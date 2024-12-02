The Prosperie Home – Home for the Holidays

Home of: Dale and Dawn Prosperie

Built Circa: 2010

We redecorated the main living part of our house last year to more neutral colors with pops of blue. We wanted our holiday decorating to reflect the same colors and style. We used rich and neutral tones of blue, white and gold, incorporating textures like velvet, glass and sparkle ribbons. I have a few nativity scenes included in my decor that are important to me because we want to keep our focus on Jesus and the special meaning of Christmas! I have a love for Santas also, so we also incorporate them everywhere around the house including the Christmas tree.

I want my decor to be inviting like a work of art where family and friends can come over to enjoy the beauty, have conversation and celebrate the holiday season!