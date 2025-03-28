Women Who Mean Business 2025: Nikki Ingram – Sponsored Content

Nikki Ingram | Runneth Over Cafe | Founder

For Nikki Ingram, coffee is more than just a morning ritual—it’s a way to build community. Originally from Wetumpka, Alabama, Nikki and her family relocated four years ago when her husband, Storm, was stationed in the area with the Coast Guard. Not knowing what to expect, they quickly fell in love with the hospitality and strong sense of community. Now, Nikki calls this place home, and through her thriving coffee businesses, she has created a space for others to feel at home, too.

An entrepreneur at heart, Nikki started her business journey with an online boutique before transitioning into the coffee industry. Today, she owns and operates a mobile coffee truck, a drive-thru coffee shop, and a full café—all under the brand Runneth Over Cafe. “The best part? Hands down, the people,” Nikki shares. “The connections and friendships I’ve made through coffee have been incredible.” However, entrepreneurship comes with its challenges. “The least favorite part? Definitely the bills—no one warns you about those when you start a business! But the toughest part for me personally is knowing that, as a military family, relocation is always a possibility.”

Despite the challenges, Nikki has found inspiration in the number of women thriving in the coffee industry. “Of course, there are men in the field, too, but I love seeing so many women—especially young girls—taking up space in this industry and thriving.” Her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? “Just go for it! Don’t wait for the perfect moment or let anyone make you second-guess yourself. If you have a dream, start now.”

Her hard work has not gone unnoticed. Last year, Runneth Over Cafe was named POV People’s Choice 2024: First Place Food Truck, First Place Coffeehouse, and Bayou’s Best 2024: Best Coffee Shop—a significant achievement, especially since it came just after their first anniversary. But for Nikki, the true reward is the community she has built. “Seeing our regulars every day and knowing we’ve created a space they love—that’s the real accomplishment.”

Looking ahead, Runneth Over Cafe is expanding! With her husband recently receiving orders to a new duty station in Mississippi, Nikki is preparing to bring her coffee to a new community. “I’m excited for this next chapter, and who knows—maybe one day we’ll even open a location back in my hometown.”

Balancing business and family life is no small feat for Nikki. With three kids—Collyns, Stetson, and Colson—who are all involved in sports, life is a constant juggling act. “This is probably the hardest part of running multiple businesses that operate daily,” she admits. But with the support of her husband and a strong staff, she ensures that both her business and family get the attention they deserve. “It’s not always easy, but we make it work.”

As Nikki prepares for the next phase of her journey, one thing is clear: whether through coffee or community, she is leaving an impact wherever she goes.