Something For Everyone: Your Spring Social Schedule in Lafourche Parish is here

By Ian Willis – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou is a destination that offers something for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a foodie eager to taste our local flavors, a family searching for fun activities for all ages, a history enthusiast diving into our rich Cajun culture or an adventurer ready to explore bayous and beyond, there’s an event this spring for you to enjoy. Check out these upcoming events that will make your visit unforgettable!

For Foodies: We’re renowned for our authentically Louisianan cuisine, and these events will satisfy even the most discerning food lovers:

All photos provided by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou.

Golden Meadow Catfish Cookoff – March 22, 2025

A celebration of local seafood, this cookoff features the best catfish dishes in the area. If you’re a foodie, this is your chance to taste the very best Cajun flavors, with chefs showcasing their unique takes on this Southern classic. $10 gets you all-you-can-eat catfish from the competing teams, so come hungry!

Mud Bug Boil Off – May 10, 2025

Crawfish season is in full swing! The Mud Bug Boil Off invites you to sample some of the best crawfish dishes in the region. Whether you’re a seasoned crawfish lover or trying it for the first time, you’ll find something tasty here. *Note: This event is cash only*

What else can foodies enjoy while they’re in town? Check out our Cajun Bayou Food Trail! Taking your tummy to five or more stops along the trail gets you a cool t-shirt to commemorate eating your way through the bayou.

For Families: Looking for family-friendly fun? These events are sure to delight visitors of all ages.

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou – March 16, 2025

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a truly unique way here on the bayou! This free family-friendly event offers tasty food, live music and themed festivities … along with the famous cardboard boat race on the bayou!

Choctaw Fireman’s Fair – March 21-23, 2025

A classic small-town fair with carnival rides, games, parades and live entertainment, this three-day event is perfect for families. Enjoy good food, good music and good times all while supporting a local fire department.

Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair – May 1-4, 2025

This May event is another fantastic fair for families, complete with rides, games, a parade, 5k race, raffles and food. It’s hosted and funded by the volunteer firefighters in Thibodaux, so bring the kids and come have some fun for a worthy cause.

What else can families enjoy while in town? Head to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum to get an in depth look at life on the bayou through fun interactive exhibits!

For History and Culture Buffs: If you love uncovering the stories and traditions of a region, these events are a great way to dive into our rich heritage.

Krewe des Lutins Irish-Italian Parade – March 29, 2025

Celebrate the cultural diversity of the region with a parade that blends Irish and Italian traditions (with our Cajun ones, of course!). This event highlights our cultural gumbo and is perfect for enthusiasts looking to explore the area’s roots. Speaking of gumbo, you better bring some bags to the parade and keep your hands out … you’ll be coming home with enough ingredients to make some yourself!

Play it Forward – April 4, 2025

Think the Bayou Country Children’s Museum is just for kids? Think again! Play It Forward is a unique event for adults benefiting the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. This year’s theme, Playing the Cajun Way, offers a lively evening filled with a cocktail trail, delicious local food, gaming tables, both a silent and live auction, and entertainment. This gathering offers guests a chance to immerse themselves in the local community and support a cause near and dear to Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou and our people.

La Fete Du Monde – April 25-27, 2025

This swamp pop extravaganza celebrates the culture of our area and its people. Expect performances, music, games and food, along with a masquerade, festival queens and more.

Annual Blessing of the Fleet – April 26, 2025

A historical event paying tribute to the community’s maritime heritage is marking its 109th blessing this year. The blessing is a long-standing tradition where locals gather to ask for protection and a prosperous fishing season. It’s a meaningful experience for those interested in Louisiana’s maritime history and its cultural significance, as well as a great way to enjoy some boiled shrimp and live music.

What else can history lovers do while in town? To understand more of what makes Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou special, you’ll want to visit the E.D. White Historic Site, Bayou Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum, or Laurel Valley Village. The Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center is also full of history of our area and offers the chance to learn Cajun French every Tuesday at 5:00 PM. Chine’s Net Shop is also a special local gem full of stories.

Our Spring Calendar is full of exciting events for every visitor that comes to town, so start planning your visit around ones that catch your eye and get ready for an unforgettable experience in one of the most authentic places in Louisiana.