POV Magazine announces 2025 People’s Choice Winners

RUNAWAY TEEN: Kenya BurnsAugust 4, 2025
Locals know best — that’s why the Point of Vue People’s Choice 2025 highlights your favorite local businesses, restaurants, events, and more across Terrebonne and Lafourche.
Congratulations to all the winners, including Jennifer Robinson of Paisley Park, who graces our cover and continues to be a community favorite! We’re proud to share this year’s results and encourage everyone to keep supporting local.
Point of Vue Magazine is the sister publication of the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Festival
- Winner – Rougarou Fest- 3rd year in a row!
- Weenie Spaghetti Festival
- Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie
- May the 4th Be With You Festival
- Twin Fest
Local Artist
- Winner – Kassie Matherne Voisin– 2nd year in a row!
- Stacey Fabre
- Blondie Balloons
- Sarah K. Kreations
- Hans Geist
Local Band/Musician
- Winner – Caleb Lapeyrouse and the Drivers
- Snapper and the Fishsticks
- Gina and Seth
- Bang Bang
- Riding Robin
Local Event
- Winner – Louisiana King Cake Festival
- Relay for Life
- Market at the Marina
- Dancing with the Stars
- May the 4th Be With You Festival
Place to Hear Live Music
- Winner – La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
- The Canal Bar
- Cajun Critters
- Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
- The Balcony
Performing Arts Theater
- Winner – Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne – 2nd year in a row!
- Thibodaux Playhouse Inc
- Broadway on Bayou (Lafourche Performing Arts)
- SOLA Center for the Arts
EATING & DRINKING
Bakery
- Winner – Chez Cake Bakery – 3rd year in a row!
- Taylor Made Cakes
- Bertinot’s Best Bakery
- Brown Sugar Crumbs
- The Prairie Bakehouse Farm Stand
Barbecue
- Winner – Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 3rd year in a row!
- Honest Abe’s Barbecue
- Blake’s Deli
- Buy-U BBQ
Bar
- Winner – Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- Cuveé Wine Bar and Bistro
- Mahony’s Irish Pub
- Rox’s Bar
- Bayou Cane Sports Bar
Bartender
- Winner – Ashley Neal (Mahony’s Irish Pub) – 2nd year in a row!
- Jeffery Markel (Cinclare Southern Bistro)
- Tiffany Bray (It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere)
- Cami Pitre (Cuvee)
- Jacoby Pitre (531 Liberty)
Beer Selection
- Winner – Cannata’s Market
- Spigots Brew Pub
- Pour House
- Mahony’s Irish Pub
- The Balcony
Bloody Mary
- Winner – Spahr’s Downtown – 3rd year in a row!
- Cajun Critters Seafood
- Spigots Brew Pub
- 531 Liberty Cafe
- Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Breakfast
- Winner – The Buttery Crumb –30.7%
- Downtown Jeaux – 30.2%
- Runneth Over Cafe
- New York Bagel Houma
- Plantation Inn – 84 votes
Brunch
- Winner – Spigots Brew Pub – 3rd year in a row!
- The Buttery Crumb
- La Carreta
- Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Chef
- Winner – Lindsay Mason (Cristiano Ristorante) – 3rd year in a row!
- David Sonnier (531 Liberty Cafe)
- Erica Duthu (The Buttery Crumb)
- Kevin Templet (Fremin’s Restaurant)
- Brent Daigle (Grady V’s)
Chinese Food
- Winner – Golden Dragon – 3rd year in a row!
- Gourmet House
- Chinese Gourmet
- Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant
- Ocean Star Super Buffet
Chicken Wings
- Winner – Wingstop – 29.9% – 3rd year in a row!
- Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings – 28.0%
- B&B Wings
- Honest Abe’s Barbecue
- Spigots Brew Pub
Coffeehouse
- Winner – Runneth Over Cafe – 2nd year in a row!
- Downtown Jeaux
- Sweet Envy
- PJ’s Coffee
- The Blended Bean
Donuts
- Winner – Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts – 2nd year in a row!
