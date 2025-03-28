Women Who Mean Business 2025: Brenda, Rebecca and Shaun Felger – Sponsored Content

Brenda, Rebecca and Shaun Felger | Felger’s Footwear | A Legacy of Excellence

For decades, Felger’s Footwear has been a staple in our area for high-quality comfort shoes. Whether you’re looking for stylish sandals, athletic shoes, or school shoes for the kids, Felger’s has built a reputation for providing the best customer service to find your Perfect Fit.

Felger’s Footwear was founded in 1991 by Mark and Brenda Felger, a husband-and-wife duo with a passion for providing the best customer service in an old fashioned sit and fit shoe store.

Brenda grew up in Metairie, LA and met her husband while attending the University of New Orleans. After marrying, the Felger’s moved to Houma in 1984 where Brenda continued her career working for the federal government but saw an opportunity to grow her new family business. Changing career paths afforded Brenda the opportunity to find a more fulfilling career helping the community with their footwear needs while also allowing her to spend more time with her growing daughters.

Brenda is on the board of directors for the National Shoe Retailers Association, which helps other independent shoe retailers thrive.

The store is currently managed by youngest daughter, Rebecca Felger Romano, who is a Certified Fitter of Therapeutic Shoes. She works with several doctors in the tri-parish area and beyond to help their patients find the proper footwear and/or orthotics to fit their needs. Rebecca is always on the floor helping the staff to fill the needs of the customers. Under Brenda and Rebecca’s leadership, the store has grown from a 1000 sq. ft. children’s shoe store to the present 4700 sq. ft. family store offering selections for men, women and children.

They are excited to announce that oldest daughter, Shaun Felger Moylan, will return to the family business full time in June of this year after spending the past 13 years teaching. Shaun is eager to return to Felger’s in all aspects and to help further grow the business. It’s important to note that both daughters started learning the business from an early age and becoming more active and influencing styles selected during their teen years!

The oldest granddaughter, Allie Felger, also works in the store; in fact, she sold her first shoe to a sweet customer when she was only 6 years old! Allie is in charge of Felger’s social media accounts. She will be graduating high school in May and will be attending Nicholls in the fall.

As a woman-led company, Felger’s Footwear continues to inspire the next generation of females. Former employees of Felger’s Footwear have become teachers, principals of schools, entrepreneurs, and directors of social media, all starting with skills they acquired while working under the leadership of Brenda and Rebecca.

Felger’s has consistently received industry recognition by winning the Footwear Insight Gold Medal Service Award for excellent customer service. They have also received the POV People’s Choice Award for best Shoe Store and the Bayou’s Best Community Choice Awards for Best Shoe Store.

As Felger’s Footwear continues to expand, the company remains focused on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Felger’s has recently launched an online shopping website (www.felgersfootwear.com) to make their products more accessible to customers. Whether you’re a long-time customer or discovering Felger’s for the first time, one thing is certain: when it comes to stylish and comfortable footwear, Felger’s Footwear delivers.