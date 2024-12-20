Top 5 Local, Family-Friendly Activities to enjoy during the Holiday Break

The holiday season in Houma is the perfect time to create lasting memories with your loved ones. With school out and the weather perfect for exploring, here are five family-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained during the holiday break!

Go on an Adventure with the Cache de Crawfish GeoTour

Unleash your inner treasure hunter with the Cache de Crawfish GeoTour! This geocaching adventure takes you through Terrebonne Parish’s most scenic spots while challenging you to find hidden caches. It’s a fun, interactive way to explore Bayou Country with the kids. Don’t forget to collect your passport and earn rewards as you go!

Take a Swamp Tour

Experience the magic of Louisiana’s wetlands on a swamp tour! Glide through the calm bayous and encounter fascinating wildlife like alligators, turtles, and birds. With expert guides sharing stories and fun facts, this activity is as educational as it is thrilling—perfect for curious minds.

Explore Local Parks and Trails

Get outside and enjoy Houma’s beautiful parks and trails. Places like Mandalay National Wildlife Refuge and Chauvin Sculpture Garden offer peaceful settings for hiking, picnicking, and reconnecting with nature. The kids will love the fresh air and wide-open spaces to play.

Visit Greenwood Gator Farm

Make the holidays extra wild with a visit to Greenwood Gator Farm! Learn about Louisiana’s alligators and get up close to these fascinating creatures. It’s a fun and educational outing that kids (and adults!) will talk about long after the holidays are over.

Enjoy Local Attractions and Dining

Spend the day exploring Houma’s unique attractions. Check out the Regional Military Museum or experience a thrill with Hypervelocity Racetrack. Afterward, treat your family to some delicious local cuisine—try kid-friendly favorites like boudin nachos at C’est Bon Cafe or a sweet treat from Scarlet Scoop.

Houma is bursting with activities to make your holiday break unforgettable. Whether you’re geocaching, spotting gators, or savoring Cajun flavors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.