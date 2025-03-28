Community Resource & Health Fair returns to Houma with expanded offerings

Dig into gardening with LSU AgCenter’s garden showsMarch 28, 2025
The Office of Public Health Region 3 and the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit are proud to announce the second annual Community Resource & Health Fair, taking place on Thursday, April 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Regional Branch Library, located at 4377 Bayouside Drive in the Bourg/Chauvin area of Houma.
Following the success of last year’s event, which was hosted at the East Branch Library, this year’s fair has grown significantly, with 36 vendors signed up to participate. Attendees will have access to a wide range of resources, services, and health screenings—all at no cost.
Free Health Screenings and Services
One of the event highlights will be the Terrebonne General Health System’s Mobile CARE Clinic, offering the following free health services:
- Glucose and cholesterol checks
- Blood pressure monitoring
- Weight checks
- Nurse consultations
Vendor Lineup and Community Resources
The fair will feature a diverse group of community organizations and health service providers, including:
- Bayou Land Families Helping Families
- Compass Behavioral Health
- Start Corporation (Veterans Program, Healthy Start, Youth and Family Programs)
- Terrebonne Council on Aging
- LDH/OPH (WIC, Community HealthWays, Health Unit Services, Emergency Preparedness)
- Terrebonne Parish Library
- LSU Ag Center
- Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA)
- South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority (SCLHSA)
- United Houma Nation Vocational Rehabilitation Services
- Ready Start Terrebonne (Childcare, Head Start, and Pre-K Resources)
- Department of Children and Family Services
- Home Health and Home Care Agencies
- Assisi Bridge House
- 32nd JDC Family Preservation Court
- Smile Doctors DN Orthodontics
- Fraud Prevention and Scam Education
- Medicare Vendors
- Life Coast Community Health
- Breast Cancer Screening Information
This event provides an excellent opportunity for community members to connect with vital resources and receive important health screenings. Organizers encourage the public to take advantage of the wealth of information and support available.
For more information or questions, contact Stacey Martin at 985-857-3601 or via email at stacey.martin@la.gov.