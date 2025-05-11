Snake Season in Louisiana: What to know, what to do, and why you shouldn’t panic

It’s officially Snake Season in Louisiana!

With spring in full swing and temperatures rising, snake sightings are becoming more common across Louisiana. Don’t be alarmed—most of the 47 native snake species in our state are nonvenomous and play a vital role in keeping our ecosystems healthy by controlling rodent, insect, and even fish populations.

Only 7 of Louisiana’s native snake species are venomous, and are most active April–July, especially during cooler parts of the day in summer. Snakes do NOT seek out people or pets– they’d actually rather avoid us!

If you see a snake, here’s what to do:

Keep your distance and leave it alone – it will likely move on.

– it will likely move on. Do not attempt to kill it – Removing snakes may increase rodent problems.

– Removing snakes may increase rodent problems. Don’t panic if it flattens its head – many harmless snakes mimic venomous ones to defend themselves.

Rather not see a snake at all? Here are some good safety tips to follow:

Keep your yard free of debris, overgrown vegetation, and rodent attractants

Seal up holes around your home’s foundation

Trim tree branches near your roof

Keep grass short and maintain clear borders around your home

See a snake and unsure if it’s venomous? Check out LDWF’s snake guide below.