Ten inspiring reads for aspiring green thumbs

April is National Gardening Month—an ideal time to dig into the joys of growing, whether you’re tending your first tomato plant or dreaming of vibrant wildflower patch. There’s no better place to sow inspiration than your local library! Whether you prefer the feel of a paperback in your hands or enjoy listening to stories while planting, your library has you covered.

Celebrate this season of growth with a curated collection of garden-themed reads—perfect for budding green thumbs and seasoned cultivators alike. Prefer digital? Explore eBooks and audiobooks in the cloudLibrary, Libby, and Hoopla apps. Just have your library card number and PIN handy to log in. Need help setting up your PIN? Send the staff a message and they’ll get you growing!

Dig into one of these handpicked reads:

“The World of Laura Ingalls Wilder: The Frontier Landscapes that Inspired the Little House Books” by Marta McDowell “The Power of a Plant” by Stephen Ritz “The Garden of Small Beginnings” by Abbi Waxman “The Forbidden Garden” by Ellen Herrick “The Darling Dahlias and the Eleven O’Clock Lady” by Susan Wittig Albert “Orchard House: How a Neglected Garden Taught One Family to Grow” by Tara Austen Weaver “Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening” by Carol Wall “An Amish Garden: Four Amish Novellas ” by Beth Wiseman, Kathleen Fuller, Tricia Goyer, Vannetta Chapman “Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life” by Marta McDowell “Planting: A New Perspective” by Piet Oudolf and Noel Kingsbury

Let your LPPL help you bloom and grow this April!