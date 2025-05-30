What’s Up Doc? – Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Providing the highest quality cardiovascular care available • cardio.com.

CIS EXPANDS SERVICES TO PRIORITIZE YOUR HEART HEALTH

For 43 years, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has provided patients with highly specialized cardiovascular care in our communities. We’re proud to provide services that are the first of their kind in our region—like our Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray and the Xpress Care Clinic in Thibodaux—programs designed to address your needs with high-quality services, easier access, and at a lower cost.

AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER (ASC) IN GRAY

The Cardiovascular Institute of the South’s Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Gray offers same-day diagnostic and interventional cardiac and peripheral procedures in a comfortable outpatient setting.

At CIS, we deliver personalized, compassionate care—and the ASC elevates that commitment in a smaller, focused environment designed for one-on-one attention. Patients benefit from a seamless experience that combines advanced diagnostics, specialized treatments, and interventional expertise under one roof.

Our physicians—experts in interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular disease, electrophysiology, valve disease, and vein disease—collaborate closely to provide innovative, patient-centered care. Standardized protocols, cutting-edge catheterization labs, and a dedicated cardiovascular clinic for follow-up care support efficiency, safety, and excellent outcomes.

“The ASC allows our physicians to perform interventional procedures in a world-class facility at a lower cost than if performed at a hospital,” said Dr. Craig Walker, Founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South. “Because the procedures are ‘elective,’ scheduling is more consistent. Patients also have less exposure to infection, and the check-in process is simple.”

By operating outside of a traditional hospital setting, the ASC offers a more cost-effective option, streamlined workflows, and reduced out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

XPRESS CARE CLINIC IN THIBODAUX

The Xpress Care Clinic in Thibodaux offers same-day evaluations for non-emergent cardiac and peripheral vascular symptoms. This clinic is available to both new and existing patients, ages 18 and older, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Visit this clinic for new or worsening, active symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations, high blood pressure, dizziness, or swelling— especially for those with a history of heart failure. For severe symptoms such as crushing chest pain, bleeding, or stroke warning signs, go directly to the emergency room.

“I’m very proud that we were able to start the Xpress Care Clinic in this community,” said Dr. Bart Denys, Interventional Cardiologist at CIS. “If we can make a little dent in heart disease by helping people come in right away—before it becomes a full-blown emergency—I think we’ve achieved our goal.”

Charlotte Buisson, a new CIS patient, said, “I was given an appointment that same day and was pleasantly surprised with the quick service! Needing cardiology care can be scary sometimes, but the staff was so considerate and gentle. We are so fortunate to have this type of access to care within our community through CIS.”

Insurance will be billed for these services, and a standard co-pay will be collected. Any further testing or procedures will follow your insurance plan’s guidelines.

With 23 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, CIS is committed to providing our patients the highest quality cardiovascular care available. No matter where you are, our expert team is ready to deliver the highest quality heart care with compassion and innovation. Visit us today at www.cardio.com to learn more about how our specialized services can support your heart health.