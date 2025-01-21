The cold weather is here: How to prevent home fires and accidents from heaters

As snow falls on the bayou, many families are dusting off their heaters to stay toasty in the freezing temperatures– however, these can present a danger to those in their home.

Half of all home fires occur in the months of December, January, and February, and one in every five home fire deaths involve heating equipment. As you and your family enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime snow day in Houma, keep these tips in mind to stay safe with your heater as you cozy up this evening.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, including the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, and portable space heater.

Have a three-foot "kid free zone" around fires and space heaters.

Never use your oven or stove to heat your home.

Remember to turn heating equipment off when leaving the room or going to bed.

Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer.

Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should cool before placing them in a metal container.

Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible.

Only plug in one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at a time.

The Houma Fire Department, and other local dire departments, will be available should any emergencies arise. Please call 911 if you smell smoke or see flames. For more information, please visit the Houma Police Department on Facebook.