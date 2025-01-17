SoLa Center for the Arts announces talented cast for Legally Blonde Jr.

Freezing temperatures, potential snow expected in Louisiana early next weekJanuary 17, 2025
South Louisiana Center for the Arts has revealed the talented cast for its upcoming production of Legally Blonde Jr., set to hit the stage on April 4, 5, and 6, 2025 in Houma.
The cast includes:
- Elle Woods: Bella Carter
- Warner Huntington III: Cooper Duplantis
- Emmett Forrest: Mason Brewer
- Vivienne Kensington: Emma Ross
- Professor Callahan: Haiden Stephenson
- Paulette: Madelyn Gregoire
- Brooke Wyndham: Emma Thibodeaux
- Margot: Reese Myhand
- Serena: Marie Hammock
- Pilar: Olivia Oh
- Gaelen: Elizabeth Larke
- Kate: Iris Hunter
- Saleswoman: Lillian Bourg
- Store Manager: Emma Acosta
- Waiters: Destin Boura, Cooper Giles, Manning Pulaski
- Restaurant Patrons: Cohen Acosta, Avery Guidry, Ryleigh Comeaux, Riley Pellegrin
- Grandmaster Chad: Cooper Giles
- The Frat Boys: Cohen Acosta, Destin Boura, Manning Pulaski, Haiden Stephenson
- Winthrop: Lexi Stephenson
- Lowell: Cohen Acosta
- Pforzheimer: Emma Dagate
- Jet Blue Pilot: Riley Pellegrin
- Aaron Schultz:Destin Bourg
- Sundeep Agrawal Padamadan: Danielle Freeman
- Enid Hoopes: Tori Albares
- Whitney: Gracie Candies
- Dewey: Manning Pulaski
- Kyle: Cooper Giles
- Sabrina: Breelyn Portier
- Prison Guard: Jaci Brady
- Kiki: Iris Hunter
- Cashier: Emma Acosta
- Stylist: Gracie Boura
- Bookish Client: Lexi Stephenson
- Video Performers / Inmates: Gracie Bourg, Gracie Candies, Danielle Freeman, Marie Hammock, Iris Hunter, and Breelyn Portier
- Salon Patrons: Lillian Bourg, Danielle Freeman
- Delta Nus: Marie Hammock, Reese Myhand, Olivia Oh
- Chutney Wyndham: Jaci Brady
- Judge: Destin Boura
- Baliff: Avery Guidry
- Choir Captain: Emma Acosta
- Dance Captain: Iris Hunter
- Harvard Law Students: Jaci Brady, Ryleigh Comeaux, Emma Dagate, Avery Guidry, Elizabeth Larke, Riley Pellegrin, and Lexi Stephenson
With a talented ensemble and creative energy, this show promises to deliver all the fun and flair of Legally Blonde Jr.! Mark your calendars for April 4-6, 2025, and join SoLa Center for the Arts for an unforgettable performance. Ticket information will be available soon.