- Tasty Cream Donuts
- Golden Donuts and Breakfast
- Petersen Donuts and Desserts
- Sweet Kraving Donuts
Food Truck
- Winner – Runneth Over Cafe – 2nd year in a row!
- Fatboy Phillies
- Flami-Nguyen Food Truck
- The Blended Bean
- Sweet Kraving Donuts
Fried Chicken
- Winner – Bayou Delight Restaurant – 3rd year in a row!
- Ceana’s Cajun Cookin
- Blake’s Deli
- Copeland’s of New Orleans
- Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Gumbo
- Winner – Off the Hook – 3rd year in a row!
- A-Bear’s Café
- Spahr’s Downtown
- Politz Restaurant
- 1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar
Hamburger
- Winner – Alumni Grill
- Grady V’s
- Ground Pati
- 531 Liberty
- Vic’s Touchdown Grill
Health Food/Drink
- Winner – The Salad Station (Houma) – 2nd year in a row!
- Body By Thomas
- 531 Liberty
- Carrot Patch
- Healthy U Nutrition
Ice Cream/Yogurt
- Winner – Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor – 3rd year in a row!
- Zack’s Frozen Yogurt
- Brooke’s Sno World
- J-Six Ice Cream
- El Rinconcito Llamas
King Cake
- Winner – Cannata’s Markets – 3rd year in a row!
- Rouses Markets
- Bourg Supermarket
- Bertinot’s Best Bakery
- Chez Bakery
Kid-Friendly Restaurant
- Winner – Pepper’s Pizzeria – 3rd year in a row!
- Cajun Critters Seafood
- La Carreta
- 531 Liberty
- Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
Japanese Food
- Winner – Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi – 3rd year in a row!
- Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
- Osaka Japanese Cuisine
- Geaux Fish Restaurant, Sushi & Hibachi
- Kampachi Sushi and Hibachi
Italian Food
- Winner – Cristiano Ristorante – 3rd year in a row!
- Rotolo’s Pizzeria
- West Main Pizza and Spaghetti
Margarita
- Winner – La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
- Herradura Mexican Restaurant
- El Paso Mexican Grill
- La Casa Del Sol
- 531 Liberty
Mexican Food
- Winner – Herradura Mexican Restaurant
- El Paso Mexican Grill
- La Casa Del Sol
- Taqueria El Mundo
- La Terraza Restaurant
Outdoor Patio
- Winner – La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
- Cajun Critters Seafood
- Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- On the Canal Bar
- Cristiano Ristorante
Pizza
- Winner – Pepper’s Pizzeria – 3rd year in a row!
- West Main Pizza and Spaghetti
- Rotolo’s Pizzeria
- Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- Redfish Pizza Co
Po-Boy
- Winner – Mr. Po-Boy – 2nd year in a row!
- Bayou Blue Po-Boys
- Blake’s Deli
- Griffin’s Louisiana Grill
- Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin
Salad
- Winner – The Salad Station (Houma) – 2nd year in a row!
- 531 Liberty
- Athenos Greek & Lebanese Café
- Rotolo Pizzeria
- The Shack of Houma
Seafood Restaurant
- Winner – Cajun Critters Seafood – 3rd year in a row!
- The Shack of Houma
- Big Al’s Seafood Restaurant
- Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin
- 1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar
Soul Food
- Winner – Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings – 3rd year in a row!
- The Buttery Crumb
- Politz’s Restaurant
- NadieB’s Taste of Homeah
Sweet/Dessert (non-bakery)
- Winner – The Buttery Crumb
- Crumbl
- Brown Sugar Crumbs
- Gimme That Sugar
- The Sugar Canvas
Thai/Vietnamese Food
- Winner – Song Phi Nong Thai Restaurant – 3rd year in a row!
- White Bowl
- Flami-Nguyen Food Truck
- Siam House
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Aesthetic Clinic
- Winner – SLMA Skinbar Medi Spa
- MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology
- The Beauty Lab Med Spa
- 360 Wellness
- Roberts Aesthetics and Wellness
- The Skin Refinery
Assisted Living Facility
- Winner – St. Joseph Manor – 3rd year in a row!
