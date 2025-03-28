Women Who Mean Business 2025: Kassie Falgoust Barrancotto – Sponsored Content

Kassie Falgoust Barrancotto | Synergy bank • NMLS#1066161 | Vice President, Lender, and Branch Manager

For Kassie Falgoust Barrancotto, banking is more than just numbers—it’s about people, relationships, and helping others realize their dreams. As Vice President, Lender, and Branch Manager at Synergy Bank’s South Acadia Office, Kassie takes pride in guiding individuals and businesses toward financial success. Whether it’s securing a first home, growing a business, or managing finances, she finds joy in being a trusted resource for her community.

A proud native of Back Vacherie, Kassie’s deep roots in South Louisiana fuel her commitment to giving back. She loves that Thibodaux offers the best of both worlds—a thriving economic landscape with the warmth of a close-knit community where everyone still knows “your mom and dem.”

Kassie has witnessed significant strides for women in banking throughout her two-decade career. She credits the trailblazing women before her for paving the way, and today, she pays it forward by mentoring and uplifting others. “I learned early on to surround myself with strong, smart women,” she says. “Now, I vow to do the same for others.”

Her passion for service extends beyond her career. Kassie is deeply involved in community organizations, having served as President of the Thibodaux Chamber during the challenging COVID year, as well as holding leadership roles with the Kiwanis Club, Thibodaux Amigas Club, and Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

At home, Kassie and her husband, Demian, balance careers and raising their two teenagers—one a multi-sport athlete, the other a barrel racer. They share a love for food, travel, and supporting their children’s passions.

Kassie never planned on a career in finance, but it turned out to be the perfect fit. With hard work, integrity, and a commitment to both family and community, she continues to build a legacy of leadership and service.