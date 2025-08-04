POV Magazine announces 2025 People’s Choice Winners

Locals know best — that’s why the Point of Vue People’s Choice 2025 highlights your favorite local businesses, restaurants, events, and more across Terrebonne and Lafourche.

 

Congratulations to all the winners, including Jennifer Robinson of Paisley Park, who graces our cover and continues to be a community favorite! We’re proud to share this year’s results and encourage everyone to keep supporting local.

 

Point of Vue Magazine is the sister publication of the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.

 

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Festival

  • Winner – Rougarou Fest- 3rd year in a row!
  • Weenie Spaghetti Festival
  • Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie
  • May the 4th Be With You Festival
  • Twin Fest

 

Local Artist

  • Winner – Kassie Matherne Voisin– 2nd year in a row!
  • Stacey Fabre
  • Blondie Balloons
  • Sarah K. Kreations
  • Hans Geist

 

Local Band/Musician

  • Winner – Caleb Lapeyrouse and the Drivers
  • Snapper and the Fishsticks
  • Gina and Seth
  • Bang Bang
  • Riding Robin

 

Local Event

  • Winner – Louisiana King Cake Festival
  • Relay for Life
  • Market at the Marina
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • May the 4th Be With You Festival

 

Place to Hear Live Music

  • Winner – La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
  • The Canal Bar
  • Cajun Critters
  • Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro
  • The Balcony

 

Performing Arts Theater

  • Winner – Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne – 2nd year in a row!
  • Thibodaux Playhouse Inc
  • Broadway on Bayou (Lafourche Performing Arts)
  • SOLA Center for the Arts

 

EATING & DRINKING

Bakery

  • Winner – Chez Cake Bakery – 3rd year in a row!
  • Taylor Made Cakes
  • Bertinot’s Best Bakery
  • Brown Sugar Crumbs
  • The Prairie Bakehouse Farm Stand

 

Barbecue

  • Winner – Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 3rd year in a row!
  • Honest Abe’s Barbecue
  • Blake’s Deli
  • Buy-U BBQ

 

Bar

  • Winner – Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
  • Cuveé Wine Bar and Bistro
  • Mahony’s Irish Pub
  • Rox’s Bar
  • Bayou Cane Sports Bar

 

Bartender

  • Winner – Ashley Neal (Mahony’s Irish Pub) – 2nd year in a row!
  • Jeffery Markel (Cinclare Southern Bistro)
  • Tiffany Bray (It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere)
  • Cami Pitre (Cuvee)
  • Jacoby Pitre (531 Liberty)

 

Beer Selection

  • Winner – Cannata’s Market
  • Spigots Brew Pub
  • Pour House
  • Mahony’s Irish Pub
  • The Balcony

 

Bloody Mary

  • Winner – Spahr’s Downtown – 3rd year in a row!
  • Cajun Critters Seafood
  • Spigots Brew Pub
  • 531 Liberty Cafe
  • Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

 

Breakfast

  • Winner – The Buttery Crumb –30.7%
  • Downtown Jeaux – 30.2%
  • Runneth Over Cafe
  • New York Bagel Houma
  • Plantation Inn – 84 votes

 

Brunch

  • Winner – Spigots Brew Pub – 3rd year in a row!
  • The Buttery Crumb
  • La Carreta
  • Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
  • Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

 

Chef

  • Winner – Lindsay Mason (Cristiano Ristorante) – 3rd year in a row!
  • David Sonnier (531 Liberty Cafe)
  • Erica Duthu (The Buttery Crumb)
  • Kevin Templet (Fremin’s Restaurant)
  • Brent Daigle (Grady V’s)

 

Chinese Food

  • Winner – Golden Dragon – 3rd year in a row!
  • Gourmet House
  • Chinese Gourmet
  • Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant
  • Ocean Star Super Buffet

 

