Women Who Mean Business 2025: Phyllis Peoples – Sponsored Content

Phyllis Peoples | Terrebonne General Health System | President and CEO

For over two decades, Phyllis Peoples has been at the helm of Terrebonne General Health System, leading with unwavering dedication to her hometown of Houma. As the President and CEO for the past 23 years, Phyllis has not only shaped the future of healthcare in the region but has also inspired countless women to pursue leadership roles in the field.

Her journey began in Houma, where she was born and raised. After college and starting a family out of state, she felt the undeniable pull of home, wanting her children to grow up surrounded by their grandparents. Returning to Houma not only brought her closer to family but also reignited her passion for serving the very community that shaped her.

With 39 years in healthcare, beginning as a Registered Nurse, Phyllis transitioned into leadership roles, ultimately becoming Terrebonne General’s longest-serving CEO. “The average tenure for CEOs in large businesses such as healthcare is about 5-7 years,” she explains. “Having served in this role for 23 years is something I take great pride in.” Her nursing background, combined with her business acumen, ensures that patient care and quality remain the core focus of every decision she makes.

While the constantly evolving landscape of healthcare presents challenges such as rising costs and regulatory changes, Phyllis finds joy in bringing the latest advancements to her community. She leads a team of nearly 2,000 employees, ranging from newcomers to seasoned professionals, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

Beyond her executive role, Phyllis is deeply committed to mentorship and leadership development. “Building future leaders and pioneers in healthcare is something that I make a priority every day,” she shares. Through mentorship programs, community partnerships, and recruitment efforts, she ensures that young women and aspiring professionals have the guidance and opportunities they need to succeed.

Her leadership has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the Women in Business Mentor Award, the Athena Award, the Women of the Year Award by the Young Leadership Council, and the Rick Henault Mentor & Spirit of Servitude Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives. However, one of her most defining moments came in the wake of Hurricane Ida, when she led her team in rebuilding Terrebonne General’s main campus—restoring all services in under 30 days despite extensive damage and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead, Phyllis is focused on finalizing repairs to the hospital’s patient towers and preparing to break ground on a state-of-the-art Healthy Lifestyles Center, a facility she describes as “the future of health and wellness” for the community.

Outside of work, Phyllis balances her career with a strong family life. Married with two successful sons in the medical field, she recently embraced the new title of grandmother—a role she cherishes. “My job is 24/7 and requires me to pivot at a moment’s notice,” she says. “Prioritization and surrounding myself with a dedicated team allow me to succeed both professionally and personally.”

Her passion for healthcare stems from a family legacy—her father and grandfather were pharmacists, her grandmother a nurse, and her mother a fearless businesswoman in real estate. Their influence, paired with her love for people, led her to a career where she now inspires the next generation of women in leadership.

As Phyllis continues to shape the future of healthcare in Terrebonne Parish, she remains a testament to strength, dedication, and the power of coming home.