REV’s Holiday Hotline is Now Open – Call Santa Today!

The holiday season is here, and REV is spreading some extra cheer with its Holiday Hotline!

Kids (and the young at heart) can now call the North Pole to share their Christmas wishes directly with Santa Claus. Whether it’s a toy, a special request, or just to say “hello,” Santa is ready to hear from you!

Simply dial (866)-601-HOHO (4646) to get connected with the jolly old man himself. The hotline will be open now through Christmas, so don’t wait too long to get your wishes in!

So grab your phone, make the call, and get ready to spread some holiday cheer with REV’s Holiday Hotline. Happy holidays! For more information, please visit REV on Facebook.