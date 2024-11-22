The Ultimate Cajun Friendsgiving Menu

By Ian Wallis

When you think of Thanksgiving, your mind might immediately wander to turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. But here in Louisiana, we do things a little differently. If you’re ready to add a dash of Cajun spice to your holiday celebrations, why not host a true Cajun Friendsgiving this year

From savory meats to delicious desserts, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou has everything you need to bring the flavors of the bayou straight to your table. Ready to impress your friends and family with a meal they’ll never forget? Here’s how to make it happen …

BOUDIN

Boudin is a quintessential Cajun dish. Simply stated, it’s a flavorful, seasoned sausage that’s traditionally packed with pork, rice and spices. But you can find other proteins in your boudin, too … including crawfish, when they’re in season. (But that’s not this time of year.) Whether you serve it as a main dish or offer it as a finger-food appetizer (insider tip: boudin balls are the best!), it’s sure to be a hit. No Cajun celebration is complete without it.

Where to get it – Bayou Boucherie Meat Market

HOGS HEAD CHEESE

Another signature item you’ll need for a Cajun-themed Friendsgiving is hogs head cheese. Don’t let the name fool you: This isn’t cheese, but it IS a savory meat spread made from the head of a pig. We know. Sounds strange. But trust us when we say it’s a beloved Louisiana delicacy. Whether you serve it as an appetizer with crackers or spread it on French bread, this rich, flavorful dish will kick off your Friendsgiving with an only-on-the-bayou taste.

Where to get it – Bourgeois Meat Market

FRENCH BREAD

No meal here is complete without a good loaf of French bread. It’s the perfect base for any spread – including the aforementioned hogs head cheese – and it’s also great as a simple snack. Light and airy with a golden-brown crust, it’s an essential part of any Louisiana meal. It’s also the perfect vessel when you want a sandwich made of holiday leftovers.

Where to get it – Duet’s Bakery

GUMBO

No meal eaten in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou would be complete without a steaming bowl of gumbo. This rich, flavorful stew is packed with meat and/or seafood and a medley of vegetables, all simmered together in a savory roux. Whether you prefer a classic chicken and sausage gumbo or one with shrimp, Kajun Twist has a variety of options to satisfy every craving. Serve it over rice (or potato salad!), and watch as your guests demolish it before you even get to mention dessert.

Where to get it – Kajun Twist & Grill

BLOODY MARY

What’s a Cajun celebration without a refreshing cocktail to wash it all down? For Friendsgiving, you can’t go wrong with a bold and zesty Bloody Mary, and Spahr’s Seafood knows how to make the perfect one. Their spicy mix, combined with vodka, will keep everyone feeling festive throughout the day.

Where to get it – Spahr’s Seafood

PECAN PIE

Finish your Friendsgiving feast on a sweet note. Pecan pie is the ultimate Louisiana dessert, and you can’t beat the flavor of the pecans grown right here in Cajun country. The Cajun Pecan House has perfected this Southern classic, delivering a gooey, nutty pie with just the right amount of sweetness. Serve it with a dollop of whipped cream, and watch your guests fall in love … and unanimously agree you’ll be hosting next year’s Friendsgiving, too!

Where to get it – Cajun Pecan House

Whether you’re introducing your friends to Cajun food for the first time or you’re simply craving those bayou flavors this holiday season, the dishes above will create a meal that’s as rich in culture as it is in flavor. Bon appétit!