Take a family-friendly treasure hunt through Bayou Country with Explore Houma’s “Cache de Crawfish” GeoTour

Published by Explore Houma – Looking for a fun adventure to keep the kids entertained this week?

Explore Houma’s GeoTour “Cache de Crawfish” is the perfect family activity! Grab your phone and head out on a treasure hunt through Louisiana’s Bayou Country, which will lead you to discover hidden caches, explore scenic spots, and learn a little about our Cajun culture along the way.

Find all 40 geocaches to earn a collectible GeoTour coin. This activity is perfect for all ages and a great way to enjoy this beautiful weather!

WHAT IS CACHE DE CRAWFISH GEOTOUR?

With over 40 geocache locations to find, Explore Houma offers one of only 50 GeoTours worldwide and the only official GeoTour in Louisiana. Geocaching is a free outdoor treasure hunt where you can discover the rich history, breathtaking landscape, and diverse culture as you locate each hidden cache.

Participants use smartphone apps to find hidden containers, or caches, at specific geographical locations by following coordinates. Each cache is filled with fun surprises, clues and information about Houma. This geotour is perfect for travelers of all ages and experience levels. Families with children will love the excitement of hunting for hidden treasures, while solo travelers can enjoy a day of exploring Houma’s natural beauty.

HOW DOES CACHE DE CRAWFISH WORK?

Getting started on Cache de Crawfish is easy!

Register a username at geocaching.com.

Download the app and find Explore Houma GeoTour with code GT4DE.

Pick up your passport at the Explore Houma Visitors Center. This passport will help you track your progress as you find each cache.

Locate the caches in their hidden spots around the Houma area. As you find each cache, you’ll collect stamps for your passport and even earn small prizes along the way.

Complete the tour and head back to the Visitors Center to claim your grand prize – a collectible Cache de Crawfish geocoin!

For more information, please visit Explore Houma’s website.