- The Suites of Sugar Mill Point
- Homestead Assisted Living
- Heritage Manor of Houma
- Thibodaux Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
Cardiologist
- Winner – Dr. Craig Walker
- Dr. Shane Prejean
- Dr. Richard Abben
- Dr. Peter Fail
- Dr. Matthew Finn
Chiropractor
- Winner – Dr. Greg Pizzolato – 3rd year in a row!
- Dr. Beau Porche
- Dr. Natalie Lirette
- Dr. Jake Bordelon
- Dr. Ricky Melancon
Dentist
- Winner – Dr. Stephen Morgan – 26.0% – 3rd year in a row!
- Dr. Christian Walker – 25.8%
- Dr. Ryan Walker
- Dr. Pedro Cuartas
- Dr. Jacob Robichaux
Dermatologist
- Winner – Dr. Lee Grafton
- Dr. Sarah A. Haydel
- Dr. Ryan Matherne
- Dr. Alexis Duke
- Dr. Ian Watson
Dietitian
- Winner – Allison Cazenave – 2nd year in a row!
- Becky Gautreaux
- Leah Porche
- April Sins
- Ryan Orgeron
- Michelle Briceno
Eye Clinic
- Winner – SEECA Medical Inc.
- Mitchell Family Eye Care
- Advanced Eye Institute
- Family Vision Clinic
- Eye LA
Home Hospice
- Winner- Haydel Memorial Hospice – 3rd year in a row!
- St. Joseph Hospice
- Hope Healthcare and Hospice Bayou Country
- Journey Hospice
Hospital
- Winner – Thibodaux Regional Health System – 3rd year in a row!
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Physicians Medical Center of Houma
Massage Therapist
- Winner – Heather Theriot
- Angelle Trosclair
- Angel Deloach
- Lynn Weimer
- Jessica Demahy Trahan
Mental Health Professional – NEW!
- Winner – Bliss Cunningham
- Tabitha Guidry Turner
- Hughes Counseling Services
Nursing Home
- Winner – The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation – 2nd year in a row!
- Heritage Manor of Houma
- The Oaks of Houma
- Thibodaux Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
- Audubon Health and Rehab
- Chateau Terrebonne Health Care
OB-GYN
- Winner – Dr. Amy Ashton
- Dr. Richard Clement
- Dr. Christine Albrecht
- Dr. Michelle Andre
- Dr. Sheena Duplantis
Occupational Therapist
- Winner – Julie Rhodes (Gulf Coast Orthopedics)
Speech and Feeding Therapy
- Winner – Anna Catherine Hymel (CPT Pediatric Therapy)
- Erin Dagate (CPT Pediatric Therapy)
- Laura Mitchell
Orthodontist
- Winner – Dr. Mark LaHaye
- Dr. Jake Ellender
- Dr. Christy Marcello
- Dr. Brent Benoit
- Dr. Nicole Thieler
Pediatrician
- Winner- Dr. Sheila Pitre
- Dr. Kenneth Cruse
- Dr. Alisha Totina
- Dr. Jill Sutton
- Dr. Leslie Ber
Pharmacy
- Winner – People’s Drug Store – 2nd year in a row!
- Willow Bark Pharmacy
- Bayou Drug Store
- Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy
- Terrebonne General Pharmacy
Physician
- Winner – Dr. Lee Grafton
- Dr. Brittany Wyger
- Dr. Craig Wade
- Dr. Joseph Garcia
- Dr. Alain Chesnut
Physical Therapy
- Winner – Gulf Coast Orthopedics – 29.8%
- The Center for Pediatric Therapy – 28.9%
- Speech and Feeding Therapy
- Terrebonne Physical Therapy Clinic
- ISR Physical Therapy
Plastic Surgeon
- Winner – Dr. Jeffrey Rau – 3rd year in a row!
- Dr. David Jansen
Spa
- Winner- SLMA SkinBar Medi Spa – 2nd year in a row!
