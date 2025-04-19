Traditions Are a Blessing: With Thad Angelloz

With Easter happening this weekend I thought I would spend my time here talking about traditions and how they impact our lives.

First and foremost Easter brings to conclusion the Lenten season where Catholics and other faiths remember and pay homage to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

It’s also a time marked by family traditions like dyeing Easter eggs, Easter egg hunts, and in our case a crawfish boil on the Saturday leading into Easter Sunday.

Since I was a small child the idea of traditions has provided a sense of comfort and familiarity in an otherwise chaotic world where we cannot predict what will transpire on a given day or week.

While my mother and father are no longer here, I still hold onto memories of Christmas and Easter mornings.

These were times for us as a family to spend quality time together enjoying each other’s company.

One of my absolute favorite traditions was and still is celebrating Thanksgiving.

Waking up and watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, smelling the smells of assorted items cooking in the kitchen never gets old to me.

While traditions are different for everyone, what unites them all is how they have a meaningful place in our respective hearts.

Take for instance one of my cousins, he has great memories of watching the Masters golf tournament yearly with his father from the opening round to Championship Sunday.

These shared experiences make things like that more special than one could imagine.

When I started transitioning into adulthood and got married traditions began to take on a slightly different meaning as you acclimate and open yourself up to what someone else’s traditions were as a child.

Thus begins a new stage of life where a couple adopts its own traditions and determine how they will implement those into their existence as they begin their own family.

With my wife and me some of those things we did in our childhood remained the same, while others took on a slightly different look and feel.

Then comes the last stage of this process, which is how you pass on these traditions to your children.

At every step of the way as we participate in these events there is a comfort in knowing how predictable these things truly are.

Like myself, many of you probably connect back to a former time with loved ones that may or may not be here.

These memories make these experiences feel even more special as it keeps their spirits alive inside us.

As the years march on and we find ourselves getting older these traditions are even more special because we realize the amount of them we have left to celebrate together isn’t infinite in nature.

What I hope and believe is these traditions will carry forth with our children when they become adults and get married/have children of their own.

The truth is these are the memories that make life beautiful.

I know I for one treasure the moments captured through sharing long held traditions with my own family just as I did as a child when I shared these same traditions with my own parents and older brother.

May you all find comfort and peace in celebrating these traditions with your own families whatever those may be for as long a time as humanly possible.