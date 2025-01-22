Through Local Eyes: 35 photos of the bayou’s historic snow day

We asked, and you answered! The bayou always boasts photo-worthy views, but this week, inches of snow added a unique twist on the beautiful landscape.


 

Here are some photographs from across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes documenting the once-in-a-lifetime snowfall, all provided by community members on Facebook.

 

To see all the photos, please visit the Times of Houma/Thibodaux on Facebook.

Lela Boudreaux Bourgeois

Stephanie Westerman
Jaya Chiasson Jeffery
Jynell Romero

Natalie Waters
Renee Talbot
Christine Carrier

Kat Smith

Stacey Bergeron
Sheila LeBlanc

Magdalen Leger
Fancy Ruiz
Sondra Carrere Corbitt

Meghan Mella Pellegrin
Hampton Inn and Suites

Amy Reulet

Angela Savoie Crawford
Lillie Andy Chaisson

Rhonda Stewart

Chetna Maisuria
Hannah Archambault
Leslie Canter

Serena N Tony Amaro
Jessica Bergeron Mouton
Kelly Phillips

Katie Elizabeth
Brandi LeBlanc Dupre
Angela Tran

Kristy Cobb
Brooke Dempster
Falon Marcel Hoggatt

Nicole Stevens Loupe
Hollie Cameron
Stacey N Martin

Lailahnie Fitch

Isabelle Pinto