Chicken Wings

  • Winner – Wingstop – 29.9% – 3rd year in a row!
  • Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings – 28.0%
  • B&B Wings
  • Honest Abe’s Barbecue
  • Spigots Brew Pub

 

Coffeehouse

  • Winner – Runneth Over Cafe – 2nd year in a row!
  • Downtown Jeaux
  • Sweet Envy
  • PJ’s Coffee
  • The Blended Bean

 

Donuts

  • Winner – Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts – 2nd year in a row!
  • Tasty Cream Donuts
  • Golden Donuts and Breakfast
  • Petersen Donuts and Desserts
  • Sweet Kraving Donuts

 

Food Truck

  • Winner – Runneth Over Cafe – 2nd year in a row!
  • Fatboy Phillies
  • Flami-Nguyen Food Truck
  • The Blended Bean
  • Sweet Kraving Donuts

 

Fried Chicken

  • Winner – Bayou Delight Restaurant – 3rd year in a row!
  • Ceana’s Cajun Cookin
  • Blake’s Deli
  • Copeland’s of New Orleans
  • Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

 

Gumbo

  • Winner – Off the Hook – 3rd year in a row!
  • A-Bear’s Café
  • Spahr’s Downtown
  • Politz Restaurant
  • 1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar

 

Hamburger

  • Winner – Alumni Grill
  • Grady V’s
  • Ground Pati
  • 531 Liberty
  • Vic’s Touchdown Grill

 

Health Food/Drink

  • Winner – The Salad Station (Houma) – 2nd year in a row!
  • Body By Thomas
  • 531 Liberty
  • Carrot Patch
  • Healthy U Nutrition

 

Ice Cream/Yogurt

  • Winner – Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor – 3rd year in a row!
  • Zack’s Frozen Yogurt
  • Brooke’s Sno World
  • J-Six Ice Cream
  • El Rinconcito Llamas

 

King Cake

  • Winner – Cannata’s Markets – 3rd year in a row!
  • Rouses Markets
  • Bourg Supermarket
  • Bertinot’s Best Bakery
  • Chez Bakery

 

Kid-Friendly Restaurant

  • Winner – Pepper’s Pizzeria – 3rd year in a row!
  • Cajun Critters Seafood
  • La Carreta
  • 531 Liberty
  • Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro

 

Japanese Food

  • Winner – Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi – 3rd year in a row!
  • Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
  • Osaka Japanese Cuisine
  • Geaux Fish Restaurant, Sushi & Hibachi
  • Kampachi Sushi and Hibachi

 

Italian Food

  • Winner – Cristiano Ristorante – 3rd year in a row!
  • Rotolo’s Pizzeria
  • West Main Pizza and Spaghetti

 

Margarita

  • Winner – La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
  • Herradura Mexican Restaurant
  • El Paso Mexican Grill
  • La Casa Del Sol
  • 531 Liberty

 

Mexican Food

  • Winner – Herradura Mexican Restaurant
  • El Paso Mexican Grill
  • La Casa Del Sol
  • Taqueria El Mundo
  • La Terraza Restaurant

 

Outdoor Patio

  • Winner – La Carreta – 3rd year in a row!
  • Cajun Critters Seafood
  • Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
  • On the Canal Bar
  • Cristiano Ristorante

 

Pizza

  • Winner – Pepper’s Pizzeria – 3rd year in a row!
  • West Main Pizza and Spaghetti
  • Rotolo’s Pizzeria
  • Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
  • Redfish Pizza Co

 

Po-Boy

  • Winner – Mr. Po-Boy – 2nd year in a row!
  • Bayou Blue Po-Boys
  • Blake’s Deli
  • Griffin’s Louisiana Grill
  • Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin

 

Salad

  • Winner – The Salad Station (Houma) – 2nd year in a row!
  • 531 Liberty
  • Athenos Greek & Lebanese Café
  • Rotolo Pizzeria
  • The Shack of Houma

 

