Cervical Health Awareness Workshop and free screenings coming to Houma

The Terrebonne Parish Library, in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, and Terrebonne General Health System, invites you to a Cervical Health Awareness Workshop and Health Screening Event on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the East Branch Library (778 Grand Caillou Road, Houma).
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a special presentation on cervical health, HPV, and the importance of regular screenings starting at 3:30 p.m..
No-Cost Screenings Available
Attendees can access valuable resources and free health screenings provided by theTerrebonne General Health System Mobile CARE Clinic:
- Lipid and glucose screenings
- Blood pressure checks
- Weight checks
- Nurse consultations
Additionally, Tandem Clinical Research will offer the following screenings:
- Fatty liver screening
- Memory screening
Participants in either of Tandem’s screenings will receive a $30 gift card.
This event aims to provide crucial information about cervical health while offering a range of resources to promote overall well-being.
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about your health and take advantage of free screenings and consultations.
For more information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit at 985-857-3601.