Support young entrepreneurs Saturday during Lemonade Day

Get ready for a full day of lemonade and sweet success! On Saturday, May 3, local kids will be setting up shop across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes to participate in Bayou Lemonade Day – and you’re invited to join the fun!

Lemonade Day isn’t just about tasty drinks (though there will be plenty of those!) It’s a free, hands-on experience that teaches young entrepreneurs how to start and run their very own lemonade business. This event teaches kids about life skills, building confidence, creativity, and customer service – one cup at a time!

All participants received a lemonade stand starter kit courtesy of community partners Synergy Bank, Raising Canes, Rouses, Terrebonne Parish Library, and Lafourche Parish Library. Registered participants will be entered to win random prizes throughout the day and are eligible to enter the Bayou Region’s Best Decorated Stand contest.

Be on the lookout for lemonade stands in your neighborhoods! If you see one, stop by and purchase a cup or two of lemonade to support a small, local business. Parents have discretion to change day/time of stands due to weather. For a list of lemonade stands in your area (shared with parents’ permission), visit www.synergybank.com/lemonade. Get up to date information on our facebook page: www.facebook.com/synergybank.