Seafood Restaurant

  • Winner – Cajun Critters Seafood – 3rd year in a row!
  • The Shack of Houma
  • Big Al’s Seafood Restaurant
  • Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin
  • 1921 Seafood and Oyster Bar

 

Soul Food

  • Winner – Kajun Kidd Burgers and Wings – 3rd year in a row!
  • The Buttery Crumb
  • Politz’s Restaurant
  • NadieB’s Taste of Homeah

 

Sweet/Dessert (non-bakery)

  • Winner – The Buttery Crumb
  • Crumbl
  • Brown Sugar Crumbs
  • Gimme That Sugar
  • The Sugar Canvas

 

Thai/Vietnamese Food

  • Winner – Song Phi Nong Thai Restaurant – 3rd year in a row!
  • White Bowl
  • Flami-Nguyen Food Truck
  • Siam House

 

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Aesthetic Clinic

  • Winner – SLMA Skinbar Medi Spa
  • MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology
  • The Beauty Lab Med Spa
  • 360 Wellness
  • Roberts Aesthetics and Wellness
  • The Skin Refinery

 

Assisted Living Facility

  • Winner – St. Joseph Manor – 3rd year in a row!
  • The Suites of Sugar Mill Point
  • Homestead Assisted Living
  • Heritage Manor of Houma
  • Thibodaux Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

 

Cardiologist

  • Winner – Dr. Craig Walker
  • Dr. Shane Prejean
  • Dr. Richard Abben
  • Dr. Peter Fail
  • Dr. Matthew Finn

 

Chiropractor

  • Winner – Dr. Greg Pizzolato – 3rd year in a row!
  • Dr. Beau Porche
  • Dr. Natalie Lirette
  • Dr. Jake Bordelon
  • Dr. Ricky Melancon

 

Dentist

  • Winner – Dr. Stephen Morgan – 26.0% – 3rd year in a row!
  • Dr. Christian Walker – 25.8%
  • Dr. Ryan Walker
  • Dr. Pedro Cuartas
  • Dr. Jacob Robichaux

 

Dermatologist

  • Winner – Dr. Lee Grafton
  • Dr. Sarah A. Haydel
  • Dr. Ryan Matherne
  • Dr. Alexis Duke
  • Dr. Ian Watson

 

Dietitian

  • Winner – Allison Cazenave – 2nd year in a row!
  • Becky Gautreaux
  • Leah Porche
  • April Sins
  • Ryan Orgeron
  • Michelle Briceno

 

Eye Clinic

  • Winner – SEECA Medical Inc.
  • Mitchell Family Eye Care
  • Advanced Eye Institute
  • Family Vision Clinic
  • Eye LA

 

Home Hospice

  • Winner- Haydel Memorial Hospice – 3rd year in a row!
  • St. Joseph Hospice
  • Hope Healthcare and Hospice Bayou Country
  • Journey Hospice

 

Hospital

  • Winner – Thibodaux Regional Health System – 3rd year in a row!
  • Terrebonne General Health System
  • Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
  • Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
  • Physicians Medical Center of Houma

 

Massage Therapist

  • Winner – Heather Theriot
  • Angelle Trosclair
  • Angel Deloach
  • Lynn Weimer
  • Jessica Demahy Trahan

 

Mental Health Professional – NEW!

  • Winner – Bliss Cunningham
  • Tabitha Guidry Turner
  • Hughes Counseling Services

 

Nursing Home

  • Winner – The Broadway Elder Living and Rehabilitation – 2nd year in a row!
  • Heritage Manor of Houma
  • The Oaks of Houma
  • Thibodaux Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
  • Audubon Health and Rehab
  • Chateau Terrebonne Health Care

 

OB-GYN

  • Winner – Dr. Amy Ashton
  • Dr. Richard Clement
  • Dr. Christine Albrecht
  • Dr. Michelle Andre
  • Dr. Sheena Duplantis

 

Occupational Therapist

  • Winner – Julie Rhodes (Gulf Coast Orthopedics)