- The Beauty Lab Med Spa
- MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology
- Le Bijou Salon and Spa
- The Skin Refinery
Speech Therapist
- Winner – Caroline Blanchard – 2nd year in a row!
- Ashley Waguespack
- Holly Grabert
- Lindsay Ellender
- Caitlyn Cloud
Urgent Care
- Winner – Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care – 3rd year in a row!
- Delta Urgent Care
- Bayou MD Urgent Healthcare
- All Access Walk-In Clinic
- Lafourche Urgent Care
SPORTS & FITNESS
Golf Course
- Winner – Ellendale Country Club – 3rd year in a row!
- Bayou Country Club
- LaTour Golf Club
- The Houma Golf Club
- Performance Golf Studio
Gym / Health / Fitness
- Winner – Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center – 3rd year in a row!
- Planet Fitness
- CLUB4 Fitness
- Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center
- Surge Athletics
Yoga Studio
- Winner – Root2Rise – 3rd year in a row!
- HOTWORX
- Houma Health and Wellness
- M Power Yoga Studio
- EverLimitless Yoga
SERVICES
Accounting Firm
- Winner – Joan Toups Accounting & Tax Service – 2nd year in a row!
- Watkins CPA
- Phillip Campo Accounting & Tax Services
- Holden Ledet CPA
- Everest Tax and Accounting
Auto Detailing – NEW!
- Winner – M and M Auto Detailing
- Get Your Shine On Detail Shop
- Bayou Details
- Black Widow Detailing
- Cleaner Image Auto Detailing
Bank
- Winner – Synergy Bank – 3rd year in a row!
- South Louisiana Bank
- Chase Bank
- Hancock Whitney
- First American Bank
Butcher
- Winner – Bourgeois Meat Market – 3rd year in a row!
- Cajun Meat Market
- Bayou Boucherie Meat Market
- Southern Farms Specialty Meats
Catering
- Winner – Rouses Market
- Michele’s Catering & Southern Home Cooking
- Cristiano Ristorante
- 531 Liberty
- The Buttery Crumb
Child Care
- Winner – Little Arrows Learning Academy
- Merry Oaks Preschool
- Pelican Point Preschool
- Houma First United Methodist Pre-School
- Bright Beginnings Day Care and Pre-School
Cleaning Services
- Winner – Jani-King of South Louisiana – 3rd year in a row!
- Sunny Days Cleaning Services
- Fixch Cleans
- ServiceMaster Quality Services
- Joy’s Hygienix
CPA
- Winner – Denise Bourg CPA – 3rd year in a row!
- Ayo, Orgeron & Ayo Inc.
- Bergeron & Co. CPAs
- Holden Ledet CPA
- Demi Zeringue CPA
Dance Studio
- Winner – Tina Chauvin’s School of Dance
- H3 Studio
- Benita’s Dance Studio
- Paddy Danos School of Dance
- Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance
Driving School
- Winner – South Lafourche Driving School – 3rd year in a row!
- South Louisiana Driving Academy
- NCR School for Driving
- Dufrene Driving School
- R & C Driving School
Electrician
- Winner – Shockwave Generators & Electric
- E3 Electrical
- Duet’s Electrical Services
- Livewire Electrical Services
- Tomber Electric
Funeral Home
- Winner – Chauvin Funeral Home & Crematory
- Samart Funeral Home
- Thibodaux Funeral Home
- Ordoyne Funeral Home
- Falgout Funeral Home
Glass Repair – New!
- Winner – Express Glass
- Kiss Glass
- Mobility Auto Glass
- Dwayne’s Glass & Mirror Works
- Southern Glass
Hair Salon
- Winner – Brush: A Blowdry Bar
- Salon Moxie
- Southern Roots Salon of Houma
- Le Bijou Salon and Spa
- Vintage Vanity Salon
Heating & Air
- Winner – Trahan & Sons Heating & A/C
- Target Temp LLC
- Coastal Mechanical Contractors (CMC)
- Nick’s Heating & Air Conditioning
- Arctic Air Solutions
Home Builder/Contractor
- Winner – Gulf Coast Contracting Services
- Travis Buquet Home Builders
- Chris Ledet Homes
- Coastal Homebuilders LLC
- Bowen Service Group
Insurance Agency
- Winner – Jones Insurance – 2nd year in a row!
