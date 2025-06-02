Rooted in Wellness: Breaux Farms Brings Fresh Flavor and Healthy Living to Thibodaux

From farm-fresh goods to smoothies and everything in between, family-owned Breaux Farms in Thibodaux has something for everyone– encouraging locals to live their happiest and healthiest lives.

Owned by Cecil and Leah Breaux with the help of their daughter Aubree, Breaux Farms is a multi-faceted business offering organic smoothies, fresh vegetables, homemade canned goods, baked items, and more.

Aiming to bring healthy goodness to their family and the community at large, Breaux Farms became a permanent vendor at the Carrot Patch Urban on the Bayou Farmer’s Market, which takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Thibodaux.

Breaux Farms offers fan-favorites such as rustic artisan bread of different flavors, Louisiana strawberry jam, goat milk soap, farmhouse cookies, muffins, freeze-dried organic fruit, and of course, their beloved smoothies and refreshers.

“When we started back in 2017, we wanted to live as self-sustainably as possible– but when COVID-19 hit, more and more people decided to live this life, sometimes even out of necessity,” said Leah. “We really see ourselves as educators and want to help teach people that a self-sustainable life is possible, even with a full time job like Cecil has.”

Following this goal of education, Leah recently began her own website, “The Breaux Farmhouse Blog,” to share life lessons, tips, and tricks about cultivating a homestead with her followers. Leah further runs a wellness Facebook page, “Wild Root Wellness,” to explore the herbal and holistic side of healthy living.

“We started Breaux Farms for our family, and we love seeing these lessons imparted on our daughter Aubree,” said Cecil. “She’s very hands on and not afraid to get dirty, so as long as she can handle the tough tasks, we know she’ll be okay. Just like the plants, we know she, our family, and our farm will keep growing strong.”

To learn more about Breaux Farms, please visit their Facebook.

Shortened for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux. To read the full article in Point of Vue Magazine, please click here.