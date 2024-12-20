Terrebonne High Art Students paint holiday murals at local Taco Bell

Terrebonne High School art students recently brought the holiday spirit to the Houma area in a unique way.

The local art students, ranging from 9th-12th graders, were commissioned by the Taco Bell on St. Charles Street in Houma to paint some festive Christmas murals on their windows, for customers and everyone to enjoy as they drive by.

All photos provided by Terrebonne High School on Facebook.

“The manager of the Taco Bell called the school and asked if our students would be interested in coming out to paint Christmas murals, and they were so excited,” said THS Art Club Director Toni Adams. “Even though we were really busy with other projects, the students were ready to get started right away.”

Working through rainy weather and an oppressive cold front, 10-12 local students came out for a two-day painting project at the popular fast food restaurant, designing and painting Grinch and Christmas-themed murals on the windows.

“It felt great to see them give back in this way, and get out and do something that they love,” continued Adams. “The outpouring of attention we have gotten for it has made them so happy, and they were excited to know people were impressed with their work.”

Community members can go see the hand-painted murals at the Taco Bell located at 1228 St. Charles Street in Houma. For more information about this project, please visit Terrebonne High School on Facebook.