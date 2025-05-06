Through Smoke and Smiles: Scenes from the 2025 Firemen’s Fair

Abigail Gauthier

Nicholls State University

The annual Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair of 2025 bathed locals in the sounds of Zydeco, warmth of sunshine and aromas of festival treats.

The Firemen’s Parade was led by 2025 Grand Marshal Tommy Eschete on horseback Sunday morning. He was followed by fire trucks, floats, marching bands and more. Families set up chairs together and embraced friends while waving enthusiastically at those passing by.

A mother, Selena Cavalier, sat with her two daughters and husband taking in the music and deciding on their lunch. She explained they attend the event every year and enjoy it as a family.

All photos provided by Abigail Gauthier

“We go to the parade every year,” Cavalier said. “It was fun watching the kids have fun. We usually get lunch, let them enjoy the rides and have fun.”

The food options were plentiful, ranging from traditional fair burgers, shrimp stew, to crab cakes and more.

Some people walked the fairgrounds carrying bowls of jambalaya and a few others holding oversized stuffed animals. The sound of laughter and joyous screams circulated on spinning rides.

Thibodaux Fire Chief, Tony Boudreaux, stood beside prized items waiting to be auctioned and recounted the many memories his family experienced at the event.

He credited his wife and the many other firefighter’s wives for contributing hours of dedication. Boudreaux said that every year all of the volunteers carve time out of their lives to make the event happen.

“We have grown as a department so we have more workers,” Boudreaux said. “It allows us to man more booths, serve more variety of items, and it has naturally evolved over the years into the event it is today–a regional community event.”

Boudreaux shared heartfelt gratitude towards all the event’s attendees, as their presence spoke volumes of appreciation towards their firefighters.

“It means everything to the fire department. This event is free to the public, so when someone chooses to come in and support the fire department that is a level of support that is unwavering,” Boudreaux said. “In return we focus on our mission which is to protect this community, their lives and property, by buying the best and safest equipment that we can for our members to do their work.”

The Firemen’s Auction took place in a large building on the corner of the property filled with anticipation. Numbers rolled off the auctioneer’s tongue as he pointed to members of the crowd with hands held high.

“SOLD,” he shouted then motioned for the esteemed item to be carried off the stage.

The history of the Firemen’s Fair, memories made this year and smiles shared permeated the atmosphere of the lot with tangible joy.

“I have so many favorite memories here,” Boudreaux said. “It is a very special time of the year for the fire department and for the community.”

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations.