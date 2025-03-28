Community Resource & Health Fair returns to Houma with expanded offerings

The Office of Public Health Region 3 and the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit are proud to announce the second annual Community Resource & Health Fair, taking place on Thursday, April 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Regional Branch Library, located at 4377 Bayouside Drive in the Bourg/Chauvin area of Houma.

Following the success of last year’s event, which was hosted at the East Branch Library, this year’s fair has grown significantly, with 36 vendors signed up to participate. Attendees will have access to a wide range of resources, services, and health screenings—all at no cost.

Free Health Screenings and Services

One of the event highlights will be the Terrebonne General Health System’s Mobile CARE Clinic, offering the following free health services:

Glucose and cholesterol checks

Blood pressure monitoring

Weight checks

Nurse consultations

Vendor Lineup and Community Resources

The fair will feature a diverse group of community organizations and health service providers, including:

Bayou Land Families Helping Families

Compass Behavioral Health

Start Corporation (Veterans Program, Healthy Start, Youth and Family Programs)

Terrebonne Council on Aging

LDH/OPH (WIC, Community HealthWays, Health Unit Services, Emergency Preparedness)

Terrebonne Parish Library

LSU Ag Center

Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA)

South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority (SCLHSA)

United Houma Nation Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Ready Start Terrebonne (Childcare, Head Start, and Pre-K Resources)

Department of Children and Family Services

Home Health and Home Care Agencies

Assisi Bridge House

32nd JDC Family Preservation Court

Smile Doctors DN Orthodontics

Fraud Prevention and Scam Education

Medicare Vendors

Life Coast Community Health

Breast Cancer Screening Information

This event provides an excellent opportunity for community members to connect with vital resources and receive important health screenings. Organizers encourage the public to take advantage of the wealth of information and support available.

For more information or questions, contact Stacey Martin at 985-857-3601 or via email at stacey.martin@la.gov.