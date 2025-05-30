What’s Up Doc? – South Louisiana Medical Associates, Dr. Ernesto Levy

South Louisiana Medical Associates

Dr. Ernesto Levy • Rheumatologist • www .slma.cc

Rheumatologist Dr. Ernesto Levy brings global experience and a deep commitment to patient care. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he excelled in biology from an early age and was inspired to become the first doctor in his family. The birth of his daughter was a turning point—solidifying his resolve to build a meaningful and stable future through medicine.

His passion for rheumatology began early in his career while training under one of Argentina’s top specialists. Witnessing the struggles of patients with conditions like lupus, Dr. Levy felt compelled to pursue a more compassionate, informed approach to care. That drive led him to the United States, where he rapidly advanced his training in the field.

Known for taking time with each patient, Dr. Levy believes in listening closely to fully understand their condition and personalize treatment. His experience as a locum tenens physician across different regions has shaped his practice and broadened his perspective.

He values SLMA’s mission to make healthcare accessible for all and enjoys working alongside a team that shares that vision. Ongoing training through the NIH’s rheumatology program keeps him on the cutting edge.

His message to patients: “You are not alone. There is always hope—and when I’m your doctor, I’m in your corner. Never stop fighting, your health is worth it.”