 

Speech and Feeding Therapy

  • Winner – Anna Catherine Hymel (CPT Pediatric Therapy)
  • Erin Dagate (CPT Pediatric Therapy)
  • Laura Mitchell

 

Orthodontist

  • Winner – Dr. Mark LaHaye
  • Dr. Jake Ellender
  • Dr. Christy Marcello
  • Dr. Brent Benoit
  • Dr. Nicole Thieler

 

Pediatrician

  • Winner- Dr. Sheila Pitre
  • Dr. Kenneth Cruse
  • Dr. Alisha Totina
  • Dr. Jill Sutton
  • Dr. Leslie Ber

 

Pharmacy

  • Winner – People’s Drug Store – 2nd year in a row!
  • Willow Bark Pharmacy
  • Bayou Drug Store
  • Houma Urgent Care Pharmacy
  • Terrebonne General Pharmacy

 

Physician

  • Winner – Dr. Lee Grafton
  • Dr. Brittany Wyger
  • Dr. Craig Wade
  • Dr. Joseph Garcia
  • Dr. Alain Chesnut

 

Physical Therapy

  • Winner – Gulf Coast Orthopedics – 29.8%
  • The Center for Pediatric Therapy – 28.9%
  • Speech and Feeding Therapy
  • Terrebonne Physical Therapy Clinic
  • ISR Physical Therapy

 

Plastic Surgeon

  • Winner – Dr. Jeffrey Rau – 3rd year in a row!
  • Dr. David Jansen

 

Spa

  • Winner- SLMA SkinBar Medi Spa – 2nd year in a row!
  • The Beauty Lab Med Spa
  • MD Skin Therapy at Grafton Dermatology
  • Le Bijou Salon and Spa
  • The Skin Refinery

 

Speech Therapist

  • Winner – Caroline Blanchard – 2nd year in a row!
  • Ashley Waguespack
  • Holly Grabert
  • Lindsay Ellender
  • Caitlyn Cloud

 

Urgent Care

  • Winner – Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care – 3rd year in a row!
  • Delta Urgent Care
  • Bayou MD Urgent Healthcare
  • All Access Walk-In Clinic
  • Lafourche Urgent Care

SPORTS & FITNESS

Golf Course

  • Winner – Ellendale Country Club – 3rd year in a row!
  • Bayou Country Club
  • LaTour Golf Club
  • The Houma Golf Club
  • Performance Golf Studio

 

Gym / Health / Fitness

  • Winner – Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center – 3rd year in a row!
  • Planet Fitness
  • CLUB4 Fitness
  • Terrebonne General Sports Performance Training Center
  • Surge Athletics

 

Yoga Studio

  • Winner – Root2Rise – 3rd year in a row!
  • HOTWORX
  • Houma Health and Wellness
  • M Power Yoga Studio
  • EverLimitless Yoga

 

SERVICES

Accounting Firm

  • Winner – Joan Toups Accounting & Tax Service – 2nd year in a row!
  • Watkins CPA
  • Phillip Campo Accounting & Tax Services
  • Holden Ledet CPA
  • Everest Tax and Accounting

 

Auto Detailing – NEW!

  • Winner – M and M Auto Detailing
  • Get Your Shine On Detail Shop
  • Bayou Details
  • Black Widow Detailing
  • Cleaner Image Auto Detailing

 

Bank

  • Winner – Synergy Bank – 3rd year in a row!
  • South Louisiana Bank
  • Chase Bank
  • Hancock Whitney
  • First American Bank

 

Butcher

  • Winner – Bourgeois Meat Market – 3rd year in a row!
  • Cajun Meat Market
  • Bayou Boucherie Meat Market
  • Southern Farms Specialty Meats

 

Catering

  • Winner – Rouses Market
  • Michele’s Catering & Southern Home Cooking
  • Cristiano Ristorante
  • 531 Liberty
  • The Buttery Crumb

