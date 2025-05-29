Voting round of the POV People’s Choice contest ends this weekend!

Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2025 places the voice of the people first! In over 90 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche. Voting will take place from May 19 – May 31. Winners will be shared in the August issue of Point of Vue.

Several of our categories have fewer than 25 votes separating first from second place! Be sure to vote for your favorite in every category!

You can cast your vote until May 31 at povhouma.com/voting-2025/