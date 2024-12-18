Weekend Roundup: December 19-22

Drive By Christmas Light Show | now through– 11 p.m.– We are excited to welcome everyone to our 2024 Christmas show! Our show runs nightly (weather permitting) through December 26 at 145 Gabriel Street in Houma. Monday – Thursday. Dark -10 pm. Friday – Sunday. Dark – 11 pm. Please be respectful to our neighbors and other viewers: Do not block driveways, keep your volume at a reasonable level, turn off your headlights, remain inside your vehicle. We can’t wait to see you all and we hope you enjoy the show!

Live Music by Russ Cheramie | 6– 9 p.m.– Russ Cheramie will be playing live at the Plaza in Downtown Houma. Enjoy the live music and beautifully decorated plaza and courthouse square!

Bayou County Children’s Museum Papa Noel | December 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.– Join us for a day of fun, holiday crafts, games, treats, story time, and a special photo with Santa! Bayou Terrebonne Christmas Boat Parade | December 21 from 6:45 – 11 p.m.– Come see Santa ride down Bayou Terrebonne and greet all the boys and girls at the Bourg Bridge! Light your boat up and join in on the fun and ride, or watch from the bank, all are welcome. Parade begins at at Company Canal and rides to Humble canal. Parade starts at dark.

Frosty Fest | December 21 at 6 p.m.– Join Faith Financial for their first Frosty Fest! The event features pictures with Santa, music, games, bicycle giveaways, prizes, and much more. Frosty Fest is free to attend; donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted to be able to bless a family for Christmas.

Annual Christmas in Mechanicville Parade | December 22 from 2 – 4 p.m.– Join in the celebration of the holidays with the 4th annual Christmas in Mechanicville Parade! At the Mechanicville Gym in Houma.