 

Child Care

  • Winner – Little Arrows Learning Academy
  • Merry Oaks Preschool
  • Pelican Point Preschool
  • Houma First United Methodist Pre-School
  • Bright Beginnings Day Care and Pre-School

 

Cleaning Services

  • Winner – Jani-King of South Louisiana – 3rd year in a row!
  • Sunny Days Cleaning Services
  • Fixch Cleans
  • ServiceMaster Quality Services
  • Joy’s Hygienix

 

CPA

  • Winner – Denise Bourg CPA – 3rd year in a row!
  • Ayo, Orgeron & Ayo Inc.
  • Bergeron & Co. CPAs
  • Holden Ledet CPA
  • Demi Zeringue CPA

 

Dance Studio

  • Winner – Tina Chauvin’s School of Dance
  • H3 Studio
  • Benita’s Dance Studio
  • Paddy Danos School of Dance
  • Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance

 

Driving School

  • Winner – South Lafourche Driving School – 3rd year in a row!
  • South Louisiana Driving Academy
  • NCR School for Driving
  • Dufrene Driving School
  • R & C Driving School

 

Electrician

  • Winner – Shockwave Generators & Electric
  • E3 Electrical
  • Duet’s Electrical Services
  • Livewire Electrical Services
  • Tomber Electric

 

Funeral Home

  • Winner – Chauvin Funeral Home & Crematory
  • Samart Funeral Home
  • Thibodaux Funeral Home
  • Ordoyne Funeral Home
  • Falgout Funeral Home

 

Glass Repair – New!

  • Winner – Express Glass
  • Kiss Glass
  • Mobility Auto Glass
  • Dwayne’s Glass & Mirror Works
  • Southern Glass

 

Hair Salon

  • Winner – Brush: A Blowdry Bar
  • Salon Moxie
  • Southern Roots Salon of Houma
  • Le Bijou Salon and Spa
  • Vintage Vanity Salon

 

Heating & Air

  • Winner – Trahan & Sons Heating & A/C
  • Target Temp LLC
  • Coastal Mechanical Contractors (CMC)
  • Nick’s Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Arctic Air Solutions

 

Home Builder/Contractor

  • Winner – Gulf Coast Contracting Services
  • Travis Buquet Home Builders
  • Chris Ledet Homes
  • Coastal Homebuilders LLC
  • Bowen Service Group

 

Insurance Agency

  • Winner – Jones Insurance – 2nd year in a row!
  • The Hebert Insurance Agency
  • Page Insurance
  • Carmouche Insurance of Houma
  • Stock & Carrillo Insurance

 

Insurance Agent

  • Winner – Kade Luke
  • Erica Brunet
  • David Stock
  • Rene Carreker
  • Robert Adams

 

Investment Firm

  • Winner – Edward Jones – Brooke Eastridge
  • Guardian Wealth Advisors (Ameriprise)
  • True Financial – Gary Birdsall
  • Ameriprise Financial – Thomas Meyer
  • Flagship Wealth Partners

 

Landscaper

  • Winner – Green Acres Nursery – 3rd year in a row!
  • Wendy’s Landscaping
  • Angelo’s Landscaping Plus LLC
  • Berger Land Group
  • Lancescaping

 

Law Firm

  • Winner – Ory Law Group
  • Craig J. Landry Attorney at Law
  • Waitz & Downer
  • Malbrough & Gottschalk Attorneys at Law
  • Broussard Dove Law

 

Lawyer

  • Winner – Matt Ory
  • Craig Landry
  • Jackie Dove
  • Cheleste Gottschalk
  • Sye J. Broussard

 

Martial Arts

  • Winner – Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Houma – 30.1%
  • Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Thibodaux – 29.3%
  • Blacklist Martial Arts
  • Delta Training Center
  • Next Level Martial Arts of Houma

 

