Terrebonne Parish directors announce new sports documentary, “Blue Chippers: Next Man Up”

Two Terrebonne Parish brothers, Derek and Preston Dark, are excited to announce their new sports documentary entitled “Blue Chippers: Next Man Up,” which debuted on streaming services this past December.

The film follows four up-and-coming collegiate football players’ journeys through the rigorous recruitment and training process, highlighting their resilience during student athletes’ preparation for collegiate-level athletics.

As a high school coach himself, Derek Dark often observed students training to become star collegiate football players. Inspired by these high hopes and ambitions, Derek decided to capture the process in film to help young football players during recruitment– which led him and his brother to create “Blue Chippers: Next Man Up.”

For Derek, this picture was the fulfillment of a project he had long awaited the opportunity to create. “We wanted to inspire and educate parents, athletes, and really anybody who wanted to be a part of that world to make them knowledgeable about what the recruiting landscape is presently for the NCAA,” said Derek.

During the developmental phase of the film, Derek and Preston held a selection process interviewing 12 potential candidates. The four chosen, based on their ranking and unique personal life experiences, were Jaylin Lucas, Jacoby Mathews, Quency Wiggins, and Laterrance Welch.

Each player brought a unique set of strengths and qualities that helped drive the story, showcasing the resilience the players displayed on and off the field. Each of the four players chose to press forward despite all odds, with some losing family members, and others facing career-threatening injuries– but each chose to continue training.

Derek further described seeing hints of himself and his own resilience in the four players and their stories. “Despite all the trials, we still kept going,” said Derek. “It’s a testament to what sports have done for us when overcoming adversity. Adversity will hit you, and you have to overcome it. You have to push through.”

This unique documentary will surely inspire viewers to push past life’s many roadblocks as they aim for and achieve their goals. “Blue Chippers: Next Man Up” is now available for streaming on Prime Video. See the official trailer for the documentary here. Edited for print by Isabelle Pinto.