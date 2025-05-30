Timeless Design Meets Southern Hospitality – Chateau Chic

In the heart of downtown Thibodaux, Oscar’s is redefining what it means to host with style. Located at 401 West 3rd Street, this thoughtfully designed venue blends old-world charm with modern sophistication, offering an unforgettable setting for private and public events alike.

Housed in a building that dates back to the late 1800s or early 1900s, Oscar’s honors its historic roots while embracing a new era of refined celebration. Like much of Thibodaux, where preserved architecture whispers of the past, this space echoes the elegance of a bygone time with every detail.

With design by Whitney Bouterie and construction by Eric Tate, Oscar’s was crafted to reflect an upscale, old-world aesthetic—warm, welcoming, and rich with texture. From the moment you enter, the moody blue walls and herringbone wood floors draw you in, while tufted leather seating and brass accents offer timeless elegance. Framed vintage photographs and curated artwork—including original work by internationally renowned artist Isabelle Jacopin—add yet another layer of authenticity and cultural richness.

The bar is a showpiece, combining high-end spirits with custom design. Golden pendant lighting casts a soft glow over wood-and-glass shelving, creating an atmosphere that’s both sophisticated and intimate. It’s not just a bar—it’s an experience.

Even the restrooms don’t miss a beat. Deep green subway tile, crystal lighting, and gold fixtures elevate what’s often overlooked, offering boutique luxury from floor to ceiling.

Oscar’s is more than just beautiful—it’s built to serve. With adaptable spaces for weddings, receptions, corporate events, and intimate gatherings, it offers flexible luxury, complete with catering from Dominique’s Bistro by Chef Dominique Schexnayder.

Owner Jamie Bouterie, a Thibodaux native, envisioned Oscar’s as a space where lasting memories are made- whether it‘s a family celebration, a night out with friends or a meaningful business gathering. “We wanted to bring something special to downtown. Our vision was to craft a setting where you felt like you were in a big city with a small town charm,” he shared.

That vision has come to life in every corner. Oscar's delivers hospitality, craftsmanship, and Southern charm—all wrapped in a venue as timeless as the city it calls home.