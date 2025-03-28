SoLa Center for the Arts announces registration for “Descendants Jr.” auditions

The SoLa Center for the Arts is excited to announce that registration for the highly anticipated production of Disney’s Descendants Jr. will open this Sunday, March 30 at 6 PM. The registration link will be available on the organization’s social media pages, website, and through its newsletter.

Directed by Laura Hamilton and with music directed by Madi Baer, this musical promises to be a dynamic and entertaining experience for young performers. Auditions will be held on a first-come, first-served basis via Sign Up Genius. Aspiring cast members can choose from one of four audition slots:

Saturday, June 7 from 10:00 AM to 12 PM

Saturday, June 7 from 12:00 PM to 2 PM

Saturday, June 7 from 2:00 PM to 4 PM

Sunday, June 8 from 10:00 AM to 12 PM

Callbacks will take place on Sunday, June 8 from 12:30 PM to 4 PM. Participants should be prepared to stay the entire time, though some may be released earlier.

The rehearsal schedule is set for the entire month of July, beginning on Tuesday, July 1, and running through Friday, July 25. Rehearsals will take place from 8:30 AM to 3 PM most weekdays, with a few exceptions, including breaks and shorter days. The final performances will be held on Friday, July 25 at 7 PM and Saturday, July 26 at 2 PM.

This production is a fantastic opportunity for young performers to showcase their talents while embracing the magic of Disney’s beloved Descendants series. Spots are limited, so mark your calendar and secure your audition slot as soon as registration opens!

For more information and updates, visit SoLa Center for the Arts on social media.