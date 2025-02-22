Thibodaux Playhouse announces cast for hilarious production of The Play That Goes Wrong

The Thibodaux Playhouse has announced the cast for its upcoming production of The Play That Goes Wrong, set to run from March 21-30, 2025. Tickets are on sale now for this Olivier Award–winning comedy that promises plenty of laughs, unexpected mishaps, and theatrical mayhem.

Directed by Damon Stentz, the production features Wesley Vizier as Inspector Carter, Gavin Chauvin as Charles Haversham, Will Carothers as Thomas Colleymoore, Phillip Boudreaux as Perkins, Matthew Pellegrin as Charles Haversham/Arthur, and Rachel Carter as Florence Colleymoore. Rounding out the cast are Connie Leboeuf as Annie and Gabriel Conner Flores as Trevor.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated stage crew—including Rodrigo Rivera, Robert Loupe, Kaitlyn Louviere, and Mackenzie Verdin—works to ensure that the chaos unfolds as hilariously as planned. Several crew members will make their TPI MainStage debuts in this production.

The Play That Goes Wrong takes audiences to the disastrous opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. What should be a classic 1920s whodunit quickly spirals into comedic catastrophe, complete with missed cues, collapsing sets, and actors stumbling—literally—through their roles. With a mix of Monty Python-style absurdity and Sherlock Holmes-inspired intrigue, this riotous farce is sure to keep audiences entertained from start to finish.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the delightful disaster live on stage! Grab your tickets now at this link.