Mechanics

  • Winner – Barrow Street Automotive
  • Keep It Rolling Car Care Center
  • Adams Auto Care
  • Ratchet Garage
  • Houma Diesel Service

 

Mortgage Lending Company

  • Winner – Synergy Bank – 3rd year in a row!
  • American South Mortgage
  • Allegiance Home Lending
  • Cedotal Mortgage
  • Mandalay Mortgage

 

Nail Salon

  • Winner – Kaitlyn Nail and Spa
  • 4 Seasons Spa
  • Lavish Nail Spa
  • Majestic Nails
  • Éclat Spa

 

Personal Loans / Title Loans

  • Winner – Bon Terre Credit – 3rd year in a row!
  • 1st Franklin Financial
  • Southern Loans
  • Foti Financial Services
  • Faith Financial

 

Pest Control

  • Winner – Lajaunie’s Pest Control – 34.6%
  • Fon’s Pest Management – 33.1%
  • Terminix Pest Control
  • Orkin Pest Control
  • Liners Pest Control

 

Pet Groomer

  • Winner – Cajun Canine Grooming – 2nd year in a row!
  • Caroline’s Pet Stop
  • Cajun Clippers
  • Kori’s Mutt Cutz
  • The East Side Barking Lot

 

Photographer

  • Winner – Channing Candies Photography – 28.8%
  • Kelsey Chauvin Photography – 28.1%
  • Sapphire Moon Photography
  • Dristy Foret Photography
  • Valley Rose Photography

 

Plumber

  • Winner – Ken’s Plumbing and Heating – 3rd year in a row!
  • Jonathan Blum Plumbing
  • Coastal Mechanical Contractors
  • John Barrilleaux & Sons Plumbing
  • H&C Plumbing

 

Pool Company

  • Winner- Clearwater Pools – 2nd year in a row!
  • Aqua Pool Service
  • Acadia Pools
  • Arcement Enterprises Inc
  • Marcus Pool Service

 

Real Estate Agency

  • Winner – Keller Williams Realty – 3rd year in a row!
  • Canal & Main Realty
  • The Realty Group of South Louisiana
  • Donnes Real Estate
  • Real Estate Express

 

Real Estate Agent

  • Winner – Angelle Duplantis – 2nd year in a row!
  • Shantelle Abshire
  • Jenna Guerrero
  • Kelli Guidry
  • Morgan Davis

 

Real Estate Broker

  • Winner – Stefany Deroche
  • Kelli Guidry
  • Debbie Chauvin
  • Joe Boudreaux
  • Bill G. Boyd

 

Self-Storage

  • Winner – West Park Self Storage
  • U-Haul
  • Buquet Storage
  • Makespace Self Storage
  • Ecostorage

 

Tanning Salon – NEW!

  • Winner- Bare Essentials Tanning Salon
  • Glow: The Tanning Boutique
  • Jaded Sol
  • Beach Bums Tanning
  • Bahama Momma Tanning and Boutique

 

Tattoo

  • Winner – Monarch Studios – 3rd year in a row!
  • New Era Tattoo Studio
  • Another Realm Tattoo (formerly Black Pearl)
  • Copperhead Tattoo
  • Orca Tattoo

 

Tire Shop

  • Winner – Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service – 3rd year in a row!
  • Thibodaux Tire and Auto
  • Nam’s Tire Service
  • Downtown Full Service
  • Bailey’s Tire Service

 

Tree Services

  • Winner – Stump Out LLC – 2nd year in a row!
  • Landry’s Tree Service
  • Veteran Tree Care
  • Land Trees
  • Active Tree Services

 

Veterinarian

  • Winner – Marcello Veterinary Hospital (Houma) – 3rd year in a row!
  • Ridgefield Animal Hospital
  • Walther Animal Clinic
  • West Park Veterinary Services
  • Bayou Cane Veterinary Hospital

 

