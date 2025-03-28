Women Who Mean Business 2025: Erica Duthu – Sponsored Content

Erica Duthu | The Buttery Crumb | FOUNDER

After opening her doors just seven short months ago, Erica Duthu is taking Houma by storm with her delicious, inventive breakfast joint, “The Buttery Crumb.”

Born and raised in Houma, Erica was a passionate home chef working in the insurance industry before taking the leap to open her first restaurant. “I’ve been a self-taught home cook for some time now, but it was always my dream to get out into our community and show people my skills,” said Erica. “I’ve always had friends who encouraged me to sell my baked goods, and after two years, it finally happened—my heart is in the kitchen.”

Erica officially welcomed customers to The Buttery Crumb in October of 2024 in the heart of downtown Houma, offering a wide range of buttery biscuits, baked goods, awesome coffee options, the flash-fried biscuit donuts known as “bonuts”, and their signature dish, a Zydeco biscuit with a seared boudin patty, pepper jack cheese, egg and aioli.

“Houma has such an amazing support system of women-owned businesses who have really encouraged me along this path,” explained Erica. “I love being able to cook for the people who support me. The best part of the job is not just cooking the food, but getting to bring it out to people and see how much they enjoy it. It’s a really great way to engage with my community and those in my hometown.”

For Erica, uplifting other women as a local business owner is second nature. “I have an entirely female staff, which is the epitome of girl power,” chuckled Erica. “I want to tell women looking to start their own business not to be afraid to take that leap—because you never know where you’ll land if you don’t try. What comes from it is so rewarding.”

Despite the joy Erica finds in running The Buttery Crumb, balancing the demands of the restaurant with her family obligations is no small feat. “We have all had to work to find the balance with our busy schedules,” said Erica.”It’s something that we are learning, but I am so grateful for the support of my husband and two kids as we look towards the future.”