Spring Festival Season blooms in Terrebonne Parish

From Explore Houma – Spring has sprung in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, and that means one thing– festival season is here! From authentic Bayou traditions and cultural celebrations to pirate adventures and family-friendly fun, Houma is the place to be this Spring with a festival for everyone.

“With so many unique and exciting festivals happening this spring, Houma is the place to

experience authentic Louisiana culture, delicious food, and endless entertainment,” said Sondra

Corbitt, President/CEO of Explore Houma. “We invite everyone to come pass a good time and

celebrate the season with us!”

Photos provided by Explore Houma.

Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie – March 22, 2025

The season kicks off with this Cajun culinary tradition, where locals come together four a

boucherie- a community hog roasting event featuring live cooking, music, and all the cracklins,

boudin and white beans you can handle!

Twin Fest Louisiana – March 29, 2025

Double the fun at Twin Fest LA, a one-of-a-kind celebration dedicated to twins, multiples and

the people who love them. Even if you don’t have a twin, come out and enjoy live music,

competitions and a day filled with bayou-style fun!

Irish/Italian Parade – March 30, 2025

It’s time to catch some cabbage and pass a good time as Houma celebrates the rich Irish and

Italian heritage that helped shape Louisiana. Expect a lively parade, plenty of throws, and a

taste of both cultures in the heart of the bayou.

Pirates and Boots Fest – April 26, 2025

Get ready to set sail for adventure! This pirate-themed festival brings costume contests, live

entertainment, and swashbuckling fun for the whole family. Whether you’re a pirate or a

landlubber, this event is packed with treasures.

Ladybug Ball – May 3, 2025

A whimsical, family-friendly festival celebrating the beloved ladybug, complete with face

painting, games, and interactive fun for kids. It’s a perfect way to enjoy the beauty of spring in

Louisiana’s Bayou Country!

May the 4th Be with You – May 3, 2025

Sci-fi fans, this one’s for you! Celebrate Star Wars Day, bayou-style, with costumes, themed

activities, and fun for Jedis and Sith alike. Whether you’re part of the light side or the dark side,

you don’t want to miss this intergalactic good time!

Blackberry Fest – May 17

A sweet celebration of Louisiana’s favorite berry, this festival is all about fresh blackberries,

homemade jams, cobblers, and delicious treats straight from the bayou. Live music, vendors,

and berry-picking fun make this a must-attend event!

For more information on Houma’s Spring festival lineup, visit ExploreHouma.com.