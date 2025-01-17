SoLa Center for the Arts announces talented cast for Legally Blonde Jr.

South Louisiana Center for the Arts has revealed the talented cast for its upcoming production of Legally Blonde Jr., set to hit the stage on April 4, 5, and 6, 2025 in Houma.

The cast includes:

Elle Woods: Bella Carter

Warner Huntington III: Cooper Duplantis

Emmett Forrest: Mason Brewer

Vivienne Kensington: Emma Ross

Professor Callahan: Haiden Stephenson

Paulette: Madelyn Gregoire

Brooke Wyndham : Emma Thibodeaux

Emma Thibodeaux Margot: Reese Myhand

Serena: Marie Hammock

Pilar: Olivia Oh

Gaelen: Elizabeth Larke

Kate: Iris Hunter

Saleswoman: Lillian Bourg

Store Manager: Emma Acosta

Waiters: Destin Boura, Cooper Giles, Manning Pulaski

Restaurant Patrons: Cohen Acosta, Avery Guidry, Ryleigh Comeaux, Riley Pellegrin

Grandmaster Chad: Cooper Giles

The Frat Boys: Cohen Acosta, Destin Boura, Manning Pulaski, Haiden Stephenson

Winthrop: Lexi Stephenson

Lowell: Cohen Acosta

Pforzheimer: Emma Dagate

Jet Blue Pilot: Riley Pellegrin

Aaron Schultz:Destin Bourg

Sundeep Agrawal Padamadan: Danielle Freeman

Enid Hoopes: Tori Albares

Whitney: Gracie Candies

Dewey: Manning Pulaski

Kyle: Cooper Giles

Sabrina: Breelyn Portier

Prison Guard: Jaci Brady

Kiki: Iris Hunter

Cashier: Emma Acosta

Stylist: Gracie Boura

Bookish Client: Lexi Stephenson

Video Performers / Inmates: Gracie Bourg, Gracie Candies, Danielle Freeman, Marie Hammock, Iris Hunter, and Breelyn Portier

Salon Patrons: Lillian Bourg, Danielle Freeman

Delta Nus: Marie Hammock, Reese Myhand, Olivia Oh

Chutney Wyndham: Jaci Brady

Judge: Destin Boura

Baliff: Avery Guidry

Choir Captain: Emma Acosta

Dance Captain: Iris Hunter

Harvard Law Students: Jaci Brady, Ryleigh Comeaux, Emma Dagate, Avery Guidry, Elizabeth Larke, Riley Pellegrin, and Lexi Stephenson

With a talented ensemble and creative energy, this show promises to deliver all the fun and flair of Legally Blonde Jr.! Mark your calendars for April 4-6, 2025, and join SoLa Center for the Arts for an unforgettable performance. Ticket information will be available soon.