Videographer

  • Winner – Chillary Films (Chase & Hillary Toups) – 2nd year in a row!
  • Four Oaks Film and Co.
  • Agape Wedding Video

 

LOCAL

Customer Service

  • Winner – Synergy Bank – 2nd year in a row!
  • Grafton Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
  • Blondie Balloons
  • Brown Sugar Crumbs
  • Jani-King of South Louisiana

 

New Business (2024–25)

  • Winner – The Buttery Crumb
  • The Blended Bean
  • Lapels Dry Cleaning
  • Bayou Luxe Inflatables & Events
  • Luna Blossom

 

Nonprofit Organization

  • Winner – The Haven – 3rd year in a row!
  • CASA of Terrebonne
  • Junior Auxiliary of Houma
  • Femmes Natales
  • South Louisiana Wetland Discovery Center

 

Place for Kids to Have Fun

  • Winner – Bayou Country Children’s Museum – 40.3%
  • Da Swamp – 39.4%
  • The Purple Penguin Art Company
  • Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
  • HyperVelocity Race Track

 

Place for Date Night

  • Winner – Ember Kitchen + Cocktails
  • Cristiano Ristorante
  • Cuvee Wine Bar & Bistro
  • Cinclare Southern Bistro
  • 531 Liberty

 

Place to Have a Birthday Party

  • Winner – Da Swamp – 2nd year in a row!
  • Bayou Country Children’s Museum
  • Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
  • The Purple Penguin Art Company
  • HyperVelocity Race Track

 

Place to Work

  • Winner – Thibodaux Regional Health System – 3rd year in a row!
  • Cardiovascular Institute of the South
  • Terrebonne General Health System
  • Synergy Bank
  • Ochsner St. Anne

 

Preschool

  • Winner – Merry Oaks Preschool
  • Houma Christian School
  • St. Bernadette School
  • Pelican Point Preschool
  • First United Methodist Pre-School

 

Private School

  • Winner – Houma Christian School – 3rd year in a row!
  • E.D. White Catholic High School
  • St. Bernadette Catholic School
  • St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School
  • Vandebilt Catholic High School

 

Summer Camp

  • Winner – Bayou Black Gym
  • YMCA
  • Wetlands Discovery Center Swamp Camp
  • BayouSTEM
  • Houma’s Best After School & Summer Camp

 

Teacher

  • Winner – Ashley Scott (St. Matthew’s Episcopal School) – 28.8%
  • Kristi Deroche (Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary) – 27.3%
  • Ashley Clement (Dularge Elementary)
  • Yicel Olden (Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary)
  • Hollyn Davis (Acadian Elementary)

 

Tourist Attraction

  • Winner – Coco Marina
  • Greenwood Gator Farm & Tours
  • Boudreau & Thibodeau’s Cajun Cookin’
  • Chauvin Sculpture Garden
  • Annie Miller’s Sons Swamp & Marsh Tours

 

Wedding Venue

  • Winner – The Venue at Robinson Ranch – 2nd year in a row!
  • Foundry on the Bayou
  • Ellendale Country Club
  • Mardi Gras Hall
  • Grand Bayou Noir

 

Women-Owned Business

  • Winner – Runneth Over Cafe & Coffee Truck
  • The Buttery Crumb
  • The Blended Bean
  • Blondie Balloons
  • Luna Blossom

 

SHOPPING

Antique/Vintage Shopping – NEW!