- The Hebert Insurance Agency
- Page Insurance
- Carmouche Insurance of Houma
- Stock & Carrillo Insurance
Insurance Agent
- Winner – Kade Luke
- Erica Brunet
- David Stock
- Rene Carreker
- Robert Adams
Investment Firm
- Winner – Edward Jones – Brooke Eastridge
- Guardian Wealth Advisors (Ameriprise)
- True Financial – Gary Birdsall
- Ameriprise Financial – Thomas Meyer
- Flagship Wealth Partners
Landscaper
- Winner – Green Acres Nursery – 3rd year in a row!
- Wendy’s Landscaping
- Angelo’s Landscaping Plus LLC
- Berger Land Group
- Lancescaping
Law Firm
- Winner – Ory Law Group
- Craig J. Landry Attorney at Law
- Waitz & Downer
- Malbrough & Gottschalk Attorneys at Law
- Broussard Dove Law
Lawyer
- Winner – Matt Ory
- Craig Landry
- Jackie Dove
- Cheleste Gottschalk
- Sye J. Broussard
Martial Arts
- Winner – Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Houma – 30.1%
- Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux – 29.3%
- Blacklist Martial Arts
- Delta Training Center
- Next Level Martial Arts of Houma
Mechanics
- Winner – Barrow Street Automotive
- Keep It Rolling Car Care Center
- Adams Auto Care
- Ratchet Garage
- Houma Diesel Service
Mortgage Lending Company
- Winner – Synergy Bank – 3rd year in a row!
- American South Mortgage
- Allegiance Home Lending
- Cedotal Mortgage
- Mandalay Mortgage
Nail Salon
- Winner – Kaitlyn Nail and Spa
- 4 Seasons Spa
- Lavish Nail Spa
- Majestic Nails
- Éclat Spa
Personal Loans / Title Loans
- Winner – Bon Terre Credit – 3rd year in a row!
- 1st Franklin Financial
- Southern Loans
- Foti Financial Services
- Faith Financial
Pest Control
- Winner – Lajaunie’s Pest Control – 34.6%
- Fon’s Pest Management – 33.1%
- Terminix Pest Control
- Orkin Pest Control
- Liners Pest Control
Pet Groomer
- Winner – Cajun Canine Grooming – 2nd year in a row!
- Caroline’s Pet Stop
- Cajun Clippers
- Kori’s Mutt Cutz
- The East Side Barking Lot
Photographer
- Winner – Channing Candies Photography – 28.8%
- Kelsey Chauvin Photography – 28.1%
- Sapphire Moon Photography
- Dristy Foret Photography
- Valley Rose Photography
Plumber
- Winner – Ken’s Plumbing and Heating – 3rd year in a row!
- Jonathan Blum Plumbing
- Coastal Mechanical Contractors
- John Barrilleaux & Sons Plumbing
- H&C Plumbing
Pool Company
- Winner- Clearwater Pools – 2nd year in a row!
- Aqua Pool Service
- Acadia Pools
- Arcement Enterprises Inc
- Marcus Pool Service
Real Estate Agency
- Winner – Keller Williams Realty – 3rd year in a row!
- Canal & Main Realty
- The Realty Group of South Louisiana
- Donnes Real Estate
- Real Estate Express
Real Estate Agent
- Winner – Angelle Duplantis – 2nd year in a row!
- Shantelle Abshire
- Jenna Guerrero
- Kelli Guidry
- Morgan Davis
Real Estate Broker
- Winner – Stefany Deroche
- Kelli Guidry
- Debbie Chauvin
- Joe Boudreaux
- Bill G. Boyd
Self-Storage
- Winner – West Park Self Storage
- U-Haul
- Buquet Storage
- Makespace Self Storage
- Ecostorage
Tanning Salon – NEW!
