankind are bored enough with scholastic mutton heads on commencement day; but to have the wretches continually grinding on their patience from the columns of a newspaper is past endurance.” Now, I’m not entirely certain what that 19th century doggerel (pun intended) means, but its sounds like Mr. Fessenden is jealous of professors writing for popular media. That’s too bad. His fur was probably of a single color, and he was likely trapped under a towel as a child. Clearly, the Force is not with him.

Though the term “muttonhead” is as old as the Louisiana Purchase, that’s purely a coincidence. However, it’s claimed that an incredulous Josephine used the newly coined moniker on Napoleon after interrogating him with “They paid you what per acre?!” Nonetheless, it took nearly 100 years for “muttonhead” to be contracted to “mutt.” C.L. Cullen first used the term in his work Tales of the Ex-Tanks, a collection of syndicated stories about the fictional “Harlem Club of Former Alcoholic Degenerates” who are said to have met “weekly over glasses of milk and seltzer to tell stories about their pasts.” Cullen’s story character uses “mutt” to refer to slow racehorses—those that are not “thoroughbred.” Thus, in its very first usage, even before it was used to describe dogs, the word “mutt” implied genetic diversity. And genetic diversity is good.

After so many decades, however, the term “mutt” is no longer such a hateful and derogatory term. In fact, it’s often used as a term of endearment in diverse aspects of Americana. Even humans, fictional and real, are called Mutt. Famous across several generations of Americans, the cartoon characters “Mutt and Jeff” debuted in 1907 and ran for nearly 80 years. “Mutt” is also the name of the son (played by Shia LaBeouf–Hollywood’s spelling) of Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood in the fourth Indiana Jones movie—a great American film franchise. And there’s the famous record producer Mutt Lange who has loaned his name to a diversity of records by American artists like Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Heart, the Cars, Michael Bolton, Bryan Adams, Huey Lewis and the News, Maroon 5, and Louisianan Britney Spears (who knows the correct way to spell LeBoeuf). And the infamous 1970s TV character Archie Bunker of “All in the Family” called his son-in-law “meat-head,” which no doubt derives from “muttonhead.”

As descendants of immigrants that joined “the Great Melting Pot” that is America, the general public in this country is pretty diverse genetically. Know what that means? That’s right! It means that we have a second July holiday to celebrate our history, as well as honoring our labradoodles and serving snickerdoodles. So launder that star-spangled cooking apron and wear it again on the 31st. And should you grill any on that day, be careful to refer to them only as “frankfurters.”