  • Winner – Once Upon a Time Antiques – 35.8%
  • Cedar Chest Boutique – 34.9%
  • The Happy Hippie
  • Lagniappe Shoppe
  • Jocia’s Vintage Market

 

Appliance Store

  • Winner – Rod’s Appliances – 3rd year in a row!
  • Lynn’s Interiors
  • Richard’s Kitchen Store
  • Billy’s Best Brands Plus
  • Precision Appliances

 

Boat Dealer

  • Winner – Dagate’s Marine – 2nd year in a row!
  • Southern Outdoors and Marine
  • H & H Marine
  • Pellegrin Marine
  • G & F Sporting Center

 

Children’s Clothing

  • Winner – Paisley Park – 3rd year in a row!
  • GG’s Children’s Boutique
  • Andrée’s Baby Boutique
  • Mary Lou Clothing Co.
  • 4L Mercantile

 

Flooring/Carpeting/Tile

  • Winner – Dishman Flooring and Interiors – 3rd year in a row!
  • Perque Flooring
  • Morrison Terrebonne
  • A & H Paint
  • Home Outlet

 

Florist

  • Winner – Blooming Orchid Florist – 3rd year in a row!
  • Attitudes-N-Designs
  • The Floral Hive
  • Beautiful Blooms by Asia
  • House of Flowers

 

Furniture Store

  • Winner – Louis Mohana Furniture – 3rd year in a row!
  • Lynn’s Interiors
  • Landmark Home Furnishings
  • Wesley Landeche Sales and Services
  • Jocia’s Vintage Market

 

Grocery Store

  • Winner – Rouses Markets – 3rd year in a row!
  • Cannata’s Market
  • L & N Food Store
  • Bourg Supermarket
  • Marcel’s Supermarket

 

Hardware Store

  • Winner – Morrison Terrebonne Hardware – 3rd year in a row!
  • Thibodaux Store
  • The Home Outlet
  • Sugarland Hardware
  • LCR The Plumbing Warehouse

 

Jeweler

  • Winner – Luckey’s Jewelers – 34.6% – 2nd year in a row!
  • Fakier Jewelers – 33.5%
  • Bill George Jewelers
  • Bueche’s Jewelry
  • Betty White Jewelers

 

Lawn Equipment

  • Winner – Houma Tractor and Equipment Inc – 2nd year in a row!
  • Neil’s Small Engine Inc
  • The Power Shop
  • Morrison Terrebonne
  • Melaco Sisters Hardware and Supplies

 

Men’s Clothing

  • Winner – Johnny’s Men’s Shop – 3rd year in a row!
  • Joe’s Work Boots
  • 4L Mercantile
  • Norman’s Tuxedo
  • JR and Glenn

 

Nursery/Garden Center

  • Winner – Ganier’s Southdown Gardens – 2nd year in a row!
  • Green Acres Nursery
  • Hebert’s Nursery
  • Southern Roots Nursery
  • Double Oak Garden Center

 

New Car Dealership

  • Winner – Trapp Chevrolet – 2nd year in a row!
  • Terrebonne Ford
  • Barker Honda
  • Geri Lynn Nissan
  • Robichaux Ford

 

Outdoor Outfitters
Songy’s Sporting Goods – 3rd year in a row!

Joe’s Work Boots

4L Mercantile

 

Shoe Store

  • Winner – Felger’s Footwear – 3rd year in a row!
  • JuJu’s Boutique
  • Joe’s Boots of Houma
  • Luna Blossom
  • 4L Mercantile

 

Specialty/Gift Store

  • Winner – Outside and In – 3rd year in a row!
  • Blondie Balloons
  • The Bead Hive
  • South Coast Baby Company
  • Lanyap Houma

 

Toy Store

  • Winner – Paisley Park Resale – 2nd year in a row!
  • South Coast Baby Company

 

Used Car Dealership

  • Winner – Trapp Chevrolet
  • Terrebonne Ford
  • Geri Lynn Nissan
  • Barker Honda
  • Southland Dodge

 

Western Wear

  • Winner – Joe’s Work Boots– 2nd year in a row!
  • The Wild J Western Apparel
  • Dee’s Ranch and Rodeo LLC

 

Women’s Clothing

  • Winner – HeirLoom By Herringstone’s
  • MBS Fit Co.
  • 4L Mercantile
  • Luna Blossom
  • Mary Lou Clothing Co.

Isabelle Pinto
Isabelle Pinto