- Winner- Bare Essentials Tanning Salon
- Glow: The Tanning Boutique
- Jaded Sol
- Beach Bums Tanning
- Bahama Momma Tanning and Boutique
Tattoo
- Winner – Monarch Studios – 3rd year in a row!
- New Era Tattoo Studio
- Another Realm Tattoo (formerly Black Pearl)
- Copperhead Tattoo
- Orca Tattoo
Tire Shop
- Winner – Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service – 3rd year in a row!
- Thibodaux Tire and Auto
- Nam’s Tire Service
- Downtown Full Service
- Bailey’s Tire Service
Tree Services
- Winner – Stump Out LLC – 2nd year in a row!
- Landry’s Tree Service
- Veteran Tree Care
- Land Trees
- Active Tree Services
Veterinarian
- Winner – Marcello Veterinary Hospital (Houma) – 3rd year in a row!
- Ridgefield Animal Hospital
- Walther Animal Clinic
- West Park Veterinary Services
- Bayou Cane Veterinary Hospital
Videographer
- Winner – Chillary Films (Chase & Hillary Toups) – 2nd year in a row!
- Four Oaks Film and Co.
- Agape Wedding Video
LOCAL
Customer Service
- Winner – Synergy Bank – 2nd year in a row!
- Grafton Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
- Blondie Balloons
- Brown Sugar Crumbs
- Jani-King of South Louisiana
New Business (2024–25)
- Winner – The Buttery Crumb
- The Blended Bean
- Lapels Dry Cleaning
- Bayou Luxe Inflatables & Events
- Luna Blossom
Nonprofit Organization
- Winner – The Haven – 3rd year in a row!
- CASA of Terrebonne
- Junior Auxiliary of Houma
- Femmes Natales
- South Louisiana Wetland Discovery Center
Place for Kids to Have Fun
- Winner – Bayou Country Children’s Museum – 40.3%
- Da Swamp – 39.4%
- The Purple Penguin Art Company
- Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
- HyperVelocity Race Track
Place for Date Night
- Winner – Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
- Cristiano Ristorante
- Cuvee Wine Bar & Bistro
- Cinclare Southern Bistro
- 531 Liberty
Place to Have a Birthday Party
- Winner – Da Swamp – 2nd year in a row!
- Bayou Country Children’s Museum
- Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
- The Purple Penguin Art Company
- HyperVelocity Race Track
Place to Work
- Winner – Thibodaux Regional Health System – 3rd year in a row!
- Cardiovascular Institute of the South
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Synergy Bank
- Ochsner St. Anne
Preschool
- Winner – Merry Oaks Preschool
- Houma Christian School
- St. Bernadette School
- Pelican Point Preschool
- First United Methodist Pre-School
Private School
- Winner – Houma Christian School – 3rd year in a row!
- E.D. White Catholic High School
- St. Bernadette Catholic School
- St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School
- Vandebilt Catholic High School
Summer Camp
- Winner – Bayou Black Gym
- YMCA
- Wetlands Discovery Center Swamp Camp
- BayouSTEM
- Houma’s Best After School & Summer Camp
Teacher
- Winner – Ashley Scott (St. Matthew’s Episcopal School) – 28.8%
- Kristi Deroche (Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary) – 27.3%
- Ashley Clement (Dularge Elementary)
- Yicel Olden (Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary)
- Hollyn Davis (Acadian Elementary)
Tourist Attraction
- Winner – Coco Marina
- Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
- Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’
- Chauvin Sculpture Garden
- Annie Miller’s Sons Swamp & Marsh Tours
Wedding Venue
- Winner – The Venue at Robinson Ranch – 2nd year in a row!
- Foundry on the Bayou
- Ellendale Country Club
- Mardi Gras Hall
- Grand Bayou Noir
Women-Owned Business
- Winner – Runneth Over Cafe & Coffee Truck
- The Buttery Crumb
- The Blended Bean
- Blondie Balloons
- Luna Blossom
SHOPPING
Antique/Vintage Shopping – NEW!
