Ready for winter weather? Here’s a Utilities Checklist to stay safe and warm

As winter approaches, it’s crucial to ensure your home is ready for cold temperatures and potential storms. This checklist covers essential steps to maintain a safe, warm, and efficient home during the winter months– even in Louisiana!
- Furnace/Boiler Inspection – Schedule a professional inspection and tune-up for your heating system.
- Replace Filters – Change the air filters in your furnace or heating system to ensure optimal airflow and efficiency.
- Test Thermostat – Check that your thermostat is functioning correctly. Replace batteries if needed.
- Clean Vents and Radiators – Ensure that air vents and radiators are clear of dust and debris to maximize heat distribution.
- Check for Carbon Monoxide (CO) – Ensure your furnace and other heating appliances are venting properly to avoid CO buildup. Consider installing or testing carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas. Don’t have one? Now is a great time to get one!
For more information or questions, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Department of Utilities at (985) 873-6750.