Touch down in Houma

By Tara Morvant

With the excitement of the Super Bowl taking over New Orleans, the city will be buzzing with fans, festivities and plenty of action. But if you’re looking to escape the hustle and discover authentic Cajun culture, a day trip to Houma is the perfect way to round out your Big Game experience. Just an hour away from the Superdome, Houma offers a unique blend of adventure, flavors and Southern hospitality that will make your trip unforgettable.

Kickstart your day with a thrilling swamp tour at A Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour or Annie Miller’s Son’s Swamp & Marsh Tours. Glide through moss-draped cypress trees and spot local wildlife, including alligators, birds and turtles.

For lunch, dive into Houma’s famous Cajun cuisine along the Bayou Country Crawfish Trail. Stop by Big Al’s Seafood for fresh Gulf shrimp, crawfish étouffée or a heaping platter of fried seafood. Or A-Bear’s Café serves up gumbo and po’boys that will make you feel like a local.

After lunch, discover Houma’s rich culture with a visit to the Southdown Plantation & Museum, a historic sugar plantation offering a glimpse into the area’s history then swing by the Regional Military Museum for a surprising collection of wartime memorabilia and fascinating stories.

Take home a piece of Houma with a stop at Rustique or Bloom West, where you’ll find unique gifts, handmade goods and home décor. These local shops are perfect for finding something special to remember your trip.

Wrap up your day with dinner at Cajun Critters, where you can enjoy fresh oysters, Cajun-style steaks, or seafood pasta. Looking for something more upscale? Try Ember, with delicious American Bistro style cuisine at Downtown Houma’s newest restaurant. Toast to your bayou adventure with a cocktail featuring local flavors.

After a day of exploring, you’ll be recharged and ready to dive back into the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans. Whether you’re attending the game, a watch party or post-game celebrations, your day trip to Houma will be a highlight of your trip.

Don’t miss out on the chance to explore Louisiana’s Bayou Country during Super Bowl week. Plan your day trip to Houma today and let the good times roll!