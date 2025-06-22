Ultrarunners go the distance to fight cancer

Abigail Gauthier

Nicholls State University

Ultramarathoners Rafe Blades and Ben Gros, both previous 50-mile finishers, are organizing a 100-mile run in honor of the grandparents they each lost to cancer.

On July 25, their free Bayou Endurance Challenge will be open to public participation for 72 hours. Runners will be able to compete virtually from any location and set an individual distance goal conducive to their abilities. Those able to contribute to the cause can donate to the American Cancer Society.

Blades and Gros are running the entire 100 miles in hopes of raising awareness and promoting donations to the cause of curing cancer. They each shared pieces of the legacy their grandparents’ lives left behind, who were lost to cancer.

Ronnie Cooper, Gros’ grandfather, was a barber for over 50 years, maintaining an ever-flourishing marriage throughout that time.

“He was such an inspirational person to me. He would always come over, give me a haircut and make me look nice,” Gros’ said. “Not only that, he would teach me how to play sports like tennis, baseball, and a little basketball too.”

Gros said his grandparents’ marriage was an inspiration in itself.

“They were the picture-perfect couple. Their relationship grew over 40 or 50 years,” Gros said. “They still loved each other. That is rare, and it was so awesome to see.”

Blades said his relationship with his grandmother, Sharen Blades, was close-knit. He called her “the definition of love” as she taught him that love is not just a word – it’s a verb.

“She showed it in every action, every hug, every laugh,” Blades said. “Everything that she did in this world was with love. She was my best friend. She still is,” he said with a laugh. “I still talk to her.”

The love that both Gros and Blades’ grandparents had is still evident in their voices, lives and actions.

Every step they take over the 100-mile course will be in their honor and in hopes of finding a cure for cancer.

The training required for such a feat, however, can be a grueling task. Both of the runners have put the pedal to the metal and begun running 60- to 70-mile weeks in preparation. Gros shared that he has recently started to keep track of his miles and has accumulated over 500 miles.

When it comes to facing an ultramarathon, the pair has taken a “what’s next?” approach.

“Training has been continuous for the past few years. We’ve run a handful of ultramarathons now, and ever since we started, we’ve said, ‘Alright, we did 30 miles, what’s next? 50? What comes after 50?” they laughed in unison. “100.”

The energy is high between the two runners, and they use their connection to push each other past their limits. Gros said having Blades running with him has helped with his mindset and endurance, and Blades expressed the same.

Both tend to have opposite “highs and lows” while running, according to Gros. When one of the pair feels beaten, the other affirms them and pushes them through to the end. Together, they have surpassed their personal goals through success and failure.

“Running makes everything challenging in my life seem so much easier,” Blades said. “It clears my mind. On mile 40, I’m not worried about paying bills or work. It’s a mind cleanser for me.”

It is a training of the mind as much as it is for the body, Gros said. Both agreed it has changed their outlook on life for the better.

For more information about the race and ways to support the American Cancer Society, visit: bayou-endurance-challenge.weebly.com

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations.