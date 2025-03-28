Women Who Mean Business 2025: April M. Blanton – Sponsored Content

April M. Blanton | Financial Advisor with Guardian Wealth Advisors | A private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

April Blanton, a proud native of Houma, Louisiana, finds deep fulfillment in her hometown. “There’s no place like home,” she says. Her family, friends, and business roots keep her grounded in the South Louisiana community she loves. As a Financial Advisor for Guardian Wealth Advisors with Ameriprise Financial, she has dedicated 17 years to investment and comprehensive financial planning. In 2022, she took a major career step, purchasing her practice alongside three partners. With offices in Houma and Metairie, April is committed to guiding her clients toward financial success.

Helping people understand their finances and reach their goals is the most rewarding part of her job. “It’s such an important aspect of life that doesn’t get enough attention,” she explains. Being a woman in finance comes with challenges, but she embraces them. “I have to prove I’m just as capable as my male counterparts, but my ability to listen and build relationships adds an extra level of personal service.” She understands financial pressures firsthand and helps clients make smart decisions to weather life’s ups and downs.

April takes pride in mentoring and encouraging women. She reminds her female clients and young girls that they are capable of achieving anything. She shares financial tips and hopes to see more women enter the field of financial planning.

Balancing her career and personal life is a priority. Married to Jonathan (Jon) Blanton for nearly 15 years, they share their home with their beloved goldendoodle, Nash. “Deadlines and prioritization help me enjoy personal time,” she says. She values self-care, an active lifestyle, and traveling, while also cherishing time with family and friends.

April’s journey into financial advising began with her passion for business. Earning a Business Administration degree from Nicholls State University, she seized an opportunity in 2007 that led her to where she is today. “You have to take advantage of opportunities —you never know where they can take you.” With unwavering support from her parents, mentors, family, and friends, April continues to make a meaningful impact in her field and community.

