Women Who Mean Business 2025: Allison Cazenave – Sponsored Content

Allison Cazenave | Registered Dietitian | RDN, CSO, LDN, ONC, IFNCP, CLT, CNGS, GGS-1

For Allison Flynn Cazenave, nutrition isn’t just a profession—it’s a passion that drives her to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives. A Houma native, Allison is a Registered Dietitian with an impressive list of specializations, including Oncology Nutrition, Functional Nutrition, Nutritional Genomics, and Women’s Health Coaching. She has dedicated her career to helping individuals improve their health through personalized, science-backed nutrition strategies.

As a Board-Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Allison has revolutionized patient care by developing and implementing a comprehensive nutrition program. Before her efforts, oncology patients had limited access to a dietitian—but today, every patient undergoing treatment can receive expert nutritional guidance, helping them tolerate therapies better and enhance their overall quality of life.

Her dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. Allison was named Morrison Healthcare’s 2022 Clinician of the Year and Point of Vue’s 2024 Favorite Dietitian—honors that highlight her relentless commitment to her field. She also launched her own private practice, Allison Cazenave Nutrition, broadening her impact by working with individuals beyond oncology, focusing on personalized, precision nutritional guidance supporting overall wellness.

Balancing a thriving career with family life, Allison credits her husband, Christopher, for keeping her grounded amid her driven nature. Together with their two children, Cooper and Catherine, they enjoy outdoor adventures, zoo visits, and time with their beloved pets.

Her advice to aspiring professionals? “Follow your dreams—even if they change. Be creative, stay true to yourself, and never give up.”