- Winner – Once Upon a Time Antiques – 35.8%
- Cedar Chest Boutique – 34.9%
- The Happy Hippie
- Lagniappe Shoppe
- Jocia’s Vintage Market
Appliance Store
- Winner – Rod’s Appliances – 3rd year in a row!
- Lynn’s Interiors
- Richard’s Kitchen Store
- Billy’s Best Brands Plus
- Precision Appliances
Boat Dealer
- Winner – Dagate’s Marine – 2nd year in a row!
- Southern Outdoors and Marine
- H & H Marine
- Pellegrin Marine
- G & F Sporting Center
Children’s Clothing
- Winner – Paisley Park – 3rd year in a row!
- GG’s Children’s Boutique
- Andrée’s Baby Boutique
- Mary Lou Clothing Co.
- 4L Mercantile
Flooring/Carpeting/Tile
- Winner – Dishman Flooring and Interiors – 3rd year in a row!
- Perque Flooring
- Morrison Terrebonne
- A & H Paint
- Home Outlet
Florist
- Winner – Blooming Orchid Florist – 3rd year in a row!
- Attitudes-N-Designs
- The Floral Hive
- Beautiful Blooms by Asia
- House of Flowers
Furniture Store
- Winner – Louis Mohana Furniture – 3rd year in a row!
- Lynn’s Interiors
- Landmark Home Furnishings
- Wesley Landeche Sales and Services
- Jocia’s Vintage Market
Grocery Store
- Winner – Rouses Markets – 3rd year in a row!
- Cannata’s Market
- L & N Food Store
- Bourg Supermarket
- Marcel’s Supermarket
Hardware Store
- Winner – Morrison Terrebonne Hardware – 3rd year in a row!
- Thibodaux Store
- The Home Outlet
- Sugarland Hardware
- LCR The Plumbing Warehouse
Jeweler
- Winner – Luckey’s Jewelers – 34.6% – 2nd year in a row!
- Fakier Jewelers – 33.5%
- Bill George Jewelers
- Bueche’s Jewelry
- Betty White Jewelers
Lawn Equipment
- Winner – Houma Tractor and Equipment Inc – 2nd year in a row!
- Neil’s Small Engine Inc
- The Power Shop
- Morrison Terrebonne
- Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies
Men’s Clothing
- Winner – Johnny’s Men’s Shop – 3rd year in a row!
- Joe’s Work Boots
- 4L Mercantile
- Norman’s Tuxedo
- JR and Glenn
Nursery/Garden Center
- Winner – Ganier’s Southdown Gardens – 2nd year in a row!
- Green Acres Nursery
- Hebert’s Nursery
- Southern Roots Nursery
- Double Oak Garden Center
New Car Dealership
- Winner – Trapp Chevrolet – 2nd year in a row!
- Terrebonne Ford
- Barker Honda
- Geri Lynn Nissan
- Robichaux Ford
Outdoor Outfitters
Songy’s Sporting Goods – 3rd year in a row!
Joe’s Work Boots
4L Mercantile
Shoe Store
- Winner – Felger’s Footwear – 3rd year in a row!
- JuJu’s Boutique
- Joe’s Boots of Houma
- Luna Blossom
- 4L Mercantile
Specialty/Gift Store
- Winner – Outside and In – 3rd year in a row!
- Blondie Balloons
- The Bead Hive
- South Coast Baby Company
- Lanyap Houma
Toy Store
- Winner – Paisley Park Resale – 2nd year in a row!
- South Coast Baby Company
Used Car Dealership
- Winner – Trapp Chevrolet
- Terrebonne Ford
- Geri Lynn Nissan
- Barker Honda
- Southland Dodge
Western Wear
- Winner – Joe’s Work Boots– 2nd year in a row!
- The Wild J Western Apparel
- Dee’s Ranch and Rodeo LLC
Women’s Clothing
- Winner – HeirLoom By Herringstone’s
- MBS Fit Co.
- 4L Mercantile
- Luna Blossom
- Mary Lou Clothing Co.